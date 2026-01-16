Lakeland has taken inspiration from Our Place's incredible Titanium Always Pan with its own extremely affordable £35 version

Lakeland's new-in section is the place to go if you want an insight into whats going to be big on the high street in cookware in 2026.

Alongside last year's best cookware trends, such as all-in-one pans and stackable sets, you can find what I think is about to be the next big thing: extremely durable Titanium cookware. Lakeland is putting their stamp on the trend with the Tri-Tanium Elite range (with prices from £34.99).

The eagle-eyed out there will be thinking that this has already been done, namely with the Titanium Always Pan Pro (£170 at Our Place), a product I gave 5 stars to in my review. But the big difference with Lakeland's version is the drastically lower price tag – here's how this cheaper alternative stacks up.

Lakeland's new Tri-Tanium Elite pan range

This new range from Lakeland features pans that the brand claims are 'built to take everything your kitchen can throw at it, and still come out shining'.

There are 3 Tri-Tanium products available at present: a 20, 24 and 28cm Frying Pan. Each is made up of three materials with properties which claim to make cooking easier: a stainless steel non-reactive interior, an aluminium core for even heating and a titanium outer for durability.

(Image credit: Lakeland)

While the tagline of Our Place's Titanium Pan is 'virtually indestructible', Lakeland has opted to say that its titanium plasma coating is 'twice as hard as stainless steel'. Both pans are oven-safe but while the Always Pan Pro can withstand temperatures of up to 535°C, Lakeland's is only safe up to 230°C.

There's a focus on the non-stick element of Lakeland's Tri-Tanium pans too, so that you can use less oil in day to day cooking. There's a real benefit to being able to use metal utensils with this range too – it's something I absolutely loved when testing Our Place's version.

Testing the Our Place Titanium Pan Pro at home. (Image credit: Future)

Of course, the price point of Lakeland's range is bound to make it appealing with shoppers. Even the most expensive pan in the range, at £44.99, is £125 cheaper than the Our Place version.

I haven't had a chance to get my hands on this new range just yet but Lakeland do have serious form for producing high-quality lookalikes when it comes to cookware. Our home economist and expert tester's view on the brand's lookalike Only Pan was very positive indeed in her 4.5 star review from last year.

While it remains to be seen whether the quality of these new titanium pans from Lakeland lives up to its marketing claims, it seems that durable, metal non-stick pans are here to stay in 2026.