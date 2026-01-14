Ceramic colanders are the new must-have kitchen accessory – cookware experts say they could be the key to healthier cooking
Is 2026 the year to invest in ceramic everything for your kitchen?
A big chunk of my job is hunting down the latest trends and new releases, and one thing I keep spotting is the rise of ceramic colanders and other ceramic cookware. But is this a wellness fad or the best cookware we should actually be investing in?
This latest cookware trend is both health and style-focused, promising an easy route into healthy, fuss-free cooking in 2026. Originally, it was Nkuku's ceramic Indigo drop colander that caught our attention, then Dunelm launched one as part of its Edited Life Collection alongside a range of other ceramic kitchen accessories. Now, M&S is the latest to join the train with their minimalist ceramic colander (£6).
Not only is its cute, crafted look very appealing, but ceramic colanders and cookware are both durable and free from ‘forever chemicals’, which can be found on other plastic and non-stick cookware. As ceramic kitchen accessories are becoming increasingly popular, I decided to find out if they’re actually worth it.
Should you invest in ceramic cooking accessories?
Ceramic cookware, in terms of pans, baking trays and casserole dishes do come recommended by the experts for their cooking ability.
‘Ceramic cookware is the preferred choice of home cooks who are looking for healthy, hassle-free cooking. Its non-stick performance means you can cook with less oil and enjoy much easier cleanup, which is ideal when preparing quick, everyday meals,’ says Caroline Ross David e Silva, Product Marketing Director at Cuisinart.
‘It also offers heat distribution for consistent results, and is compatible with several different types of hobs, including induction, gas and electric.’
The most recognisable ceramic cookware is the Our Place Always Pan (£140). This influencer-favourite uses a ceramic non-stick coating, which is so good, it landed the pan a spot in our best pans guide.
However, in terms of ceramic colanders the main benefits are that they are likely to be more durable than plastic counterparts, stylish and free from 'forever chemicals'.
‘Ceramic cookware is free of ‘forever chemicals’ such as PTFE, PFOA, and PFAS, which have the potential to migrate into your meals and build up over time,’ adds Caroline.
‘Forever chemicals’ have been linked to health problems such as cancers, liver damage and fertility issues. However, while scientists are concerned about these chemicals, they believe they are everywhere in rainwater and even Arctic ice, and the direct risk in our homes is low, according to a report by The Guardian.
However, it's not just ceramic cookware that is free of these chemicals; the best cast iron cookware, and stainless steel do not contain these chemicals either.
It is also important to note that not all ceramic cookware is equal, and it is important to choose high-quality pieces.
‘The main consideration is quality. Cheaper ceramic accessories can chip or crack over time if they’re not made from properly vitrified clay or aren’t fired at high temperatures. Well-made ceramic, however, is extremely durable and designed to withstand everyday cooking, from oven to table,’ says Christopher Gee, Managing Director of Peugeot Saveurs UK.
Ceramic cooking accessories also require a little more care. Caroline recommends opting for hand washing over your dishwasher and avoiding abrasive materials such as steel wool.
‘Overall, ceramic cookware is fast becoming a kitchen staple and for good reason. It offers versatility and durability, whilst adding a stylish and safe element to any home kitchen,’ she concludes.
Ceramic cooking accessories are becoming increasingly popular due to their stylish look, durability and commitment to healthy cooking, and with more budget-friendly options available, they're becoming more accessible, too.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!