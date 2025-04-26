What is a bedstead? Sleep experts explain everything you need to know about bed frames and slatted bed bases

If you're wondering exactly what a bedstead, bed frame, or slatted bed base is, and how each differs from the other types of bed on the market, you're in the right place.

When it comes to where to buy a bed, we all want a bed that's both comfortable and will look great in our bedroom. The bed is the focal point of any bedroom, after all, and it can make or break the room. But there are a lot of types to choose from.

If you’ve done the hard graft and extensive research to find the best mattress, you need a good bed base to match. And yes, bed bases can seriously impact how your mattress feels to lie on, and how long the mattress will last.

I got together with a few industry experts in the sleep world to talk about bed frames. As a sleep writer, I’m always on the hunt for the definitive sleep setup (conclusion: it’s always subjective!). So I wanted to find out their thoughts on bed frames and bedsteads, and what the pros and cons of them are. Here's what I learnt.

(Image credit: Simon Whitmore)

What is a bedstead, otherwise known as a bed frame or slatted bed base?

The term 'bedstead' covers quite a wide spectrum in the bed-base world. They’re often also called bed frames, and put simply, it’s the piece of furniture you rest your mattress on. Bed frames come in all sizes and take on lots of different styles. They often have a headboard and sometimes a footboard too.

‘Bedstead is a generic term for a bedframe,’ says Emily Pratley from sleep retailer And So To Bed. ‘It can include an upholstered bedframe, a metal bedframe, or a wooden bedframe.’

‘Bedsteads come in a vast array of styles from traditional classics to more modern designs,’ says Philippa Warford from the National Bed Federation (NBF). ‘Slatted bases are mostly used with bedsteads.’

‘Your choice will largely be an aesthetic one, but bear in mind mattress support,’ continues Philippa from NBF. ‘This could be fixed or sprung slats, or a metal grid, or rigid woven wire. It is also possible to have a fully sprung bed base (with the same benefits as a divan bed base) inside. Several manufacturers make these to order.'

(Image credit: Future/Maxwell Attenborough)

What are the benefits of a bed frame?

1. Wide range of styles

People often opt for a bed frames over a divan base or ottoman bed because there are more choices of style, and bed frames often offer a more modern look. After all, a bed can make a big visual impact in a bedroom, and inspire the look and feel of the rest of the room.

‘A bedstead or bedframe can be the “centrepiece” of the bedroom, making a real design statement, whether it’s a sleigh-bed, a four-poster or a contemporary design,' agrees Philippa from NBF.

2. Long lasting

The reason why there are so many antique bedsteads on the market is because good-quality ones are built to last and last.

‘A good quality bedframe will also be a long-lasting piece of furniture, as long as it is maintained properly,’ says Philippa from NBF.

How to maintain your bedstead you might be wondering? ‘Paying attention to the condition of the slats and ensuring the fixings are tightened will help prolong its lifespan,’ shares Philippa from NBF.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Colin Poole)

3. Good for allergy sufferers

If you suffer from allergies, you won't just want to consider what type of mattress is best for allergies, you'll also want to factor in your bed base.

Bed frames are popular with those who suffer from allergies because dust mites – the leading cause of house-born allergies in the UK – can often live in the cosy upholstery covering a divan bed base. Plus, an upholstered bed is more likely to allow pollen or pet dander to stick to it. In contrast, a wooden or metal bedframe is easier to dust and keep clean.

‘For those looking to avoid upholstered beds, perhaps those with dust allergies, you might prefer wooden or metal bedsteads instead,’ agrees Emily from And So To Bed.

What are the disadvantages of a bed frame?

1. Can be very large

Bed frames can be cumbersome, and – as I’ve already mentioned – they can dominate a bedroom, heavily influencing your bedroom ideas.

‘Unlike a divan bed base on castors, once a bedstead or bedframe is positioned in a room, it can’t be moved easily,’ explains Philippa from NBF.

If you move house a lot, or like to change the layout of your room often, a bed frame perhaps isn’t the right option for you. Although that said, if you opt for a flat-pack bed frame, it can be a lot easier to disassemble than a divan or ottoman bed.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

2. Style commitment

As well as not being physically a very flexible option, bed frames aren’t aesthetically flexible either. It’s not easy to change the style of your bedframe once you’ve got it, and if you prefer chopping and changing the vibe of your room, a bedstead might not suit you.

Instead, if you opt for a simple divan bed base, you can swap out headboard ideas whenever you feel like it.

‘If you’ve purchased a bedframe for its design elements, remember that fashions and tastes change so it could look outdated in a few years,’ advises Philippa from NBF.

