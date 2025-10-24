How to choose the best cookware – what to buy and where you should buy it from

Your ultimate guide on how to buy pans that you'll use for years

yellow kitchen with saucepans hanging over a range cooker
(Image credit: Future PLC/Paul Massey)
Jump to category:
Molly Cleary's avatar
By
published

Picking out the best cookware for you is crucial to a well-functioning kitchen. Whether you're starting your collection from scratch or you've been landed with a new hob type that you need one of the best saucepan sets for, it's important to spend a little bit of time working out which products are right for you.

That's because if you buy right, you'll only need to buy it once in the coming years. And you'll also gain a tool for cooking, like one of the best non-stick frying pans, that can make a noticeable difference to the results of your favourite recipes.

Quick links

Best cookware brands

Le Creuset

Le Creuset dishes at the test centre

Testing a Le Creuset dish at the Ideal Home test centre.

(Image credit: Future)

Why we love it

The reputation of Le Creuset often precedes the actual cookware at hand. But the bottom line is this: if you're wondering 'is Le Creuset worth it?' the answer is most definitely yes. If it's quality you're looking for, you'll find it with Le Creuset.

This is a French brand with 100 years of heritage as of 2025 and if you ask anyone who has owned one, they'll feel like they've owned their own Le Creuset for about that time too. Many members of the Ideal Home team have pieces passed down through generations of their family.

Le Creuset dishes at the test centre

(Image credit: Future)

The thing I love most about this brand is their classic enamelled cast iron casserole dishes. Enamel is low maintenance, yields even heat distribution and doesn't require seasoning. It's also exceptionally hard wearing (just remember that metal utensils or taking it from extremely hot to cold or vice versa is a no).

Where to get the best Le Creuset deals

General sales run year round via the Le Creuset UK website and they also have a 'Taste' section where you can shop curated discounted pieces.

If you're already a Prime member, you can skip shipping costs with Le Creuset deals you can find on Amazon.

John Lewis holds exceptionally good sales on Le Creuset regularly too, especially with colours the brand are discontinuing. And my secret tip? QVC is the last place you might think of for cookware, but they have great Le Creuset pieces on sale constantly.

When to shop the best Le Creuset deals

Unquestionably, the best time to shop Le Creuset deals is Black Friday, which falls at the end of November every year. Deals via Le Creuset itself are usually very competitive, with price-matching going on.

For Amazon-specific deals, Prime Day (every July) as well as Big Deal Days (falling in October) are the events to know about.

As new Le Creuset colour ways are released, you can probably find the selling off of older, discontinued shades so keep your eye out for sales around then.

Ninja

Ninja ZEROSTICK set during testing at home

Testing the Ninja ZEROSTICK range at home.

(Image credit: Future)

Why we love it

Ninja offers fantastic cookware sets at mid-range prices, so if you're not looking to splash out on Le Creuset, have a browse here. The non-stick options can last for years, and have done as part of our long-term testing, with ceramic options available too. In fact, the brands ZEROSTICK range is meant to withstand 10,000 scrubs.

While the brand's stainless steel collection is also very popular, if you're looking for an affordable yet quality option, the ZEROSTICK Essentials 3-Piece Pan set comes in at £114.99 and has a host of 5 star reivews.

Testing the Ninja staysharp knife set

Testing the Ninja staysharp knife set.

(Image credit: Future)

As its Ninja we're talking about, it's not just pot and pans that they do well in the cookware realm. Their StaySharp knife sets are fantastic, with built-in knife sharpeners to make maintenance a stress-free process. I tried one at home alongside a Joseph Joseph alternative.

Where to get the best Ninja cookware deals

A great thing about Ninja is that its widely sold, so finding a good deal on its cookware is easy if you're willing to search around.

The Ninja website often offers price matches, so have a look there first for a point of comparison. Check it against places like Amazon, Dunelm, Lakeland, Argos and Very.

When to get the best Ninja cookware deals

Ninja is a brand that really shows off when Black Friday comes around – it's one to wait for if you're thinking of buying one of these pans. The brand also hosts worthwhile summer sales and offers discounts around times like Easter too.

Our Place

Testing the Our Place Titanium Pan Pro at home

Testing the Our Place Titanium Pro Pan & Pot at home

(Image credit: Future)

The Instagram-ubiquitous non-toxic cookware brand Our Place might be best known for its colourful Always Pans, but it's real gem is its Pro range, namely the Always Pan Pro Titanium offering. It's the number one non-stick pan I've ever tried, and the best bit is it doesn't feature any sort of coating; instead, it's made with naturally non-stick materials, including aluminium and stainless steel.

