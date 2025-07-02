Only you and I will know this beautiful hanging chair is from Aldi (and that it’s less than £25)
Aldi, you've outdone yourself
Aldi’s cult boho hanging chair is returning to stores this week, and only you and I will know this stunning chair is a supermarket buy.
Now, I spend a disproportionate amount of my time scrolling through Aldi’s Specialbuys (not that I’m complaining), and one thing that’s stood out to me this year is their impressive garden furniture range that rivals the best places to buy garden furniture. From its Kamado BBQ earning itself cult status to its magical garden lighting range, the supermarket giant has pulled out all the stops.
Now, the Aldi boho hanging chair (£24.99) is returning to the middle aisle, landing in stores tomorrow (3 July). But this beautiful chair isn’t expected to be on the shelves for long.
First things first, for £24.99, this hanging chair is a total bargain. With cheaper models such as B&Q’s Swing Chair Grazia costing £48.99, Aldi appears to be the most affordable on the market.
And don’t let the price fool you, this chair looks miles more expensive than its £24.99 price tag. Considering it the best seat in the house, the boho hanging chair is decked out in a classic neutral colourway, with ropes woven together to create a gorgeous macrame-style seat.
It has a plush beige cushion to keep you both comfortable and secure, and I’m a personal fan of the trendy tassels adorning the bucket seat. The chair has a relaxed, bohemian look, which makes it a great choice for boho garden ideas.
Not only does it look great, but this chair is also sturdy and functional. Made with sturdy rope, the mounting hardware is also included so you can securely attach both indoors and outdoors. The dimensions are approximately 81 x 40cm, giving you plenty of room to relax.
Like all Specialbuys, this chair won’t stick around for long. ‘When it’s gone, it’s gone’ has become our unofficial catchphrase when writing about Aldi at Ideal Home. Based on the looks of this chair, I don’t think it will be on the shelves long. So, if your local Aldi has already sold out, here are a few more stunning options to choose from.
Are equally charmed by the Aldi boho hanging chair?
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
