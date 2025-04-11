I spent the afternoon looking through Wayfair's garden sale – these are the 6 pieces I'm buying immediately for summer

After a long, cold and wet winter, I've been counting down the days until spring arrives. If you're anything like me, you're always looking out for a bargain, so with the recent rise in temperatures and the arrival of Wayfair's garden sale, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to stock up on some must-haves for my outdoor space.

Wayfair's outdoor decor sale covers everything from outdoor lounge sets and the best barbecues to smaller decorative items and plant pots. I've spent the afternoon trawling the offerings and found 6 pieces I'm buying immediately.

Last year, after building a new patio, I invested in a lounge set – similar to this Nazanin L-shaped sofa set (which is currently over £250 off). However, after having been left out in a few rain showers, the cushions are looking a little worse for wear, so I was on the hunt for some colourful replacements and somewhere waterproof to store them, and I struck gold in the Wayfair sale.

These are the items I've already added to my shopping basket, and you don't want to miss in the Wayfair outdoor decor sale. It's time to get those patio ideas summer-ready.

Brayden Studio Springtown Outdoor Cushion With Filling £21.99 at Wayfair UK These outdoor cushions are perfect for brightening up a grey outdoor sofa. They are also waterproof and weather-resistant – perfect for use on the patio. Marlow Home Co. Garden Storage Box £60.49 at Wayfair UK Unlike lots of outdoor storage boxes that are water-resistant, this design is completely waterproof making it perfect for storing my outdoor cushions when the rain inevitably arrives. Castleton Home Fire Globe Laser Cut Woodland £223.99 at Wayfair UK A firepit has been high on my wishlist since my parents got one in their garden. It was so lovely when sitting out on a summer's evening last year. I'm taken with this firepit featuring a characterful woodland scene, it will look beautiful even when unlit. Lechuza Balconera Plastic Self-Watering Balcony Planter £35.99 at Wayfair UK Keeping window boxes watered can be a struggle and nobody wants to look out on a box of dead plants. This planter is self-watering, with a handy gauge that tells you when it's time to top it up. Tower 53cm W Charcoal Grill £69.99 at Wayfair UK As soon as the weather turns, I can’t wait to fire up the barbecue. Mine gave up the ghost last year, but this design looks like a worthy replacement. This design is compact (only 80cm tall and 53cm wide) and can smoke as well as barbecue. Dakota Fields Charisse Stacking Dining Chair & Reviews | Wayfair.co.uk £167.99 at Wayfair UK I love the retro look of this pair of bistro chairs – made from wicker and aluminium, they are ideal for both indoor and outdoor use. The only struggle is which colour to choose – I'm torn between yellow and white or red and white.

The Wayfair outdoor decor sale includes so many other lovely pieces to help get your outdoor space summer-ready, and even when the sale isn't on, there are always Wayfair discount codes available.

Did any of these picks catch your eye?