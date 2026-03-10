I just found out this brand is the M&S of France – these are the 6 homeware bestsellers I’m shopping for the French look at home

I just got back from a short but very eye-opening trip to France, where I found out that the homeware brand La Redoute is the equivalent of our M&S in France. Who knew?!

As a huge admirer of the French sense of style, these are the bestsellers that the French apparently can’t get enough of, and I’m also adding to my basket – especially since the spring sale is currently on (just use code SPRING at checkout)!

Everybody knows La Redoute in France - much like everyone in the UK knows and loves Marks & Spencer - as the brand’s history spans 180 years. I was lucky enough to be invited to see the behind the scenes of La Redoute at the company’s headquarters in Lille, France where I saw the new homeware collection for spring/summer 2026 IRL and talk to the designers about what the French are loving and keep coming back for.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova) (Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

It turns out that La Redoute is the leader in all things home linens in France – French people love buying everything from bed linen (like the iconic La Redoute Linot linen bedding) to curtains, bedcovers and tablecloths from La Redoute the most. But bedroom, dining room and living room lighting ideas also enjoy a lot of popularity, as do pieces of furniture, mainly those with a bit of a retro twist.

To set the record straight, I've always been a huge fan of La Redoute's homewares. And in fact, I have several of the brand's pieces in my own home. But the brand's recognition in the UK is nothing compared to how it's viewed across the channel. And now, the way I see the brand is forever changed.

My top bestselling picks

Which one of these do you have your eye on now that you know La Redoute is the homeware go-to for the French?