Nigella Lawson is due back on our screens imminently with the announcement of her arrival as a judge on the next series of The Great British Bake Off. And she's already inspiring us via social media, especially with her cookware choices, with her latest post showcasing her trusty Always Pan (£125 at Our Place) in a seriously covetable colour way.

We noticed the home cook extraordinaire made the switch to this Instagram-ubiquitous pan way back in 2023, in Nigella's Amsterdam Christmas special, and it's clear she's still enjoying this multi-functional buy in her kitchen in 2026.

I've tested this particular bestselling pan many times over the years, including its shiny new Titanium iteration (which I think is the best non-stick pan out there bar none), and can attest that it's a fabulous brand to invest in.

Here's a closer look at the chef's colour of choice.

Nigella's pan of choice is the original Always Pan by the California-based brand Our Place, a much coveted buy that has been imitated many times in the last year (most successfully by M&S, which we loved in our review).

Its popularity is in part down to its stunning versatility; after testing it, I can attest that its deep shape that can be used for a huge range cooking tasks: frying, deep frying, steaming, sautéing and many, many more.

It's also available to buy with fantastically useful attachments (such as a steamer for perfect dumplings and a poaching set), enabling you to streamline your cookware collection – a godsend for cramped kitchens.

Of course, a huge pull with this pan is its design kudos. Currently available in six pastel colours (all of which can add a stunning pop of colour to any kitchen), Our Place is also famed for its limited edition shades, one of which Nigella is clearly a big fan of.

The famed chef owns her Always Pan in the for-now-discontinued shade Heat, which was released in collaboration with American actress and singer Selena Gomez. It was, and remains, a huge hit with fans of the brand who are still flooding the brand's Instagram account with requests to bring it back.

Of course, the unexpected red theory was a huge colour trend back in 2024, and it's clear that Nigella saw fit to incorporate this attention-grabbing shade into her cookware collection to add a note of intrigue. If you want to do the same, these are my favourite picks that would slot perfectly into a neutral kitchen.

A multifunctional pan like Nigella's can be so useful for convenient cooking and storage – if you don't have one already, there's still time to take part in this huge cookware moment.