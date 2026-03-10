I'm an H&M-obsessed editor who scours the website and app daily – these are my top homeware picks from the H&M spring sale you don't want to miss

I'm addicted to shopping in the H&M sales. Not just the clothes — but the homeware, too, for both kids and adults. Every time the H&M sale notification drops on my phone, you can bet I am fingers at the ready and right on the app.

I love H&M Home for many reasons. A lot of my furniture — my coffee table, hallway shelving, and giant toy storage baskets, namely — is from this brand, and I think their pieces are reliable and high-quality. So when the Spring sale went live this week, you can bet I was on like a shot to start tracking down the affordable homeware I've been coveting at even lower prices.

There are currently 5 pages of bargains to scroll through in the H&M mid-season sale. To save you the bother, I've sifted through them all to separate the stylish from the out-of-season (there are a lot of Christmas decorations in there!). I've handpicked 12 gorgeous finds, all of which are perfect for sprucing up your space for spring, from spring-coloured cushions to statement-worthy candle holders

These are my 9 favourite picks from the current H&M home sale.

Some of these H&M Home sale finds are already selling out. I'd recommend not sleeping on these bargains.