Where to buy a bed – the best places to buy a stylish and affordable bed frame for a dreamy bedroom

No bedroom would be complete without a bed. The clue is in the name, after all. But while everyone knows that having a bed in the bedroom is hugely important, knowing where to buy a bed is something that can be tricky to navigate.

If you’ve already done your homework and found the best mattress on the market, you’ll know that a high-quality mattress is the foundation of a good night’s sleep. But the foundation of a mattress is a high-quality bed frame that will help keep your mattress in good condition and keep any creaking or slipping at bay. It is also a key piece of furniture for bringing your bedroom ideas to life. so they need to work hard.

The right bed frame can add both style and substance to your bedroom, whether that is a split ottoman double bed, or platform frame. We’ve taken the hassle out of buying the best bed by rounding up our favourite bed brands that we return to time and again. This way, you can feel confident knowing that the bed you buy will suit your budget and style.

Where to buy a bed - the quick list

12 of our favourite places to buy a bed

With more and more people tightening their purse strings, we’re always on the lookout for the most affordable furniture on the market. But we’d be lying if we said that beds were cheap. As they’re arguably the biggest part of your bedroom, beds will always be more expensive than your average blackout curtains and even the best pillows.

You don’t have to sell your soul to buy a new bed, though. Below are beds that will not only suit all kinds of bedrooms but also all kinds of budgets. That way, you can choose what works for you, your style, and your wallet.

1. Marks & Spencer

These aren’t just any beds… they’re M&S beds. And while Marks & Spencer isn’t specifically a bed brand, that hasn’t stopped them from venturing into the world of comfort and offering some of the most affordable beds on the market. From simple wooden frames to plush velvet beds, M&S has quickly become one of our favourite places to buy a bed in recent years.

2. John Lewis

John Lewis is one of our favourite bedding brands , so it should come as no surprise to learn that it’s also one of the best places to buy a bed. And while many people associate this brand with high prices, you’ll be happily surprised to learn that its beds are extremely affordable.

From simple modern frames to raised upholstered beds, John Lewis is perfect for those who want a no-nonsense addition to their bedroom.

John Lewis Rattan Bed Frame View at John Lewis Can you blame us for choosing this Rattan Bed Frame as our star buy from John Lewis? Rattan furniture is one of our favourite bedroom trends of 2023, and the fact that this rattan bed has an integrated headboard is the icing on the cake. And while you can buy this bed in a lighter oak colourway, there’s something about the black and the light rattan that we can’t get enough of.

3. The White Company

At Ideal Home, we’re huge fans of The White Company . And while The White Company beds aren’t as cheap as some of the other bed brands on this list, this company prides itself on being a luxury brand with premium products. So, you know that your hard-earned money will be going towards something that will last a long time while also making a statement in your bedroom.

Aldwych Wool Scroll Bed View at The White Company Go big or go home, right? And that’s exactly why we’ve chosen the Aldwych Wool Scroll Bed as our top pick from The White Company. This soft grey colour will turn your bedroom into a relaxing sanctuary, while the scroll-top headboard and footboard offer a sense of drama you won’t get anywhere else. Plus, its solid hardwood frame and luxurious wool covering will last an age.

4. DUSK

If you want to live a champagne lifestyle on a lemonade budget, DUSK has got you covered. Offering luxury bed frames that are all available in double, king size, and super king size, this brand is perfect for those who want to kit out their master bedroom or jazz up their guest bedroom . And while they look expensive, these beds definitely won’t break the bank.

Ascot Ottoman Storage Bed View at DUSK At first glance, this Ascot Ottoman Storage Bed might not look as though it would work in a small bedroom but looks can be deceiving. This DUSK bed is actually an ottoman storage bed, allowing you to lift up the base and store everything from bedding to your clothes under your mattress. Available in seven colourways, we’re in love with the dusty pink - but the forest green is a close second.

5. Simba

Known as one of the best bed brands in the business, Simba has quickly become one of our top places to buy everything from mattresses to pillows and duvets. The impeccable quality from this brand is unmatched, which is why it’s also become one of our favourite places to buy a bed.

While these beds are a little more expensive than some of the others on this list, we’re always keeping track of the best Simba discount codes so you can get more bang for your buck.