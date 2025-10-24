Picking out the best cookware for you is crucial to a well-functioning kitchen. Whether you're starting your collection from scratch or you've been landed with a new hob type that you need one of the best saucepan sets for, it's important to spend a little bit of time working out which products are right for you.

That's because if you buy right, you'll only need to buy it once in the coming years. And you'll also gain a tool for cooking, like one of the best non-stick frying pans, that can make a noticeable difference to the results of your favourite recipes.

This is your handbook to the top cookware brands to know about, star products I've tested as Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances and Cookware Editor and explainers on which type of pans will suit your circumstances best, like the best pans for an induction hob. You can use the quick links section below to navigate straight to the brand or type you're interested in or browse all of the advice. Welcome to your stress-free guide to better cookware!

Best cookware brands

Le Creuset

Testing a Le Creuset dish at the Ideal Home test centre. (Image credit: Future)

Why we love it

The reputation of Le Creuset often precedes the actual cookware at hand. But the bottom line is this: if you're wondering 'is Le Creuset worth it?' the answer is most definitely yes. If it's quality you're looking for, you'll find it with Le Creuset.

This is a French brand with 100 years of heritage as of 2025 and if you ask anyone who has owned one, they'll feel like they've owned their own Le Creuset for about that time too. Many members of the Ideal Home team have pieces passed down through generations of their family.

(Image credit: Future)

The thing I love most about this brand is their classic enamelled cast iron casserole dishes. Enamel is low maintenance, yields even heat distribution and doesn't require seasoning. It's also exceptionally hard wearing (just remember that metal utensils or taking it from extremely hot to cold or vice versa is a no).

Where to get the best Le Creuset deals

General sales run year round via the Le Creuset UK website and they also have a 'Taste' section where you can shop curated discounted pieces.

If you're already a Prime member, you can skip shipping costs with Le Creuset deals you can find on Amazon.

John Lewis holds exceptionally good sales on Le Creuset regularly too, especially with colours the brand are discontinuing. And my secret tip? QVC is the last place you might think of for cookware, but they have great Le Creuset pieces on sale constantly.

When to shop the best Le Creuset deals

Unquestionably, the best time to shop Le Creuset deals is Black Friday, which falls at the end of November every year. Deals via Le Creuset itself are usually very competitive, with price-matching going on.

For Amazon-specific deals, Prime Day (every July) as well as Big Deal Days (falling in October) are the events to know about.

As new Le Creuset colour ways are released, you can probably find the selling off of older, discontinued shades so keep your eye out for sales around then.

Ninja

Testing the Ninja ZEROSTICK range at home. (Image credit: Future)

Why we love it

Ninja offers fantastic cookware sets at mid-range prices, so if you're not looking to splash out on Le Creuset, have a browse here. The non-stick options can last for years, and have done as part of our long-term testing, with ceramic options available too. In fact, the brands ZEROSTICK range is meant to withstand 10,000 scrubs.

While the brand's stainless steel collection is also very popular, if you're looking for an affordable yet quality option, the ZEROSTICK Essentials 3-Piece Pan set comes in at £114.99 and has a host of 5 star reivews.

Testing the Ninja staysharp knife set. (Image credit: Future)

As its Ninja we're talking about, it's not just pot and pans that they do well in the cookware realm. Their StaySharp knife sets are fantastic, with built-in knife sharpeners to make maintenance a stress-free process. I tried one at home alongside a Joseph Joseph alternative.

Where to get the best Ninja cookware deals

A great thing about Ninja is that its widely sold, so finding a good deal on its cookware is easy if you're willing to search around.

The Ninja website often offers price matches, so have a look there first for a point of comparison. Check it against places like Amazon, Dunelm, Lakeland, Argos and Very.

When to get the best Ninja cookware deals

Ninja is a brand that really shows off when Black Friday comes around – it's one to wait for if you're thinking of buying one of these pans. The brand also hosts worthwhile summer sales and offers discounts around times like Easter too.

Our Place

Testing the Our Place Titanium Pro Pan & Pot at home (Image credit: Future)

The Instagram-ubiquitous non-toxic cookware brand Our Place might be best known for its colourful Always Pans, but it's real gem is its Pro range, namely the Always Pan Pro Titanium offering. It's the number one non-stick pan I've ever tried, and the best bit is it doesn't feature any sort of coating; instead, it's made with naturally non-stick materials, including aluminium and stainless steel.

It's the most durable pan I've ever tried – those 'indestructible' marketing claims have really lived up to expectation in my kitchen. Regardless of burning, charring or staining, the textured inner pan has never permanently tainted.

The Our Place pan featuring in an Ideal Home house tour. (Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

I love the colourful designs of the OG Always Pan, though I found that open heat can stain the bottom of the pan quite irreversibly during testing. However, as the very first multi-functional pan that's been duped many times since, I think it holds up as a more affordable option for students or those with smaller kitchens.

Where to buy Our Place deals

The Our Place website has a 'We Made Too Much' section, where you can shop surplus cookware and tableware for less. The brand also often price matches via its website during peak sales events. You can also catch Our Place pieces on sale on Amazon and at Selfridges.

When to buy Our Place deals

Black Friday is a great time to shop via the Our Place website. And if you're thinking of building a collection of this cookware, the brand's Dirty Dishes Club loyalty scheme is worth your time.

