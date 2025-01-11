What is an ottoman bed? Everything you need to know about this stylish and practical storage option

If you're currently looking for a new bed, you might have come across the term 'ottoman' and be wondering just what an ottoman bed is.

As a sleep expert who's spent the last four years writing about all things sleep – from researching where to buy a bed to testing out the best mattresses on the market – I’m here to explain all.

I'll give you the lowdown on what an ottoman bed is, how one works, and why an ottoman bed is a practical and stylish choice that can transform your bedroom.

And you don’t just have to take my word for it. I've also sourced multiple industry experts to share their insider knowledge on this popular bed choice.

What is an ottoman bed?

An ottoman bed is a bed where the mattress and base of the bed lift up to reveal a large storage space underneath. Generally, the bed uses gas levers to help make it easy to lift the mattress, and these should lock into place for safety.

‘An ottoman bed is a style of bed frame where the base lifts to reveal storage space underneath' agrees Rob Cole, the buyer of bed frames & sofa beds at sleep retailer Dreams, 'if you’re looking for a stylish bed with hidden storage, it’s a great choice’

‘Lifting either from the side or foot end, most ottoman beds have gas-lift pistons allowing you to lift the base and mattress with ease' continues Rob, 'It then stays in the air to reveal a full-size storage space underneath.’

(Image credit: Dreams)

How does a mattress stay on an ottoman bed?

‘There’s a variety of mechanisms used to hold the mattress in place on an ottoman bed, and it will depend on the type of ottoman frame you buy,’ says Megan Thompson, buyer at bed retailer Bensons for Beds. ‘These include gas struts (which are similar to the system used in a car boot to lift and close it). They help lift the mattress when you start to pull the bed up, and then hold the weight of the mattress when the bed is open'.

‘There are also gas pistons which use trapped gas pressure to help lift the bed, or a hydraulic system, which can be fitted in different places within the bed frame, depending on how you want the bed to open.’

Are ottoman beds heavy to lift?

Of course, the idea of lifting a mattress into the air singlehanded may have you concerned about whether ottoman beds are heavy to lift.

But don't worry, in my experience lifting the mattress up is designed to be very easy – once you do the initial lift, the gas pistons should take over and do the heavy lifting for you.

However, it’s worth testing an ottoman bed out in-store to make sure you’re capable of that initial pull. If lifting and stretching aren’t within your range of motion, then a divan bed with storage drawers may be a better option for you.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Chris Snook)

What are the benefits of an ottoman bed?

1. Storage

Storage is the reason most people opt for an ottoman bed. The underneath cavity is voluminous and offers the ideal space to store bulky items. They can be particularly useful as a bedroom storage idea for a small bedroom.

‘Arguably the biggest selling point of an ottoman bed frame is that the whole area under your bed becomes prime storage real estate,’ says Rob from Dreams. ‘This means you can cut the bedroom clutter, while still keeping the things you need close at hand.’

‘An ottoman is a real asset in a spare bedroom as you can keep the spare pillows, duvets and guest towels tucked away until they are needed,’ suggests Adam Black, co-founder of Button & Sprung. ‘Ottomans offer the perfect bedroom storage solution to a cluttered bedroom.’

2. Easy access to items

Rather than tucking things into a loft, or the precarious top shelf of the airing cupboard, ottoman beds offer easy access to stowed-away items.

‘Not only is there loads of storage, but with a piston-assisted

mechanism that makes lifting easy, it’s no hassle to access anything underneath,’ says Rob from Dreams.

3. Great for minimalist spaces

If you’re looking for a minimalist oasis in your bedroom, ottoman beds make this dream a reality. They help keep things organised and pared back.

‘For those of us who like to keep our bedrooms exactly how we like them, having a place to store items that don’t fit the style of the room is a huge bonus,’ says Rob from Dreams.

4. Loads of style options

As ottoman beds are so popular, there are loads of style options on the market. So you’re sure to find an ottoman bed that suits your decor preferences.

‘Ottoman beds come in so many different styles and designs, including a range of statement headboards, so there’s sure to be something

to suit your aesthetic,’ says Rob from Dreams.

(Image credit: Dominic Blackmore)

What are the disadvantages of an ottoman bed?

1. Bit more expensive

Thanks to the engineering and extra materials needed, ottoman beds can be on the pricier side compared to other bed frames.

‘Ottoman bed frames can sometimes cost a little more than

divans as they are trickier to manufacture, and include a bespoke piston-assisted lift and close mechanism,’ explains Rob from Dreams.

2. Difficult to move

‘Once your ottoman bed frame is fully assembled, it can be

difficult to move if you decide to redesign your bedroom,’ acknowledges Rob from Dreams. ‘Not only that, but if you’ve filled the storage, then you will have to move that out before trying to shift the bed frame itself.’

If you move regularly or like the flexibility of switching around your room arrangement, an ottoman bed might not be a practical option for you.

3. Needs careful handling

Ottoman beds can be dangerous if not operated properly. They have lots of safety features, but they should only be used by adults who understand how they operate.

‘While all modern ottoman bed frames come with a myriad of

safety features, they shouldn’t be played with by children,’ advises Rob from Dreams. ‘If you have pets or babies around, keep them out of the way when you open up your storage underneath.’

4. Can go mouldy if you suffer from damp

‘Ottoman beds can develop mould if proper care isn’t taken, primarily due to poor ventilation in the storage compartment,’ says Rob from Dreams. ‘Since the storage area is often enclosed, moisture could become trapped, especially if items stored inside are damp or if the bed is in a humid environment. To prevent mould, it’s important to keep the storage area dry and ensure good airflow by occasionally lifting the mattress'.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

FAQs

What are the differences between an ottoman and a divan bed?

‘Divans are designed with drawers and an ottoman is designed so that the entire mattress section of the bed lifts up – like a huge storage box,’ says Adam from Button & Sprung.

Our guide to ottoman beds vs divan beds has more info on making the right choice for you, but as Adam advises, ‘choose a divan for easy and regular access to items and choose an ottoman if you know you are putting items away for longer, such as your seasonal wardrobe or winter duvets.’

Can you put any mattress on an ottoman bed?

‘Most mattresses can be used on an ottoman bed, but it’s important to consider a few factors,’ advises Rob from Dreams. ‘The mattress should match the bed frame size, and its weight shouldn’t exceed the gas-lift mechanism’s capacity, as heavy mattresses like thick memory foam or hybrids could strain it'.

Does an ottoman bed have slats?

An ottoman bed can have either a slatted base that's either fixed or sprung, or a solid base.

Do ottoman beds have to have a headboard?

‘When you purchase an ottoman bed, the headboard is an optional addition but it really does finish off the bed’ says Bensons for Beds’ Megan.

Do ottoman beds have a bottom?

‘Yes, most ottoman beds have a bottom panel or fabric base to prevent your items from directly touching the floor,’ says Rob from Dreams.

Does an ottoman bed stay down without a mattress?

No, an ottoman bed won’t stay down without the weight of a mattress. This is because the engineering of the pistons requires the mattress to weigh the base down.

Why are ottoman beds so expensive?

As mentioned above, ottoman beds can be pricey because they require extra engineering and materials to allow the bed to lift up.

What do you put in an ottoman bed?

Ottoman beds are ideal for lots of different items, especially bulky ones. If you’re wondering how to store a duvet, many experts recommend ottoman beds for just this purpose. You can also store pillows and bed linen, as well as winter coats and jumpers – and anything else you're struggling to fit elsewhere!