It's the most durable pan I've ever tried – those 'indestructible' marketing claims have really lived up to expectation in my kitchen. Regardless of burning, charring or staining, the textured inner pan has never permanently tainted.

Kitchen with marble worktops, grey cabinets, and hob with Our Place Always Pan

The Our Place pan featuring in an Ideal Home house tour.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

I love the colourful designs of the OG Always Pan, though I found that open heat can stain the bottom of the pan quite irreversibly during testing. However, as the very first multi-functional pan that's been duped many times since, I think it holds up as a more affordable option for students or those with smaller kitchens.

Where to buy Our Place deals

The Our Place website has a 'We Made Too Much' section, where you can shop surplus cookware and tableware for less. The brand also often price matches via its website during peak sales events. You can also catch Our Place pieces on sale on Amazon and at Selfridges.

When to buy Our Place deals

Black Friday is a great time to shop via the Our Place website. And if you're thinking of building a collection of this cookware, the brand's Dirty Dishes Club loyalty scheme is worth your time.

HexClad

Testing the 7 Piece HexClad Cookware Set at home

Testing the 7 Piece HexClad Cookware Set at home.

(Image credit: Future)

Why we love it

HexClad, probably best known due to a dazzling endorsement from chef Gordon Ramsay, uses a honeycomb pattern on the inside of its pans to create a non-stick effect. That, combined with its hybrid design of various metals, means that it very much impressed our expert home economist Helen McCue during her review of the 7 Piece set.

Though the frying pans draw the most attention, Helen also loved the wok and the BBQ pan from the brand, finding them to be high quality and impressively non-stick (if prepared correctly!).

Testing the 7 Piece HexClad Cookware Set at home

Testing the 7 Piece HexClad Cookware Set at home.

(Image credit: Future)

The biggest gripe with HexClad cookware? It's extraordinarily expensive – costing as much as an heirloom piece from Le Creuset, for example. But Helen was mightily impressed with how they performed in her kitchen, when cooking anything from caramel to delicate fish, so the high investment definitely yields results.

Where to buy HexClad deals

I'd recommend shopping via the HexClad website first and foremost, where you'll find bundle deals and sales, especially during Black Friday and near to Christmas. You can also shop the brand via Amazon.

When to buy HexClad deals

As the brand originated in the US, it makes Black Friday and Cyber Monday a great time to shop HexClad cookware.

Where to buy the best cookware

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Retailer

Brands stocked

Delivery info

John Lewis

ANYDAY (own), GreenPan, Jamie Oliver, Joseph Joseph, Le Creuset, Tefal etc.

Free when you spend £50 and over.

Amazon

Basics (own), HexClad, Ninja, Our Place, Tefal etc.

Free for Prime members.

Lakeland

Simply (own), Zyliss, Joseph Joseph, Masterclass, Ninja etc.

Free when you spend £50 and over.

QVC

Le Creuset, Ninja, MasterClass, Cook's Essentials etc.

Delivery cost differs per item.

Which cookware do you need?

Here's a breakdown of the cookware we see as essential in a kitchen, followed by examples of our top three products for each category which won't elsewhere be covered in this guide.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Cookware type

Good for

Not ideal for

Saucepan

Boiling vegetables, making sauces, reheating soups, cooking pasta or rice

Frying, roasting, or anything requiring a crisp finish

Frying pan

Frying eggs, searing meat, sautéing vegetables, making pancakes

Slow cooking or baking (if not ovenproof)

Casserole dish (ovenproof)

Slow-cooked stews, casseroles, braised meats, baked dishes

Quick cooking on hob

Stockpot

Making soups, stocks, and large batches of sauces

Shallow frying or anything requiring browning

Griddle pan

Searing meat or vegetables with char lines

Sauces, stews, or anything liquid

Roasting tin

Roasting meat, poultry, or vegetables and traybakes

Hob cooking

Baking tray

Biscuits, pastries, oven chips, or roasting small items

Sauce or liquid-based dishes

Wok

Stir-frying, flash-cooking vegetables, noodles, and meat

Slow cooking or stews (too thin for prolonged heat)

Cast iron casserole dish

One-pot dishes, bread baking, stews, soups, braised meats

Quick frying or delicate sauces (too heavy, retain too much heat)

Milk pan

Heating milk, melting butter, small sauces

Cooking anything that needs stirring space or high heat

Baking dish (ceramic or glass)

Lasagne, gratins, puddings, baked desserts

Hob use or rapid temperature changes (can crack)

Steamer

Retaining nutrients in vegetables, fish, or dumplings

Roasting or frying (no browning effect)

Sauté pan

Browning and then simmering dishes, shallow frying, risottos

Deep frying or oven roasting

Best saucepans

Best casserole dishes

Best woks

Best griddle pans