Half Christmas trees are the space-saving trend perfect for your tiny living room - interior experts reveal how to style them at home

Being limited on space doesn’t mean you have to miss out on a beautiful real-looking tree this Christmas - a half Christmas tree could be the space-saving answer to your prayers.

If you have a small living room , then you’ll know exactly what it means to be short on space. And every year, it means saying goodbye to a huge, cascading pine in favour of a smaller, sensible tree. But have you considered a half Christmas tree?

A half Christmas tree is a bit like a backless dress - party in the front and, well, backless at the back. Resting against your wall, they take up considerably less space than a classic tree - and are an ideal choice if you want to utilise your space to get the most out of Christmas this year.

(Image credit: Habitat)

This year, there has been a surge in the popularity of half Christmas trees with searches up 500% over the past month, according to Christmas Tree World.

A half Christmas tree is one of the best artificial Christmas trees to buy in terms of affordability as: ‘the festive period can be an expensive time, so a half tree is a budget-friendly option for those who don’t want to break the bank on a regular-sized one, as they are inevitably cheaper to buy. They also take up far less room, naturally, so they are great for saving space and require less decorating,’ says Vlatka Lake, storage expert at Space Station .

‘Full-sized Christmas trees can sometimes feel overpowering in a small living area, so having the option of a half tree is great for those looking to decorate in such homes,’ concludes Vlatka

Where to buy half Christmas trees

We’ve rounded up some of the most realistic half-Christmas trees on the market so you can get the most out of your space.

Chelsea Flatback Tree £299 at Balsam Hill At 7ft tall you still get all the benefits or a large tree - it simply takes up less room. Balsam Hill prides itself on its realistic looking trees and this one will blend seemlessly into your decor. Habitat 6ft Half Christmas Tree £15 at Argos £30 at Habitat UK Check Amazon At just £30 this is an excellent budget option. You get the full look of a traditonal tree but it only takes up half the space. It's metal stand is even deisgned to slot against your wall. 7ft Half Xmas Snow Flocked Christmas Tree £69 at Debenhams This huge 7ft tree has a beautiful frosted effect. It has large, fluffy branches which makes it hard to see it is a half Christmas tree. It's a great size for apartments or even offices.

How to style a half Christmas tree

Like all artificial trees, the key to making them look great is by taking the time to fluff them up.

‘Getting a great-looking tree is also about the effort you put into setting it up. To get your tree looking bigger and more impressive, I would always recommend spending a decent amount of time “fluffing” your tree. This means teasing out each branch and twig so that it reaches its full potential- there really is an art to it!,’ says Mac Harman, CEO of Balsam Hill .

(Image credit: Balsam Hill)

‘Starting at the bottom of your tree from the back of each branch (closest to the trunk), stagger each twig and sprig so that it is offset from the one before, pointing in a different direction to those immediately around it.’

When the time comes to put together your Christmas decorating ideas, utilise your baubles to give the illusion of a full-size tree.

‘Position larger baubles to the bottom of the tree as this will give the illusion that your tree has more depth. Add in other sized baubles to the rest of your tree, to create a full and elegant look.’ says Vlatka.

If you in need of the extra space this Christmas, you should seriously consider a half Christmas tree - they're compact whilst maintaing the festive charm you need for the season.