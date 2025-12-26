This year has been a big one for cookware, with the all-in-one pan revolution taking over kitchens across the UK. Countless brands have launched their version of this smart multi-tasking pan this year, but there is one that the Ideal Home readers couldn't stop clicking on: the £30 M&S All In One 28cm Saucepan.

We first spotted that M&S was selling an affordable alternative to the cult Our Place Always Pan back in March, and since first writing about the M&S pan, it has sold out at least twice. If that wasn't enough to convince you that this is a contender for one of the best cookware launches of 2025, it was also the most clicked on piece of cookware on the Ideal Home website this year by far.

Most popular pan on Ideal Home

I'm not surprised this pan has proven such a hit. It is one of the best-looking all-in-one pans on the high street, and one of the cheapest at £30. When our reviewer Annie put the pan to the test in her M&S all-in-one saucepan review, she gave it 4 and a half stars, praising its quality and versatility, saying 'this M&S saucepan can cook pretty much anything, from family-sized meals to salmon fillets and a fried egg.'

The pan is currently available to purchase in two colour ways: natural and charcoal. It is made from aluminium for even heat distribution, and is compatible with gas and induction hobs. It also includes a steamer basket that doubles as a colander.

This pan will never fully match the performance and quality of the popular £100 Always Pan, which is one of the best non-stick frying pans we've ever tested. However, the M&S version offers a very similar sleek appearance and multi-tasking skill for a fraction of the price.

Runner-ups

The M&S all-in-one pan wasn't the only big hit in 2025. These are the two other pans that our readers couldn't stop clicking on, from a classic stainless steel three-piece set, to another supermarket all-in-one pan.

Stellar Eclipse Saucepan Set £215 at Stellar Stellar cookware is synonymous with high-quality, long-lasting pots and pans and was our second most popular pan set on the website this year. This stainless steel three-piece set will set you back just over £110 and has every size of pot you'd need. George Home Green All In One 3-Piece Pan Set £58 at George at Asda This George Home all-in-one pan set was our third most popular piece of cookware in 2025. It is another budget look-alike for the colourful Always Pan. However, the George Home all-in-one pan on its own comes in at £10 more expensive than the M&S version, but it's better value in this set with a mini saucepan and spatula.

Did you add any of these pans to your home in 2025?