HexClad

Testing the 7 Piece HexClad Cookware Set at home. (Image credit: Future)

Why we love it

HexClad, probably best known due to a dazzling endorsement from chef Gordon Ramsay, uses a honeycomb pattern on the inside of its pans to create a non-stick effect. That, combined with its hybrid design of various metals, means that it very much impressed our expert home economist Helen McCue during her review of the 7 Piece set.

Though the frying pans draw the most attention, Helen also loved the wok and the BBQ pan from the brand, finding them to be high quality and impressively non-stick (if prepared correctly!).

Testing the 7 Piece HexClad Cookware Set at home. (Image credit: Future)

The biggest gripe with HexClad cookware? It's extraordinarily expensive – costing as much as an heirloom piece from Le Creuset, for example. But Helen was mightily impressed with how they performed in her kitchen, when cooking anything from caramel to delicate fish, so the high investment definitely yields results.

BEST BUY HexClad Frying Pan £103.20 at Amazon £119.20 at Amazon £129 at Amazon £139.99 at Hexclad UK RRP: £129 - £199 (size dependent) This frying pan, kitted out with those infamous hexagons, is a great everyday pan for eggs, meat, fish and more. Our reviewer found that the non-stick performed exceedingly well and that it is a well-built utensil for all sorts of cooking. BEST BUY HexClad Wok £111.20 at Amazon £139 at Amazon RRP: £139 A quality wok will last you for years and this one, which is suitable with all hob types, wowed our reviewer in testing. It's big enough for family portions and is easy to grip and manoeuvre. BEST BUY HexClad Santoku Knife £89 at HexClad RRP: £89 A reader told me that their favourite HexClad buy was in fact, the brand's knife collection so I just had to try them out for myself. This Santoku blade was my favourite by far, with the perfect balance for chopping and slicing and the most beautiful jade handle to make it an occasion every time you cook.

Where to buy HexClad deals

I'd recommend shopping via the HexClad website first and foremost, where you'll find bundle deals and sales, especially during Black Friday and near to Christmas. You can also shop the brand via Amazon.

When to buy HexClad deals

As the brand originated in the US, it makes Black Friday and Cyber Monday a great time to shop HexClad cookware.

Where to buy the best cookware

Swipe to scroll horizontally Retailer Brands stocked Delivery info John Lewis ANYDAY (own), GreenPan, Jamie Oliver, Joseph Joseph, Le Creuset, Tefal etc. Free when you spend £50 and over. Amazon Basics (own), HexClad, Ninja, Our Place, Tefal etc. Free for Prime members. Lakeland Simply (own), Zyliss, Joseph Joseph, Masterclass, Ninja etc. Free when you spend £50 and over. QVC Le Creuset, Ninja, MasterClass, Cook's Essentials etc. Delivery cost differs per item.

Which cookware do you need?

Here's a breakdown of the cookware we see as essential in a kitchen, followed by examples of our top three products for each category which won't elsewhere be covered in this guide.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Cookware type Good for Not ideal for Saucepan Boiling vegetables, making sauces, reheating soups, cooking pasta or rice Frying, roasting, or anything requiring a crisp finish Frying pan Frying eggs, searing meat, sautéing vegetables, making pancakes Slow cooking or baking (if not ovenproof) Casserole dish (ovenproof) Slow-cooked stews, casseroles, braised meats, baked dishes Quick cooking on hob Stockpot Making soups, stocks, and large batches of sauces Shallow frying or anything requiring browning Griddle pan Searing meat or vegetables with char lines Sauces, stews, or anything liquid Roasting tin Roasting meat, poultry, or vegetables and traybakes Hob cooking Baking tray Biscuits, pastries, oven chips, or roasting small items Sauce or liquid-based dishes Wok Stir-frying, flash-cooking vegetables, noodles, and meat Slow cooking or stews (too thin for prolonged heat) Cast iron casserole dish One-pot dishes, bread baking, stews, soups, braised meats Quick frying or delicate sauces (too heavy, retain too much heat) Milk pan Heating milk, melting butter, small sauces Cooking anything that needs stirring space or high heat Baking dish (ceramic or glass) Lasagne, gratins, puddings, baked desserts Hob use or rapid temperature changes (can crack) Steamer Retaining nutrients in vegetables, fish, or dumplings Roasting or frying (no browning effect) Sauté pan Browning and then simmering dishes, shallow frying, risottos Deep frying or oven roasting

Best saucepans

Best casserole dishes

Best woks

EXCELLENT NON-STICK HexClad 30m Hybrid Wok £111.20 at Amazon £139 at Amazon This HexClad wok wowed our reviewer during testing after she used it to make a sticky chilli paneer and stir fry. She was especially impressed with its non-stick capabilities, even at an exceptionally high heat. The only downside is that it's quite weighty, at 1.6kg, in your hand. CURVED HANDLE Stellar Rocktanium Non-Stick Wok £60.79 at Amazon £64.95 at B&Q £64.99 at Robert Dyas £68 at Downtown Stores Stellar is one of the Ideal Home team's favourite cookware brands so its no surprise that the brand's wok is high on this list. It withstands scratches well and the curved handle is easy to hold. It's oven-safe and all-hob-types-compatible too! INCLUDED LID Ninja Foodi ZeroStick 28cm Wok £104.97 at Amazon Ninja's ZeroStick range is a favourite of our Editor Heather, with the non-stick capability apply to this fantastic wok too which also comes with a glass lid. Though it's a little heavy, it worked a dream for cooking notoriously sticky foods like eggs in a fried rice.

Best griddle pans