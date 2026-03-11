I've just found a secret stash of Our Place's cult Always Pan on sale for a bargain price – this is everything you need to know to bag one

You've probably heard of the viral Our Place Always Pan — and for good reason. This is the original multi-tasking pan that promises to do the job of 10 pans in one. The Always Pan and its colourful looks have often been copied, but are rarely beaten when it comes to performance.

However, there is one big downside to this famous pan: the pricepoint. Coming in at £125, it's not a cheap buy, which is why I was so excited to spot it discounted down to £95 in Amazon's Spring Deal Days.

In case you're not familiar with Our Place, this female-founded kitchenware brand oozes multifunctionality, whilst also being aesthetically pleasing enough to leave on display in your kitchen. While you can often find the Our Place Always pan on sale over Black Friday, it's rare to find it at such a low price point at this time of year.

Amazon Our Place Always pan deal

Our Place Mini Always Pan 2.0- Sage Was £100, Now £75 at Amazon This mini size of the cult always pan has all the perks of the original size, but with a 21.6cm diameter. It is on sale in the spice, steam and sage colourway. Our Place Always Pan 2.0 - steam Was £125, Now £95 at Amazon The viral Always Pan looks as good as it cooks, with a 26.7cm diameter and a ceramic coating. It is on sale in the char, steam, blue salt and sage colourways. Our Place Large Always Pan 2.0 - Spice Was £140, Now £119 The Large version of the always pan has a diameter of 32cm and is ideal if you regular cater for large family gatherings or dinners. It is on sale in spice, char and blue salt colourways.

This pan is raved about as one of the best non-stick pans for a reason. Its convenient design is just one of its standout features — it has a pouring lip for easy serving, and a dedicated spoon rest. Its deep shape makes it great for cooking larger portions, and its non-stick surface was highly rated by our Kitchen Appliance Editor, Molly Cleary. However, it is the Titanium Always pan that she rates most highly, which is currently sold out at Amazon.

'Fried eggs slide around the pan, and it even makes a mean scramble, which is a tough task for many frying pans,' says Molly. 'The steamer basket that comes included is great for cooking anything from broccoli to noodles, and this can be stored inside the pan when not in use.'

This pan comes in three sizes in several cool colourways, including charcoal, steam, blue salt, spice and sage. My favourite has to be the spice — it's a soothing pop of colour to an otherwise neutral kitchen. However, the spice colourway is only on sale at Amazon in the Large Always Pan for £119 and the Mini Always Pan for £75.

Amazon Our Place Wonder Oven deal

Out of the rest of the Our Place sale, my next star buy is the Wonder Oven air fryer, which I have in my own kitchen. When I unboxed it for the first time, I wasn't sure what to expect. I wanted to love it because it's non-toxic and it's supposed to be so much better for your health, but I was unsure of its oven-like design — I've only ever tested air fryers, which have cooking baskets.

In short, I was wrong to worry: this air fryer gets used multiple times a day in my family home. Not only does it look super cute on my worktop, perfectly placed next to my favourite cookbook and my Amazon Alexa, but its beige colourway brings a soft feel to my counters, while the fact that it can be used to air fry, toast, bake, grill and reheat is a total game-changer.

Besides the lack of PFAS in its ceramic coating, it's seriously versatile. Available in 4 colours, this 6-in-1 air fryer can even be used to steam food, while its compact design makes it a great investment for smaller kitchens. It preheats fast, too, and it comes with 3 trays — a wire rack, a baking pan and an air fryer basket — and it benefits from 2 cooking levels.

I've used this air fryer to cook everything from fish cakes to Teryaki salmon and chicken wings. I even use it to toast sourdough, hot cross buns and ciabatta

The rest of the Our Place sale on Amazon

Our Place Griddle Pan Check Amazon Was £89, Now £76 at Amazon This non-stick sheet pan is toxin-free with comfortable handles, and it's oven-safe to 230°C. Choose from 5 colours — only the beige isn't on sale. There's 15% off its price tag, and the best part is that it can be used on your hob, too. Its total capacity is 4.7L. Our Place Bakeware Set Was £175, Now £115 at Amazon Opt for the set for an extra £40, and you'll get 5 pieces included — a griddle pan, 3 different-sized baking pans and an oven mat. All of which stack together, so that you can store them with ease. This set is entirely dishwasher-safe, too. Our Place Perfect Pot 5.2L Was £135, Now £99 at Amazon A family-sized version of the Perfect Pot, you get the same benefits — dishwasher-safe, non-toxic, and hob and oven safe — and it comes in 4 colour choices. It's less than £100 right now.

Don't miss these savings while they're still live — the Amazon Spring Deal Days Sale ends on the 16th March.