There's a bedding colour that matches your birth month – these are the 12 shades that will hyper-personalise your bed
From January to December, these are the rainbow hues that match your birth date
Did you know that your birth month has a colour associated with it? From January to December, each of the twelve months is linked to a different shade or hue, and if you're looking for a way to make your interior really feel like you, adopting your birth month shade in the bedroom can be a great way to decorate.
After all, when it comes to where to buy bedding, this year's biggest bedding trends are all about leaving generic design behind and instead embracing hyper-personalisation. What better way to do that than decorating with your birth month colour?
Intrigued to find out what your birth month bedding colour is? I've rounded up all twelve months of the year below.
JANUARY
January's birth month colour is garnet, a deep, rich red. The colour of love and passion, this shade is perfect for upping the romance in your bedroom, although you might want to layer in some lighter tones to keep the look from feeling too heavy.
FEBRUARY
February's gemstone is amethyst making tones from lilac to deep purple this month's birth colour. Purple can sometimes be a hard colour to decorate with, but opt for a gingham or stripe and this birth month colour makes a pretty addition to the bedroom.
MARCH
Aquamarine is March's birth month colour, and I think this shade is perfect for the bedroom. Think of blue sky on a sunny day, or the clear, calm ocean; this colour soothes, restores, and invigorates the spirit – just like the first signs of spring in March.
APRIL
April's birth month colour is diamond white. Think crisp white hotel-style bedding that looks fresh out of the box. The White Company would be my first port of call if you're an April baby looking to decorate in this birth-month shade, though DUSK also offers plenty of affordable, crisp white bedding.
MAY
May's birth month colour is emerald green, and perhaps no surprise, as this is the month that all of nature's green tones take centre stage with leaves and foliage flourishing. Go all out with bold block colour bedding in this jewel tone, or choose a botanical print, like Habitat x Morris & Co.'s Pimpernel Bedding Set, that incorporates this shade.
JUNE
June's birth month colour is pearl white, a softer and creamier tone than April's bright diamond white. This dreamy shade is perfect for the bedroom, although if you want to avoid this off-white hue looking a little bland, consider opting for textured bedding, such as pearl white muslin, linen, or a waffle design.
JULY
July's birth month colour is ruby red. Whilst block colour may feel a little too heavy for this time of year, a subtle stripe is a great way to bring this rich shade onto the bed in a more understated way.
AUGUST
Unless you're an August baby, I think you'd be forgiven for not knowing quite what 'peridot green' is, but this lime green shade is perfect for adding zest and vigour to a bedroom.
SEPTEMBER
September gets sapphire blue as its colour, and this sky blue shade is like a long exhale. Restful, calming, and made for relaxation. Consider pairing block colour with striped or gingham fabrics to add interest to the bed.
OCTOBER
October's birth month colour is another translucent shade; opal white. Look for white bedding with a subtle sheen to reflect this beautiful shade, such as cotton sateen, bamboo, or even silk sheets.
NOVEMBER
November's birth month colour is topaz gold or citrine, both gorgeous, rich, amber and burnt-yellow shades. This hue is like adding a shot of sunshine to the bed, and I think it's guaranteed to have you waking up with a smile on your face.
DECEMBER
December has tanzanite as it's hero colour, a bright blue-purple shade. This cool blue shade looks perfect paired with white bedding for a crisp and fresh look – much like a pristine snowy day in this wintry birth month.
Wondering what colour to opt for if you share a bed with a partner? Well, this could be the ultimate test of couple compatibility. Do your birth month bedding colours complement each other or clash?
Luckily, mix and match bedding is very on trend right now, so there's no reason you can't pair an amethyst duvet cover with citrine yellow pillowcases to represent both of your birth month colours on the bed.
And if you really don't vibe with yours or your partner's birth month shade? Personally I'm a big fan of a coloured fitted sheet, and this is a great way to sneak in a little of your birth month bedding colour onto the bed without having to redecorate the whole bedroom in your birth month shade.
