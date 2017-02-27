Radiator covers – our pick of the best

8 images

Instantly hide an unattractive central heating essential with a radiator cover, because let’s be honest electric radiators are rarely beautiful pieces of contemporary design. Nor do they have the charm of traditional cast-iron radiators. However, when disguised with clever modern radiator covers and smart cabinets, this essential feature of the modern home (no-one wants to lose their central heating!) can blend in with the rest of your decorating scheme.

Radiator covers can, in fact, be extremely practical: they hide intrusive, unsightly radiators, protect children from burning themselves, and some even provide extra storage in the form of an above-radiator shelf. No longer associated solely with traditional decor, these days there are a number of contemporary designer radiator covers, contemporary cabinets and stylish radiator grills that suit many up-to-date schemes from minimalist to retro modern. Not convinced? Just take a look at our selection of the best radiator covers you can buy now.