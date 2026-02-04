I'll warn you now – M&S's new food containers look so good that you won't want to stash your leftovers in the freezer
I can't decide which type is my favourite
My January was food storage container heavy, as yours will have been if you've been using this hibernation time to stock up your freezer, but I've noticed that my current tubs are looking a little sad to say the least.
So imagine my happiness (and temptation to get spending) when I saw M&S' new-in kitchenware section is absolutely chock-a-block with lunch boxes and food storage in all sorts of on-trend designs.
From the material of the moment when it comes to best cookware, stainless steel, to ceramic bowl containers that will be the envy of your lunchroom, these food containers are immensely shoppable. Here's my pick of the best.
FOR HOT OR COLD FOOD
Available in four different sizes, these stainless steel containers are elevated to the extreme with a transparent lid, leak-proof design and delicate colour contrast edges.
BOWL STYLE
There are some occasions where nothing but a bowl will suffice. Now, you can apply that your lunches on the go too with these ultra-stylish ceramic containers. My favourite colour is this purple but the muted shades are all so good.
ACACIA WOOD
This food storage container looks so good I would simply never want to put it in the fridge or cupboard. Perfect for all of those single leftover foodstuffs you don't quite have a place for or just for jazzing up your lunch.
TIMELESS FINISH
Give your kitchen's coffee station a serious upgrade with this butter yellow jar, which would be great for keeping your tea bags or café accoutrements in.
AFFORDABLE PICK
Pick from pink, taupe or blue (or get all 3) with this very affordable container collection, all of which are dishwasher safe and have those handy transparent lids so you can tell your leftovers apart easily. A round plastic version is also available.
REEDED BISCUIT JAR
I am nothing if not a sucker for the M&S Outrageously Chocolately Covered Custard Creams and this ultra-stylish ribbed jar filled with them is nothing short of my idea of heaven. This is already a bestseller on the M&S website, and for good reason!
Of course, one of the things that people with a tidy kitchen always have is organised food storage, but you don't want to have to pay the earth to have to get it. That's where these affordable M&S picks come into their own with the brand's plastic container collection starting at just £4. Plus featuring round and square designs, the collection is great for stacking up a set of them in your cupboards or freezer.
If you want to jump on the latest trends, the M&S bestseller section is a great place to camp out. The kitchenware section right now is awash with muted pastels (think butter yellow, taupe and burgundy) as well as ribbed glass. Ceramic colanders are another kitchen accessory trend that M&S are out in front of.
Are you due for a food container update? I'd head straight to M&S if you are.
