Nigella Lawson's been using this £10 handheld milk frother to make her signature matcha lattes since 2015 – it has over 2500 5-star reviews, too

I found this hidden gem in one of Nigella's best-loved recipe books

Nigella Lawson
The much-heralded announcement of Nigella Lawson as the newest judge on The Great British Bake Off has sent me happily down the path of discovering the the chef's bestselling cookbooks. I'm enjoying something of a Nigella renaissance, you could say.

My first port of call was her book Simply Nigella: Feel Good Food, released in 2015, in which I discovered her signature matcha latte recipe, which was a huge hit alongside her adoption of avocado toast.

At the beginning of said recipe Nigella confesses that she first thought matcha, and matcha lattes, were a 'ridiculous fad'. But in the recipe to the drink, which she says is so filling that its like a full meal, she details how she was converted to the green tea powder thanks to its antioxidant rich properties.

She also details how it is the 'perfect tea for a non-coffee drinker who wants something with froth and get-up-and-go'. And she achieves the former with her small, handheld and extremely portable milk frother.

Mugs and teapot and decorative vase displayed on wooden surface

Nigella actually uses her Aerolatte frother twice in the recipe to whip up her matcha latte. First she combines her matcha powder with hot water in order to make a paste by using the frother in a mug. She then uses the frother on hot milk and combines the two.

And her finishing flourish is a 'pack of stencils' (like these from Amazon for £3.99) one of which she pops on top and applies matcha powder over, like you would with chocolate powder over a mocha.

Matcha latte in a mug on a rattan placemat

Our Digital Editor, Rebecca Knight, testing Bird & Blend's Matcha Latte Magic Whisk

Nigella's matcha method is stunningly simple, but there are a lot of matcha fans here at Ideal Home, most prominently our Digital Editor Rebecca Knight, who has taken extra steps in their green tea journey. Rebecca even tried out a new world-first dedicated matcha maker as per her Matcha Latte Magic Whisk review.

In a fashion strikingly similar to Hotel Chocolat's Velvetiser, the Magic Whisk can eliminate lumps and froth your matcha to perfection, made easier with the help of Dualit in terms of engineering. It's a lot pricier than Nigella's handheld frother at £99 via Bird and Blend, but it does come with a host of exclusively five-star reviews.

Have you tried matcha before? Will Nigella's affordable milk frother persuade you to give it a go?

