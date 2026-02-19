There's a bedding colour that matches your birth month – these are the 12 shades that will hyper-personalise your bed

Did you know that your birth month has a colour associated with it? From January to December, each of the twelve months is linked to a different shade or hue, and if you're looking for a way to make your interior really feel like you, adopting your birth month shade in the bedroom can be a great way to decorate.

After all, when it comes to where to buy bedding, this year's biggest bedding trends are all about leaving generic design behind and instead embracing hyper-personalisation. What better way to do that than decorating with your birth month colour?

Intrigued to find out what your birth month bedding colour is? I've rounded up all twelve months of the year below.

Wondering what colour to opt for if you share a bed with a partner? Well, this could be the ultimate test of couple compatibility. Do your birth month bedding colours complement each other or clash?

Luckily, mix and match bedding is very on trend right now, so there's no reason you can't pair an amethyst duvet cover with citrine yellow pillowcases to represent both of your birth month colours on the bed.

And if you really don't vibe with yours or your partner's birth month shade? Personally I'm a big fan of a coloured fitted sheet, and this is a great way to sneak in a little of your birth month bedding colour onto the bed without having to redecorate the whole bedroom in your birth month shade.