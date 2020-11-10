Wayfair sale – Black Friday deals and savings on desks, rugs, lighting and outdoor furniture

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Whether you’re looking for furniture that taps into the latest trends or you prefer classic style, Wayfair has a plethora of designs for every room in the house and there’s Black Friday deals to match.

Bursting at the seams with all the final, decorative flourishes, you’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to cushions, bedding and rugs. There’s all the essentials too, find storage solutions, bathrooms and some of our favourite kitchen brands.

Get ready to fulfil your wish list, whatever your style or budget.

Wayfair sale – home office deals

The pandemic has fast tracked the already growing trend for working from home, so creating an effective working environment has become an unexpected priority for many of us. If you don’t have a designated office at home, using multi-purpose or beautiful pieces that can blend into various rooms in the house, is the key to blurring the lines between living and working. As well as classic desk shapes, look out for consoles or dressing tables that will double up as a desk.

Office chairs have never looked so good – we’re seeing velvet, button backed and leather options won’t look out of place if you’re working space is within a bedroom, living or dining room.

Dubbed the fifth room of the house, extending living space has never been so important. Make the garden an extension of the home by creating an outdoor living room where you can chill out from morning til night. Look for flexible furniture pieces – if you have a small patio, lightweight, slimline pieces that are easy to move and won't overcrowd the space is a key feature to consider. If you have a bit more space to play with, try a modular corner sofa. An outdoor coffee tables and rug will create a focal point, just finish off with lighting, potted plants and accessories to replicate the feeling of an outdoor lounge.

Save £85 on these pre-assembled, weather resistant teak dining chairs. View Deal Aldo 4 Seater Rattan Sofa Set, was £529.99, NOW £429.99, Wayfair

Whether you want to create a cosy haven or add an injection of pattern, a statement rug can transform a room. It's worth keeping in mind the proportions of the room and sofa, just be sure to measure up your space before you buy to avoid the effect of a postage stamp-sized rug in a big room. A good trick before you commit, is to measure out the rug with masking to tape to check you're happy with the size. For a living room, decide if you just want the rug in the centre, under a coffee table; go large so that the edges of the rug sit under the front feet of your sofa, or if you live in an open-plan space, you can afford to go super-sized and zone the space, so that all the seating area sits on top of the rug. For bedrooms, you can opt for smaller rugs either side of the bed; size up and lay the rug in a landscape orientation, so that around two thirds of the rug is under the bed; or pick a huge rug that allows the bed and side tables to sit on top – leaving a border of flooring around the edges.

Save £20 on this fabulous, vintage-inspired floor filler. And if you decide to tell friends you picked it up on your exotic travels, we won’t say a word! View Deal Annabell Power Loom Rug, was £21.99, NOW £13.99, Wayfair

Save 36% on this Scandi-style, graphic design. Its muted shades with a pop of ochre will suit most neutral room schemes. View Deal

Wayfair lighting sale

With the right lighting you can really finish the room, from creating zones in a kitchen-dining space, to a conjuring up a cosy atmosphere in a living room or bedroom.

Whilst ceiling spot lights are great for practicality in a kitchen-diner, a pendant hanging over a dining table will instantly add character to the room, as well as giving the dining area definition.

When it comes to living room lighting, create pockets of light around the room so that you can adjust the levels. For a subtle glow when relaxing in the evening, use a floor lamp in one corner and a table lamp in another, in place or a bright over-head lamp.

For bedrooms, a bedside light is both a practical and pretty addition. You can double up for hotel-like symmetry, go for a bare bulb, slimline design for a space saving solution or if you don’t have a bedside table, try a plug-in wall light or hanging pendant lamp as savvy alternatives.

Wayfair furniture sale

If you’ve been lusting after that statement sideboard or dreaming of replacing a tired dining set, the sales could give you the nudge you need to make that interior wish a reality.

It’s safe to say you can never have enough storage, a sideboard provides the space to hide any clutter, whilst the top gives you the chance to get creative with styling. Experiment with varied heights of plants, vases, lamps, framed pictures and objet for an insta-worthy line up.