Get your home ready for Christmas guests with Wayfair's Black Friday sale

Whether you're looking to snap up an air fryer, or treat yourself to a new sofa Black Friday is one of the best times to do it. However, if you're not up to trawling countless websites the Wayfair Black Friday is back with everything you could need for updating your home with some stylish bargains.

Launching on the 24th of November, the sale will run for 5 days until the 28th of November. The Black Friday Wayfair sale will be offering discounts on everything from coveted air fryers to kitchen appliances, furniture and Christmas decorations.

The ultimate one-stop shop for all things homes related, Wayfair is sure to have just what you're looking for to spruce up any corner of your home.

(Image credit: Wayfair)

Revamp your kitchen space

Soaring living costs have caused many of us to reassess how we use our homes and kitchens. Many of us have swapped coffee shops for at-home brews and the Swan Retro Pump Espresso and Coffee Machine (opens in new tab) that will be in Wayfair's Black Friday sale is just the thing to turn your kitchen countertop into a barista's paradise.

However, the new star of the kitchen has to be the air fryer. It is currently impossible to go more than five minutes at the moment without someone mentioning the energy-saving, healthy cooking appliance. We're already huge fans of the air fryer here at Ideal Home and were excited to spot the Dihl Digital Arit Fryers 2L Air Fryer (opens in new tab) at Wayfair.

(Image credit: Wayfair)

Get ready for guests

If it's your turn to host Christmas this year, but your house is a little further away from perfect than you'd like Wayfair has the perfect last-minute furniture additions. Make space for overnight guests with the mid-century modern 3 seater Clic Clac Sofa bed (opens in new tab).

For an instant living room upgrade, nothing brings a room together quite like a new coffee table. The Amani coffee table (opens in new tab) has industrial good looks with a polished wood top and a mesh shelf for storing baskets and extra blankets.

(Image credit: Wayfair)

Last minute Christmas decorations

Christmas might be just around the corner but there is still time to snap up some last minute decorations. Wayfair always stocks a wide range of beautiful lights, wreaths and garlands to deck your home in seasonal style.

In this years Wayfair Black Friday sale you'll also be able to pick up the dreamy Christmas tree Stoccolma (opens in new tab). At first glance you wouldn't believe this bushy, beautiful tree wasn't real. It even comes decked out with pine cones.

Explore the full Wayfair Black Friday sale on 24th November at wayfair.co.uk.