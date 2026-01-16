Lakeland has taken inspiration from Our Place's incredible Titanium Always Pan with its own extremely affordable £35 version
I think Lakeland is leading the way on 2026's newest cookware trend
Lakeland's new-in section is the place to go if you want an insight into whats going to be big on the high street in cookware in 2026.
Alongside last year's best cookware trends, such as all-in-one pans and stackable sets, you can find what I think is about to be the next big thing: extremely durable Titanium cookware. Lakeland is putting their stamp on the trend with the Tri-Tanium Elite range (with prices from £34.99).
The eagle-eyed out there will be thinking that this has already been done, namely with the Titanium Always Pan Pro (£170 at Our Place), a product I gave 5 stars to in my review. But the big difference with Lakeland's version is the drastically lower price tag – here's how this cheaper alternative stacks up.
AFFORDABLE ALTERNATIVE
There's a lot going on with Lakeland's newest pan, including a 'premium' stainless-steel interior, an aluminium core and a titanium plasma coating.
THE ORIGINAL
This pan can do it all (trust me I've tried it) with a versatile shape, oven-safe body and lid and a 'virtually indestructible' non-stick build. It's pricey but well worth the cash.
Lakeland's new Tri-Tanium Elite pan range
This new range from Lakeland features pans that the brand claims are 'built to take everything your kitchen can throw at it, and still come out shining'.
There are 3 Tri-Tanium products available at present: a 20, 24 and 28cm Frying Pan. Each is made up of three materials with properties which claim to make cooking easier: a stainless steel non-reactive interior, an aluminium core for even heating and a titanium outer for durability.
While the tagline of Our Place's Titanium Pan is 'virtually indestructible', Lakeland has opted to say that its titanium plasma coating is 'twice as hard as stainless steel'. Both pans are oven-safe but while the Always Pan Pro can withstand temperatures of up to 535°C, Lakeland's is only safe up to 230°C.
There's a focus on the non-stick element of Lakeland's Tri-Tanium pans too, so that you can use less oil in day to day cooking. There's a real benefit to being able to use metal utensils with this range too – it's something I absolutely loved when testing Our Place's version.
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
Of course, the price point of Lakeland's range is bound to make it appealing with shoppers. Even the most expensive pan in the range, at £44.99, is £125 cheaper than the Our Place version.
I haven't had a chance to get my hands on this new range just yet but Lakeland do have serious form for producing high-quality lookalikes when it comes to cookware. Our home economist and expert tester's view on the brand's lookalike Only Pan was very positive indeed in her 4.5 star review from last year.
While it remains to be seen whether the quality of these new titanium pans from Lakeland lives up to its marketing claims, it seems that durable, metal non-stick pans are here to stay in 2026.
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.
To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.