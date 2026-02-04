I'll warn you now – M&S's new food containers look so good that you won't want to stash your leftovers in the freezer

I can't decide which type is my favourite

Molly Cleary's avatar
By
published
M&amp;S food storage containers hero
(Image credit: M&S)

My January was food storage container heavy, as yours will have been if you've been using this hibernation time to stock up your freezer, but I've noticed that my current tubs are looking a little sad to say the least.

So imagine my happiness (and temptation to get spending) when I saw M&S' new-in kitchenware section is absolutely chock-a-block with lunch boxes and food storage in all sorts of on-trend designs.

Of course, one of the things that people with a tidy kitchen always have is organised food storage, but you don't want to have to pay the earth to have to get it. That's where these affordable M&S picks come into their own with the brand's plastic container collection starting at just £4. Plus featuring round and square designs, the collection is great for stacking up a set of them in your cupboards or freezer.

M&amp;amp;S food storage container

(Image credit: M&S)

If you want to jump on the latest trends, the M&S bestseller section is a great place to camp out. The kitchenware section right now is awash with muted pastels (think butter yellow, taupe and burgundy) as well as ribbed glass. Ceramic colanders are another kitchen accessory trend that M&S are out in front of.

Are you due for a food container update? I'd head straight to M&S if you are.

Molly Cleary
Molly Cleary
Kitchen Appliances Editor

Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.

For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.

To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.