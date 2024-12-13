Half Christmas trees are the space-saving trend perfect for your tiny living room - interior experts reveal how to style them at home
This type of tree may take up less space, but it certainly still makes an impact
Being limited on space doesn’t mean you have to miss out on a beautiful real-looking tree this Christmas - a half Christmas tree could be the space-saving answer to your prayers.
If you have a small living room, then you’ll know exactly what it means to be short on space. And every year, it means saying goodbye to a huge, cascading pine in favour of a smaller, sensible tree. But have you considered a half Christmas tree?
A half Christmas tree is a bit like a backless dress - party in the front and, well, backless at the back. Resting against your wall, they take up considerably less space than a classic tree - and are an ideal choice if you want to utilise your space to get the most out of Christmas this year.
This year, there has been a surge in the popularity of half Christmas trees with searches up 500% over the past month, according to Christmas Tree World.
A half Christmas tree is one of the best artificial Christmas trees to buy in terms of affordability as: ‘the festive period can be an expensive time, so a half tree is a budget-friendly option for those who don’t want to break the bank on a regular-sized one, as they are inevitably cheaper to buy. They also take up far less room, naturally, so they are great for saving space and require less decorating,’ says Vlatka Lake, storage expert at Space Station.
‘Full-sized Christmas trees can sometimes feel overpowering in a small living area, so having the option of a half tree is great for those looking to decorate in such homes,’ concludes Vlatka
Where to buy half Christmas trees
We’ve rounded up some of the most realistic half-Christmas trees on the market so you can get the most out of your space.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
At 7ft tall you still get all the benefits or a large tree - it simply takes up less room. Balsam Hill prides itself on its realistic looking trees and this one will blend seemlessly into your decor.
At just £30 this is an excellent budget option. You get the full look of a traditonal tree but it only takes up half the space. It's metal stand is even deisgned to slot against your wall.
How to style a half Christmas tree
Like all artificial trees, the key to making them look great is by taking the time to fluff them up.
‘Getting a great-looking tree is also about the effort you put into setting it up. To get your tree looking bigger and more impressive, I would always recommend spending a decent amount of time “fluffing” your tree. This means teasing out each branch and twig so that it reaches its full potential- there really is an art to it!,’ says Mac Harman, CEO of Balsam Hill.
‘Starting at the bottom of your tree from the back of each branch (closest to the trunk), stagger each twig and sprig so that it is offset from the one before, pointing in a different direction to those immediately around it.’
When the time comes to put together your Christmas decorating ideas, utilise your baubles to give the illusion of a full-size tree.
‘Position larger baubles to the bottom of the tree as this will give the illusion that your tree has more depth. Add in other sized baubles to the rest of your tree, to create a full and elegant look.’ says Vlatka.
If you in need of the extra space this Christmas, you should seriously consider a half Christmas tree - they're compact whilst maintaing the festive charm you need for the season.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
-
How often should you water your poinsettia? Former Royal gardener reveals the ideal watering schedule
Keep this festive plant looking its best this Christmas
By Katie Sims
-
How to choose a vacuum cleaner - 7 questions you should ask yourself before parting with your money
Everything you need to know to make an informed decision for you and your home
By Lauren Bradbury
-
4 plants you should never prune in December – and why pruning in winter could cost you next year's blooms
The trees and shrubs you should avoid pruning this month
By Sophie King
-
How often should you wash your decorative cushions and throws? It’s a lot more than you think, according to experts
It's OK to admit you've never washed them (we promise)
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Presenter Kirstie Allsopp reveals her top Christmas Day tip – calling it a 'complete game changer' for her family
Take the stress out of Christmas
By Rebecca Knight
-
TK Maxx is selling discounted Diptyque candles for £45 - here’s where you can scoop up the best deals if your local store is sold out
Snap up your favourite statement scents at a discounted price
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Bows are this festive season’s hottest trend – these are the 14 best Christmas bow ideas to elevate your Christmas decor
This Christmas trend is everywhere this festive season – and there are so many ways in which you can embrace it
By Sara Hesikova
-
Pinterest is predicting this bold colour will dominate homes in 2025 - why cherry red is worth paying attention to
We're obsessed with this rich, sultry shade
By Kezia Reynolds
-
4 energy-saving alternatives to traditional Christmas lights that will save money and create a dazzling display
You can still have a beautiful festive lights display without breaking the bank
By Kezia Reynolds
-
How to make a house look more inviting - 8 ways to quickly boost your house’s appeal in time for Christmas
Make visitors feel welcome from the second they step foot on your property
By Vanessa Richmond
-
These 5 things always make Christmas wrapping easier and quicker – I won't wrap without them!
These time-saving non-negotiables will make wrapping Christmas presents one of your favourite festive tasks
By Ginevra Benedetti