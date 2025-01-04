What is a divan bed base? Sleep experts explain how to decide if this style of bed is right for you and your mattress

When shopping for a new bed or bed frame, you’ll find lots of terms thrown about you might not be familiar with. One of those terms might be divan beds. So what is a divan base? Let’s get into it.

I review sleep products – I’ve tested the best mattresses, bed linen, duvets, pillows, toppers – you name it. So I know more than most about bed bases and how to sleep better. And I’m going to share my intel with you here.

I’ve also checked in with fellow sleep experts and industry insiders to get their take on divan beds and to find out everything you need to know before you decide whether a divan bed base is for you.

What is a divan bed base?

‘A divan bed base typically has a solid or sprung covered base, with a separate option headboard – they usually include storage, and have a minimalistic design to contribute to a sleek bedroom aesthetic,’ says Tommy-Joe Reardon from sleep retailer Panda London. ‘They’re very stable and a great all-round option for a comfortable, efficient bed.

‘This makes a divan bed a clever multi-functioning piece of furniture which can help to maximise space in your bedroom, and free up space in your chest of drawers and wardrobes by storing items in pull-out drawers within the bed base,’ adds Megan Thompson, Buyer at Bensons for Beds.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Chris Snook)

Types of divan bed

There are two different types of bases for divan beds: platform base and sprung base.

‘Platform top bases, also known as solid top bases, have a solid panel top which offers firm support and a sturdy base for your mattress,’ says Michael Buckle, Senior Mattress Buyer at Dreams. The Dream Team Divan Bed Base is an example.

Sprung bases offer a more responsive level of support. ‘With a layer of pocket springs built into the base, these frames are great for providing that extra level of comfort and support,’ says Michael from Dreams. ‘The springs are reactive, taking some of the pressure off of your mattress and increasing its lifespan. The Dreams Flaxby Sprung Divan Bed Base, for instance, has 1000 springs.

Then there are different storage options: one-, two-, four-drawers or something more bespoke.

Benefits of a divan bed base

Good storage potential

‘Divans offer hands-on storage through drawers built into the base of the bed,’ says Adam Black, co-founder at bed and mattress specialists Button & Sprung. ‘These drawers offer generous space to store small to medium-sized items, from books and folders to folded clothes. The usual formation is two drawers for each side, or half, of the bed.’

Loads of design options

Divan bed bases come in a somwhat dizzying number of fabrics and designs, but that means you can find something that will fit in perfectly with your overall decor choices.

‘We have over 150 fabric options here at Loaf', says the brand's furniture buyer, Penny Wilson, 'these can personalise the bed to your bedroom style and taste’.

Great for most types of mattress

‘Divan beds give great versatility with mattress options due to their solid base,’ says Penny from Loaf.

Disadvantages of a divan bed base

Can be expensive

‘Divan beds can be more expensive than traditional bed frames,’ concedes Megan from Bensons for Beds. This is particularly the case with premium divan bed bases with extra engineering, such as the pocket-sprung divan bases and the bespoke storage options.

Can take up more space

If you have a small bedroom a divan bed can sometimes be too large and risk overwhelming the space.

‘The size of the divan base can detract from a minimalistic aesthetic, as its larger profile can dominate a room rather than blending seamlessly into the design,’ adds Michael from Dreams.

‘Additionally, divan bases are typically available in just one shape – square – which may limit their versatility when it comes to fitting into certain spaces or aligning with a variety of interior styles.’

Hard to move around

‘Divan beds can be heavier than other types of beds, making them harder to move and clean around,’ says Megan from Benson for Beds. ‘It can be difficult to vacuum underneath a divan bed because it’s so close to the floor. However, many divan bases have castors, which makes it easier to move the bed for cleaning.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Dominic Blackmore)

Where to buy

Looking to buy a divan bed base? Here are my suggestions for where to shop.

FAQs

How does a mattress stay on a divan bed?

The weight of your mattress should keep it secure on the divan bed base. There are also certain features that help keep it from sliding around.

‘Some divan bases have a non-slip fabric or padding that helps keep the mattress from sliding around,’ says Michael from Dreams. ‘Most divan beds are designed to fit standard mattress sizes, ensuring a snugfit that prevents the mattress from shifting.’

Can you put any mattress on a divan bed?

‘Yes, just make sure that it is the correct size,’ says Adam from Button & Sprung. ‘If you are looking at an upholstered divan it is worth bearing in mind the depth of the mattress against the headboard. A very deep mattress can totally eclipse the design of a statement headboard and create strange proportions

Is a divan or slatted bed better?

As long as the bed is good quality, neither a divan or slatted bed is really better, just different. Although your bed base will affect how a mattress feels.

‘A sign of a cheap bed is when there are large gaps in-between the slats, as this puts pressure on the mattress, dipping in and out of the slats' warns Adam from Button & Sprung.

Are divan beds less noisy?

Ideally no bed base or frame should be noisy, as this will negatively impact your sleep.

‘Generally speaking there's less assembly involved [in divan bases] and therefore fewer fixing points which mean less chance of squeaks,’ says Penny from Loaf.

Are divan beds better for your back?

Although sleep experts are quick to agree on the best mattress for back pain, the jury is still out on the best type of bed frame. It really depends on your tension preferences and has a much to do with your mattress as the frame it sits on.

‘They are the same as any other bedstead,’ says Penny from Loaf. ‘Your support and comfort come from your mattress primarily'.

Why are divan beds so expensive?

A few factors affect the price of divan beds including the upholstery you go for, the construction and storage options. The more elaborate you go – or premium in the case of fabrics – the higher the price point of the divan base is going to be.

How often should you change your divan base?

‘If the base starts to dip and sag then it is time to change the base,’ advises Adam from Button & Sprung. ‘As the main layer that your mattress sits on you will start to feel the lack of support as the base deteriorates. However, this shouldn’t happen in a good quality divan for years – ours are guaranteed for ten years.’

Do you have to put wheels on a divan bed?

No, absolutely not. Some divan beds are on castors or wheels which can make them easier to manouevre should you want to change your bedroom layout or hoover around and underneath the bed, but others are not – it really depends on the design and personal preference.