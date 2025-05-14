Dyson has quietly slashed the prices of its bestselling fans to help you beat the heat this week — our top pick is now £100 off

You should know two things about me: 1) I love Dyson appliances, and 2) I love a bargain. And while you may assume that these two things seem to counteract each other (after all, Dyson is expensive), every once in a while, there's a deal to be had. Right now? Dyson Week is in full force, and one of our top-rated fans is now cheaper than ever for this week only.

Of course, the Dyson Week deals have come at the perfect time, as the sun is shining, temperatures are rising, and the best fans are flying off the shelves. And with more hot weather on the horizon, I couldn't gatekeep the fact that the Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact TP7A is now under £350 for a limited time only. It's not the only fan to have its price slashed this week, though.

Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact TP7A Was £449.99 now £349.99 at Dyson Combining the cooling properties of a fan with the power of the best air purifiers, this Dyson fan purifies the whole room and cools you at the same time. It also comes with a handy remote control, so you can adjust the settings at your leisure.

Ideal Home's very own Kitchens Editor, Molly Cleary, has had the pleasure of testing the Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact TP7A - and her glowing 4.5-star review is proof that spending a little more for quality products really does pay off in the end.

She praised the fans' stylish, minimalist design and multi-functional qualities, and believes the high specification ends the debate as to whether Dyson fans are worth it. And if you've been holding off on buying a Dyson fan because you just can't quite handle the price tag, the current deal will definitely be a cherry on top of a very cool cake.

For Molly, this particular model suited her perfectly. She said, 'It's been a total game-changer when it comes to getting a good night's sleep despite the heat, and reassures me of the quality of the air inside my flat, especially given that I live next to a busy motorway.'

And while it's perhaps a little pricier than the average fan (the MeacoFan 1056 Air Circulator is another one of our favourites, and you can snap this up for £109.92 from QVC), there's no denying that Dyson goes the extra mile with its tech.

This particular model offers a powerful stream of purified airflow to cool you down when you need it, a HEPA H13 filter to capture 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns, and it's been acoustically engineered to reduce noise levels, so it's 20% quieter than the previous model. This is perfect if you struggle to stay cool in bed but also need the quiet to head off to the land of nod.

As if that wasn't enough, it also oscillates up to 350°, which is the most effective way to distribute the cool air around your home. Everything can then be controlled by a remote control (meaning you don't have to try and unstick yourself from the sofa when turning it on), and you can even use it solely as an air purifier if you want to continue to use it when the weather inevitably takes a turn again.

The best part? The Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact is currently at one of the cheapest prices we've ever seen it - and I'd suggest you snap up this £100 discount before the Dyson Week deals are over.

But don't worry if this isn't quite the fan for you. Below you'll find more Dyson fans that are currently discounted (including a cheaper option and even a £150 discount on one of the brand's bestsellers), and you can even take a look at the Dyson Week vacuum cleaner deals if you're on the hunt for one of the best vacuums, too.

Alternative Dyson Week fan deals

The temperatures are only going to get hotter, so run don't walk to snap up some of the best fans out there! In fact, I'm off to buy one myself...