Radiator covers – our pick of the best
Instantly hide an unattractive central heating essential with a radiator cover, because let’s be honest electric radiators are rarely beautiful pieces of contemporary design. Nor do they have the charm of traditional cast-iron radiators. However, when disguised with clever modern radiator covers and smart cabinets, this essential feature of the modern home (no-one wants to lose their central heating!) can blend in with the rest of your decorating scheme.
Radiator covers can, in fact, be extremely practical: they hide intrusive, unsightly radiators, protect children from burning themselves, and some even provide extra storage in the form of an above-radiator shelf. No longer associated solely with traditional decor, these days there are a number of contemporary designer radiator covers, contemporary cabinets and stylish radiator grills that suit many up-to-date schemes from minimalist to retro modern. Not convinced? Just take a look at our selection of the best radiator covers you can buy now.
New Suffolk Radiator Cover
This petite radiator is the perfect fit for smaller rooms and radiators. The fresh painted white wood and clean lined design make an amicable addititon to modern coastal schemes. Painted MDF. H80 W102 D18cm.
£62
B&Q
Medium Unfinished Cambridge Radiator Cover
A great budget radiator cover with a double arched grille design that will hide unsightly radiators. Unfinished MDF. H90 W119.8 D20cm.
£58
B&Q
Adam Black Glass Radiator Cover
Turn drab radiators into a modern feature with this stylish Adam glass radiator cover. Made of sleek black tempered glass, this cover slots effortlessly over your radiator to turn a functional feature into something truly eye-catching. It is perfect for revitalising any room without having to splash out on decorating. H64 W120 D3.5cm.
£79
Littlewoods
Cambridge Large White Painted Radiator Cover
This radiator cover from the Cambridge range provides a practical solution for concealing old or unfashionable radiators around the home. The MDF design also offers extra surface space to display belongings and protection against hot surfaces. H90 W171 D20cm.
£92
B&Q
Victorian-style Adjustable and Unfinished Budget Radiator Cover
This three-panel adjustable radiator cover is suitable for wall-mounted, flat-panel radiators. Attractive Victorian styling with three-panel grille – simply prime and paint to match your decor. With traditional good looks and a large ledge, this classic radiator cover tops our wish list. Take advantage of it’s size by using it in the dining room instead of a sideboard.Quick and easy to fit. Unfinished MDF. H93.6 W97-142 D23.5cm.
£69.99
Screwfix
Mayfair White Painted Radiator Cover
This white painted radiator cover is simply designed to suit any decorating scheme. The central grille is complemented by a curved skirting. This radiator cover is also available in two other widths. H81.5 W111.5 D19cm.
£58
B&Q
Adam Unfinished MDF Radiator Cover
Plain MDF radiator covers such as this design can be great budget options. You will need to prime and paint this radiator cabinet, but this is still more likely to work out cheaper than buying an equivalent ready-finished version. This one has a smart double-panelled grille. Unfinished MDF. H90 W120 D20cm.
£79.99
Littlewoods
CASA Moroccan Radiator Covers and Console Tables
This modern Moroccan-style radiator manages to be both contemporary and classic and will fill any living space with eastern promise. The intricate pattern is laser cut out of premium zinc metal and finished with white satin specialised paint. H65 W70cm.
£429