3. Slatted bases don't suit all mattresses

You can put most mattresses on a slatted bed base, but some mattress manufacturers advise the slats must be a certain width or have gaps between them of a certain size. This is often the case with mattresses made from natural fibres where there can be settlement of the filling between the slats.

In contrast, pretty much all mattresses can be used on a divan bed base.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Chris Snook)

FAQS

How does a mattress stay on a bedstead?

If you’re confused about how to stop your mattress slipping about on a bed frame, worry not! Most bedsteads and bed frames are designed to have the mattress fit snugly and secure within the frame.

‘Generally, the mattress sits inside the side rails and head and foot ends of the bedstead, so any movement is minimal,’ explains Philippa from NBF. ‘Some mattresses are specially designed for use on slats or bedsteads and come with a non-slip material on the underside.’

However, it’s still important to select a bed frame that fits your mattress (or vice versa), so that the mattress stays put. That means matching your bed base to your mattress size.

Can any mattress go on a slatted base?

Not all slatted bases are created equal, and as previously mentioned, your bed base can affect the feel of a mattress and even its lifespan, so it's important to check if your mattress and bed base are going to work together to give you the right support.

‘There are many different suppliers of slatted bases with differing specifications of slat widths and the space between each slat,’ explains Philippa from NBF.

‘Mattress manufacturers should provide their own recommendations for slat spacing and slat widths to suit their particular mattresses, so we strongly advise you to check these before buying, as they can vary. Putting a mattress on an incompatible base could also invalidate manufacturers’ warranties or guarantees.’

(Image credit: Future PLC / Brent Darby)

Can you put a mattress directly on wooden slats?

Yes, as mentioned above, as long as your wooden slats are the width and spacing advised by the mattress manufacturer, you can put a mattress directly on top of wooden slats.

However, ‘certain manufacturers, such as Vispring, have recommended accessories to use with a slatted base. i.e. a mattress pad,’ explains Emily from And So To Bed. ‘The mattress pad will cover the wooden slatted base and the mattress sits directly on top. The key benefit of a mattress pad is that when you turn and rotate your mattress, you are not left with impressions on the mattress surface caused by the gaps between the slats.’

Should you put plywood over bed slats?

If your bedstead has different slat spacing from that recommended by your mattress manufacturer, you might be tempted to put plywood over the bed slats to solve the problem. But experts say it's something you should do with caution to avoid your mattress becoming mouldy.

‘You can put plywood over slats, but it needs to be properly ventilated with drilled holes to allow air circulation,’ advises Philippa from NBF. Getting air circulating under and around a mattress is the best way to prevent mould.

Can you put a pocket spring mattress on a slatted bed?

Yes, you can put a pocket spring mattress on a slatted bed, but do a little research first. ‘Wide slat gaps can cause a pocket-sprung mattress to sag over time, potentially damaging the springs and affecting the mattress’ integrity,’ says Emma from Bensons for Beds. ‘Ideally, the slats should be no more than 2-3 inches (5-7.5 cm) apart to provide adequate support for the pocket sprung mattress.’

Can you put a memory foam mattress on a slatted bed base?

‘Yes, you can put a memory foam mattress on a slatted bed, as long as the slats are spaced closely enough together to provide adequate support,’ says Emma from Bensons for Beds. ‘For a foam mattress, especially memory foam, the slats should be closer together than normal to prevent the mattress from sinking through the gap.’

(Image credit: Dan Duchars)

Why do beds have slats instead of solid wood?

There are a few reasons why manufacturers go for slats over solid wood on bed frames, but mostly it’s to do with comfort, support, and air flow. ‘Slats work together with the mattress to provide better overall support, especially for your spine, by allowing the mattress to flex where needed,’ explains Emma from Bensons for Beds. And then there’s breathability. Slats allow air to flow around and under your mattress, removing moisture and preventing mould from building up.

Do bed slats cause back pain?

Bed slats themselves won’t cause you back pain. Instead, it's about finding the best type of mattress for back pain, and pairing it with the right base. Figuring out if you need a hard or soft mattress will help, as this means you can find the right level of support to maintain your spinal alignment. Then your back pain shouldn’t be exacerbated by your bed.

Does a mattress feel different on slats?

Whatever base you put your mattress on, it will affect how your mattress feels. So the answer is yes here. ‘Rigid slats will give a bed a firmer feel and affect the durability of the mattress, whereas flexible or sprung slats work with the mattress and will improve comfort levels, as well as prolong its life,’ explains Emma from Bensons for Beds.