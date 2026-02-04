I'll warn you now – M&S's new food containers look so good that you won't want to stash your leftovers in the freezer

My January was food storage container heavy, as yours will have been if you've been using this hibernation time to stock up your freezer, but I've noticed that my current tubs are looking a little sad to say the least.

So imagine my happiness (and temptation to get spending) when I saw M&S' new-in kitchenware section is absolutely chock-a-block with lunch boxes and food storage in all sorts of on-trend designs.

From the material of the moment when it comes to best cookware, stainless steel, to ceramic bowl containers that will be the envy of your lunchroom, these food containers are immensely shoppable. Here's my pick of the best.

Of course, one of the things that people with a tidy kitchen always have is organised food storage, but you don't want to have to pay the earth to have to get it. That's where these affordable M&S picks come into their own with the brand's plastic container collection starting at just £4. Plus featuring round and square designs, the collection is great for stacking up a set of them in your cupboards or freezer.

(Image credit: M&S)

If you want to jump on the latest trends, the M&S bestseller section is a great place to camp out. The kitchenware section right now is awash with muted pastels (think butter yellow, taupe and burgundy) as well as ribbed glass. Ceramic colanders are another kitchen accessory trend that M&S are out in front of.

Are you due for a food container update? I'd head straight to M&S if you are.