This £12 Habitat buy instantly elevates the look of your bed – I think it adds 'expensive' hotel-luxe without the price tag

We all want a bedroom that looks like it's straight out of the pages of a glossy magazine, but, in practice, styling a bed to recreate that hotel-luxe vibe can be trickier than it looks.

However, I've just found a £12 Habitat buy that instantly makes a bed look more expensive. In fact, to my mind, it elevates the look of the whole bedroom in one fell swoop.

It utilises a design trick I swear by in the bedroom – the bolster cushion – and Habitat's Velvet Bolster Cushion does it for a *very* budget-friendly price tag.

During the past five years as Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've looked at a lot of well-dressed beds, and I've learnt that one of the key things they tend to have in common, is carefully styled pillows.

However, getting bedding to look 'just so' can be harder than it may first appear. After all, there's an art to how to dress a bed, and a reason that professional interior stylists get paid to pull looks together for photoshoots.

Knowing where to buy bedding helps, of course, but it's not always as easy as simply throwing some pretty cushions onto your sleep surface. Except that with a bolster cushion, it is exactly that easy.

(Image credit: Dunelm)

I've found that a bolster cushion instantly makes a bed look more elevated (and more expensive) than it did before.

There's just something about that cylindrical design that immediately makes it look like you know *exactly* what you're doing when it comes to bedscaping.

Luckily, there are plenty of great options on the market right now, although few of them are quite as affordable as the £12 Habitat Velvet Bolster Cushion.

Shop alternative bolster cushions

Personally, I think there is a time to spend big money in the bedroom – such as investing in the best mattress, best duvet, and best pillow your budget allows – and then there are times to look for easy and affordable wins.

For me, the bolster cushion is one of those easy wins. I think this affordable bedroom update offers far more in terms of style points than its price tag might suggest.

(Image credit: Habitat)

If you're not super confident with mixing and matching prints and fabrics, a bolster cushion is also the perfect way to introduce some colour and texture to your bed.

You can stick to white bedding or one single colour for your duvet and pillowcase set, and then let a bolster cushion (or two) do the talking.