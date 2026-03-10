I just found out this brand is the M&S of France – these are the 6 homeware bestsellers I’m shopping for the French look at home
My perception of this brand is now forever changed...
I just got back from a short but very eye-opening trip to France, where I found out that the homeware brand La Redoute is the equivalent of our M&S in France. Who knew?!
As a huge admirer of the French sense of style, these are the bestsellers that the French apparently can’t get enough of, and I’m also adding to my basket – especially since the spring sale is currently on (just use code SPRING at checkout)!
Everybody knows La Redoute in France - much like everyone in the UK knows and loves Marks & Spencer - as the brand’s history spans 180 years. I was lucky enough to be invited to see the behind the scenes of La Redoute at the company’s headquarters in Lille, France where I saw the new homeware collection for spring/summer 2026 IRL and talk to the designers about what the French are loving and keep coming back for.Article continues below
It turns out that La Redoute is the leader in all things home linens in France – French people love buying everything from bed linen (like the iconic La Redoute Linot linen bedding) to curtains, bedcovers and tablecloths from La Redoute the most. But bedroom, dining room and living room lighting ideas also enjoy a lot of popularity, as do pieces of furniture, mainly those with a bit of a retro twist.
To set the record straight, I've always been a huge fan of La Redoute's homewares. And in fact, I have several of the brand's pieces in my own home. But the brand's recognition in the UK is nothing compared to how it's viewed across the channel. And now, the way I see the brand is forever changed.
My top bestselling picks
Made from 100% linen, people go crazy for this bedding set during the summer months as linen is exceptionally breathable and sweat-wicking. It currently comes in 22 different solid shades, with this baby blue being my favourite, but at the height of the season, you're lucky if there are three colourways left in stock.
This retro table lamp is a La Redoute classic that regularly tops the brand's bestsellers list which is why it's available in several different colour variations, including this on-trend burgundy red. But there's also a chrome version coming soon that I spotted at the La Redoute HQ.
This lacquered, 70s-inspired chest of drawers is a fairly recent design but one that's been selling like hot cakes ever since its launch. So this season, there's also matching sideboard, bedside table and a wardrobe coming to join it.
This and last season, La Redoute has been working with ceramic a lot and has seen a lot of success with this tactile, organic material. Including this ripple-like wall light, which can also double as a ceiling light, available in four different colourways.
Gingham bed linen is a bedding trend that's been popular for the last couple of years. And this La Redoute design is the perfect budget-friendly alternative for the cult favourite Piglet in Bed here in the UK - and it comes with a striped reverse side. I'm a big fan of this warm caramel colourway but there are more on offer with additional ones coming soon.
In France, La Redoute offers a wide range of sofas. But in the UK, so far only three have become avaialble. Luckily for us, that includes the overall bestseller - the 70s-style Nuria sofa, reminiscent of a comfy croissant upholstered in soft corduroy. This was one of the sofa launches I was most impressed with last season when it was first introduced.
Which one of these do you have your eye on now that you know La Redoute is the homeware go-to for the French?
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.