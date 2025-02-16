Is it bad feng shui not to have a headboard? Skipping this bedroom essential could be a big mistake, according to experts

There's something about a headboard that really elevates a bedroom. Maybe it's that they can bring a luxe-hotel vibe to the space or maybe it's that they add a focal point, either way, a bed without a headboard can often look a little unfinished.

But aside from their looks, are your headboard ideas actually doing a more important job when it comes to the overall environment and feel of your sleep space? According to Feng Shui, the answer is yes.

'Feng Shui is about arranging your home or workspace to create balance in your environment which in turn helps support your health and wellbeing,' explains Jackie Tyrrell, Feng Shui consultant, owner at Feng Shui Pathway and Membership Secretary at Feng Shui Society .

(Image credit: Polly Wreford)

'In feng shui, the headboard is considered important as it symbolises security, support and stability, explains Jackie.

Jan Cisek, a Feng Shui expert for over 40 years, Environmental Psychologist and PhD Researcher in Feng Shui agrees, adding, 'In feng shui, a headboard is considered essential for creating a stable and supportive sleeping environment. The presence of a solid headboard symbolises security, protection, and stability, contributing to a sense of psychological and energetic grounding.'

'A strong and well-anchored headboard also supports restful sleep by acting as a barrier against disruptive energies. It provides a sense of enclosure and safety, reinforcing the bed as a place of rest and rejuvenation,' Jan continues.

Where is the best position for a headboard according to feng shui?

(Image credit: Dominic Blackmore)

'The best placement for a headboard and bed in a room, according to feng shui, is against a solid wall for stability and support,' Jan comments. 'This follows the armchair configuration and Prospect and Refuge Theory, ensuring security while maintaining a clear view of the room​.'

'The ideal position is diagonal from the door but not directly in line with it, known as the command position. This allows visibility of the entrance without being exposed to excessive energy flow.'

Jackie agrees saying, 'It is best to have the headboard on a solid wall with a good view of the doorway. Ideally not directly in front of the doorway though.'

Is it bad feng shui to have a headboard against a window?

When it comes to the bedroom layout and where exactly to position your bed to promote good chi, it seems against a window is not the place to achieve this.

Jackie says, 'It is not advisable to have a headboard against a window because this position lacks the support and stability of a wall. Having the window behind you can make you feel vulnerable and less secure.'

Jan adds, 'A window behind the bed can create energetic instability, leading to disrupted sleep and a sense of vulnerability. This arrangement can also expose the sleeper to external noise, light, and air drafts, which may negatively impact sleep quality.'

A bed and headboard against a window could also cause issues when it comes to choosing bedroom window treatment ideas, so it makes sense to avoid this too.

Plus if you have a radiator below your window, you'll stop the heat from entering the room, so not only is it good practise of feng shui to position your headboard elsewhere, you'll be helping to keep the space warm too.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Mary Wadsworth)

What is the best style of headboard for feng shui?

So we've established a headboard is definitely needed promote good feng shui and improve our wellbeing and sleep, but does it matter what kind of headboard we opt for?

Jackie says, 'A solid headboard made from wood or fabric with gentle curved or rounded edges will add a sense of security. Avoid headboards with sharp edges or open spaces. A metal headboard or bed frame is not ideal as this promotes a more active energy and may cause issues with electro-magnetic fields in your environment.'

Jan advises 'Avoid headboards with bars, slats, or gaps, as they create fragmented energy and a sense of instability.'

'The shape also matters,' he goes on to say. 'A rounded or gently curved headboard is preferable, as sharp edges can generate cutting qi (shar chi), which may disrupt sleep and create tension in relationships.'

'Additionally, a headboard that extends slightly beyond the width of the bed enhances energetic containment and protection, and a securely attached headboard ensures strong energetic and psychological support, reinforcing feelings of safety and well-being.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

What is the best colour headboard for feng shui?

Jan says, 'The best colour for a headboard depends on the desired energy and psychological effect in the bedroom. Neutral and earthy tones such as beige, cream, soft brown, or light grey are ideal, as they create a sense of stability, grounding, and calm.'

