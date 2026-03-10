I'm an H&M-obsessed editor who scours the website and app daily – these are my top homeware picks from the H&M spring sale you don't want to miss
I've hunted through the deals so you don't have to
I'm addicted to shopping in the H&M sales. Not just the clothes — but the homeware, too, for both kids and adults. Every time the H&M sale notification drops on my phone, you can bet I am fingers at the ready and right on the app.
I love H&M Home for many reasons. A lot of my furniture — my coffee table, hallway shelving, and giant toy storage baskets, namely — is from this brand, and I think their pieces are reliable and high-quality. So when the Spring sale went live this week, you can bet I was on like a shot to start tracking down the affordable homeware I've been coveting at even lower prices.
There are currently 5 pages of bargains to scroll through in the H&M mid-season sale. To save you the bother, I've sifted through them all to separate the stylish from the out-of-season (there are a lot of Christmas decorations in there!). I've handpicked 12 gorgeous finds, all of which are perfect for sprucing up your space for spring, from spring-coloured cushions to statement-worthy candle holdersArticle continues below
These are my 9 favourite picks from the current H&M home sale.
Crafted from woven seagrass, this storage caddy will work in any room. In your bedroom, you can use it for your skincare and your hair bands, to organise your bedside table. In the kids' room, it's the perfect toy or craft organiser that you can carry around the house with you. In your kitchen, it works for holding spice packets or jars, and in a hallway for holding the kids' gloves, your keys and the junk that usually sits in that hallway bowl.
To fuel your crisp cravings or your olive addition, this stoneware bowl will add some colour to your table, and it's great for bringing into the garden when the sun decides to make an appearance. With a glossy finish, it's 14.5cm in length, while there are other matching designs available.
Some of these H&M Home sale finds are already selling out. I'd recommend not sleeping on these bargains.
