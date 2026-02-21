Next has just launched a new ottoman bed as part of its 2026 bedroom collection, and this space-saving design has instantly caught the attention of the Ideal Home team.

Why? Because it nails pretty much every one of this year's hottest bed trends in one.

A scalloped headboard? Check. On-trend striped upholstery? Check. Soft sage green colourway? Check. The Next Emmett Stripe Wren Scallop Headboard Bed has it all. *And* it's also an ottoman storage bed, which means it can pretty much double the storage space in a small bedroom.

Next Emmett Stripe Wren Scallop Headboard Ottoman Storage Bed £625 at Next UK

Ideal Home's Decor Editor, Sara Hesikova, first saw this bed in person at the Next press show earlier this year, and she assures me it's even nicer in person.

If you're pondering where to buy a bed this year, I think this is one design that should definitely be on your radar, especially if you're looking for a bed that will earn its place in your small bedroom ideas.

(Image credit: Future / Sara Hesikova)

If your bedroom is bijou, then an ottoman bed is always a good investment. These are beds designed so that the base and the mattress can be lifted up to reveal a large storage space underneath.

The main benefit of an ottoman bed over a standard bed frame or divan bed base is that the hidden cavity under the bed means you get a *lot* of extra storage space – perfect for those of us with small bedrooms who would otherwise lack enough wardrobe or drawer space to stash our essentials.

And whilst there are some things you shouldn't store under the bed, personally, I think a storage ottoman is the ideal place to stow extra bedding, such as a summer duvet or spare bedding sets.

(Image credit: Next)

However, ottoman beds can often be a little too practical and... basic... in appearance for my liking. Something the Next Wren Ottoman Bed is definitely not.

This year's bedroom trends are all about using the bed to create a soft and cocooning environment, and that's exactly what this bed's gently curved, scalloped headboard achieves.

The look is softened further by its padded upholstery with those on-trend sage green stripes. It even nails the nostalgic resurgence of valance-skirted beds with its draped fabric base.

(Image credit: Future / Sara Hesikova)

It's not the only bed with a scalloped headboard I've come across this year, if you're pondering where to buy a headboard there are plenty of sculptural shapes hitting down in 2026, but it is one of the few ottoman beds I've seen in this style.

And that means this bed nails the Holy Grail of pretty *and* practical, something that makes its £625 price tag a lot easier to justify.