'These colours resonate with the Earth element, which promotes restful sleep and emotional balance. For romantic and relationship harmony, soft pinks, peach, or warm neutrals can enhance connection and intimacy.'

'If personal growth and clarity are priorities, light blues and greens, representing the Wood element, can foster calmness and renewal. Avoid overly bright or aggressive colours such as red or black, as they may create restlessness or excessive energy.'

'Finally, selecting a colour that aligns with personal energy and feng shui principles helps create a harmonious and restorative sleep environment.'

'Earth tones such as beige, cream can represent stability,' adds Jackie. 'Light blue is associated with calmness. Soft green symbolises growth and renewal. Avoid red, black and bright colours which may be over stimulating and create a disruptive sleep.'

(Image credit: Mary Wadsworth)

Can you fake a headboard for good feng shui?

Finally we wanted to know if faking a headboard perhaps via a DIY headboard could offer the same level of positive feng shui as a ready-made.

Jackie comments, 'It's best to avoid faking it, as the main aim is to ensure support and stability from a sturdy headboard. If a traditional headboard is not possible then you could try wall panelling, wall art or a thick tapestry which can create a visual headboard effect.'

Jan adds, 'While in feng shui, a solid headboard is the ideal offering, for providing support and stability, if a traditional headboard is not an option, wall-mounted alternatives can offer some energetic protection.'

'A large, sturdy tapestry or padded wall panel, can serve as a substitute by creating a visual and psychological sense of support. However, a true headboard is still recommended, as soft materials like fabric hangings lack the structural stability that feng shui principles emphasise for grounding energy. If using a hanging, choose earthy or warm colours to enhance stability and ensure it is firmly secured to the wall.'

'Additionally, if the bed is not placed against a wall, etc – placing a solid bench or chest behind the bed can create a sense of reinforcement.'

'While these solutions can improve the energetic feel of a space, they do not fully replace the security and anchoring effect of a real headboard.'

(Image credit: Future PLC)

FAQS

Does it look bad not to have a headboard?

If you've opted for a divan base, chances are you have the option of buying a headboard separately. This offers so much choice in terms of size, colour and shape, but you could equally opt not to have one too. If your walls are sloped or you have a window in the way, a headboard might not work in your space, but you do risk your bed looking a little, 'student-y'.

A headboard is such a great finishing touch to a room and will provide comfort, warmth, and a barrier against cold outside walls.

If a headboard is really impossible, think about painting the space behind your bed to create a zone, or hanging a rug or wall hanging there instead.

What is bad feng shui for beds?

Jackie says, 'Sloping ceilings or beams are not ideal so try not to locate a bed under this area of the bedroom as this may create a downward energy that cause disruption in sleep and a feeling of oppression.'

'Try and keep clutter at a minimum especially under the bed and electronics are best kept away from the sleeping area as this may disrupt energy flow.'

'Mirrors opposite the bed or bed facing the door are also things to consider as this can also create a sense of unease and disrupt sleep.'

'If you can’t avoid an unfavourable position please do not think everything is over for you in regard of feng shui in your bedroom,' she assures, 'you can still minimise energy disturbance in the room using different remedies and cures.'

Jan adds, 'In feng shui, certain bed types and placements can create disharmonious energy, disrupting sleep and well-being. Metal beds are discouraged as they can amplify electromagnetic pollution (electrosmog), potentially affecting sleep quality by interfering with the bodys natural bioelectrical functions. Research in bioelectromagnetism suggests that exposure to electromagnetic fields (EMFs) from nearby electronics, Wi-Fi routers, and power sources can disrupt melatonin production and sleep cycles.'

'Other bad feng shui bed arrangements include beds with the door behind (the worst vulnerable position), beds directly in line with the door, leading to excessive vulnerability and restlessness, beds under windows, which lack support and protection, and finally, as now discussed, beds without a headboard, reducing stability and energetic grounding.'

Do you have a headboard in your bedroom?