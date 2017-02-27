Radiator covers – our pick of the best

By
8 images

Instantly hide an unattractive central heating essential with a radiator cover, because let’s be honest electric radiators are rarely beautiful pieces of contemporary design. Nor do they have the charm of traditional cast-iron radiators. However, when disguised with clever modern radiator covers and smart cabinets, this essential feature of the modern home (no-one wants to lose their central heating!) can blend in with the rest of your decorating scheme.

Radiator covers can, in fact, be extremely practical: they hide intrusive, unsightly radiators, protect children from burning themselves, and some even provide extra storage in the form of an above-radiator shelf. No longer associated solely with traditional decor, these days there are a number of contemporary designer radiator covers, contemporary cabinets and stylish radiator grills that suit many up-to-date schemes from minimalist to retro modern. Not convinced? Just take a look at our selection of the best radiator covers you can buy now.

Adam Black Glass Radiator Cover Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 3 of 8

Adam Black Glass Radiator Cover

Turn drab radiators into a modern feature with this stylish Adam glass radiator cover. Made of sleek black tempered glass, this cover slots effortlessly over your radiator to turn a functional feature into something truly eye-catching. It is perfect for revitalising any room without having to splash out on decorating. H64 W120 D3.5cm.

£79
Littlewoods

Buy it now!
Victorian-style Adjustable and Unfinished Budget Radiator Cover Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 5 of 8

Victorian-style Adjustable and Unfinished Budget Radiator Cover

This three-panel adjustable radiator cover is suitable for wall-mounted, flat-panel radiators. Attractive Victorian styling with three-panel grille – simply prime and paint to match your decor. With traditional good looks and a large ledge, this classic radiator cover tops our wish list. Take advantage of it’s size by using it in the dining room instead of a sideboard.Quick and easy to fit. Unfinished MDF. H93.6 W97-142 D23.5cm.

£69.99
Screwfix

Buy it now!
Adam Unfinished MDF Radiator Cover Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 7 of 8

Adam Unfinished MDF Radiator Cover

Plain MDF radiator covers such as this design can be great budget options. You will need to prime and paint this radiator cabinet, but this is still more likely to work out cheaper than buying an equivalent ready-finished version. This one has a smart double-panelled grille. Unfinished MDF. H90 W120 D20cm.

£79.99
Littlewoods

Buy it now!
CASA Moroccan Radiator Covers and Console Tables Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 8 of 8

CASA Moroccan Radiator Covers and Console Tables

This modern Moroccan-style radiator manages to be both contemporary and classic and will fill any living space with eastern promise. The intricate pattern is laser cut out of premium zinc metal and finished with white satin specialised paint. H65 W70cm.

£429
Modern Radiator Covers

Buy it now!

Ideal Home loves...

Painted bargain bench with cushions
Garden ideas

Budget garden ideas – 10 of the best
Craft room ideas
Home office ideas

Craft room ideas for creative days
Teenage girl bedroom ideas
Children's room ideas

Teenage girl bedroom ideas
Sewing room
Home office ideas

7 lovely sewing rooms to make you stitch with a smile
Shabby chic kitchen ideas
Kitchen ideas

Shabby chic kitchen ideas that are packed with character
Clothes airer
Utility room ideas

Novel ways with drying racks