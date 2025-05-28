Should bedroom curtains hang over radiators? The things interior and energy experts want you to know before you decide

Bedroom curtains do so much more for a room than simply blocking out the light when it's time to go to sleep. Practically speaking, they can keep a bedroom warm, keep out unwanted noise and add some much-needed privacy. On the style front, they can do even more, including creating the illusion of high ceilings and more space.

However, there is one question where the practical and design principles of bedroom curtains don't marry up, and that is: 'Should bedroom curtains hang over radiators?'

Generally speaking, on the question of how long bedroom curtains should be, interior experts usually favour running them to the floor. However, this can be an issue if you have a radiator under your window; will those properties that help curtains keep the cold out also stop your radiator from working effectively?

I quizzed the experts on the best approach, and they have some thoughts about what is best for your bedroom curtain ideas.

The benefits of hanging bedroom curtains over radiators

There are a few reasons why you might need or want to have your bedroom curtains hang over your radiators, the main one is that they can make a room feel taller.

‘Long curtains that extend from ceiling to floor create a sense of luxury and visual continuity, making the room feel taller and more cohesive,’ explains Yvonne Keal, Product Expert at Hillarys.

Leah Aspinall, Head of Design at Curtains 2go and Blinds 2go, also points out that if you've gone floor-length on other windows in your bedroom it is best to continue it. 'If you have floor-length curtains on any other windows in your bedroom, or throughout your house, this allows you to stick with that theme.'

(Image credit: Hillarys)

Having them reach the floor and cover the radiator can also help to avoid any awkward gaps or abrupt curtain hems, which can make the room look more put together and flow better. Plus, full-length curtains also add a cosy look and feel, which can work especially well in bedrooms.

Speaking of cosiness, according to Sam Tamlyn, Shutter Specialist and Managing Director of The Shutter Store, ‘hanging curtains can provide an additional layer of insulation, helping to keep the room warm by reducing drafts.’

Hanging curtains to the floor is an effective way to keep out drafts and help a bedroom feel warmer, even if the radiator is behind the curtain. You might even be able to help save on energy bills by turning the radiator off while the curtains are drawn and covering it. If you are using curtains for this purpose, consider opting for thermal curtains. Dunelm has a great, ready made affordable thermal curtain range.

The downsides of hanging bedroom curtains over radiators

Even though it may be aesthetically pleasing to allow your bedroom curtains to hang over radiators, there are quite a few drawbacks to doing so, the biggest one being heat loss.

Hanging curtains over a radiator can prevent the heating from circulating more freely around the room. The heat gets trapped between the radiator and the fabric, leaving your bedroom feeling colder, and your radiator working harder to heat the room through the curtain fabric.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Dominic Blackmore)

‘Even thick, heavy curtains that seem cosy can work against you if they're covering a radiator, as they stop the warmth from getting into the space where you actually need it,’ explains Stephen Day, Heating Engineer at iHeat.

‘Over time, the heat from the radiator may also cause curtain fabrics to fade or become damaged,’ Yvonne continues. ‘Additionally, the warm air trapped behind the curtains can increase condensation on windows, which may result in issues like mould or dampness.'

Is it safe for bedroom curtains to hang over radiators?

Even though hanging curtains over radiators is generally safe if you’re using a modern or standard central heating radiator – you should never hang any type of fabric over an electric heater, in comparison, especially if the heater is old, or faulty and at risk of producing sparks – you still want to do so with some caution.

(Image credit: Dunelm)

While most ‘modern radiators don't get hot enough to cause curtains to catch fire, this doesn’t mean safety isn’t still a consideration,’ Stephen cautions. ‘If curtains are made from highly flammable materials, or if there’s poor ventilation around an older radiator (particularly older models like cast iron ones that can reach higher surface temperatures), there is a small but real risk of heat damage to the curtains and surrounding walls, with the heat drying out fabrics and plaster, making them brittle over time,’ he continues.

‘For peace of mind, you might want to choose more heat-resistant fabrics like cotton, linen blends, or polyester, which are better at coping with consistent warmth,’ Jess reveals. ‘Delicate materials like silk or velvet are more prone to fading, drying out, or warping when exposed to direct heat over time.’

The experts all maintain that, if you can, you should try to avoid letting curtains rest directly on radiators.

The final word

Whether you allow your curtains to hang over your radiators will be a personal decision. If you turn the heating off at night and keep your curtains open during the day when the heating is on, you should be able to work around the one big heat loss pitfall of hanging curtains over a radiator.

However, if you tend to have the heating on late into the evening and struggle to warm your home, you might want to avoid hanging curtains over a radiator. Instead, look into alternative bedroom window treatment ideas.

There are clever layering window treatments to get around stopping your curtains above a radiator. One of the best options is to layer your bedroom blind ideas with floor-length curtains that sit open on either side of the window and the radiator. Blinds2Go have a great range of thermal blinds that can be layered with curtains.

Would you ever hang a bedroom curtain over a radiator?