These homes are officially the most 'Instagrammable' around the world - and number one is in the UK

Snapping a picture and sharing it on Instagram is a great way to share some of your favourite moments, whether you post pictures of your favourite homes and interior decor, or snapshots from your travels.

But which famous properties across the world have been posted to Instagram the most? A recent survey from Comparethemarket (opens in new tab) has revealed the homes that made it to 'the grid' most often – and to be honest, we're not all that surprised by their findings!

The research – which tallied up the total number of Instagram posts of each property to find the most 'Instagrammable' – includes homes from across the globe, from the UK countryside to North Carolina in the United States.

But which property is the most posted on Instagram – and which other locations made it onto the coveted top 10 list?

The most 'Instagrammable' property in the world

According to the research, a property in the UK is the most-posted home on Instagram globally – can you guess where it might be?

If you guessed Highclere Castle in Newbury, Berkshire, you'd have been right. The Grade I listed country house was the backdrop to the hit period drama Downton Abbey, and has been posted on Instagram at least a whopping 585,667 times.

(Image credit: Getty)

It's not surprising that tourists and Brits alike have been drawn to the property, and share pictures of it so often.

The majestic building has more than 200 rooms, and is set on 1,060 acres of land, making it a seriously impressive building and place to visit.

Then of course there's its movie and TV magic. Not only is it the instantly-recognisable set of Downton Abbey, but films including Eyes Wide Shut and The Secret Garden were also filmed there! Plus, its interior is pretty beautiful...

(Image credit: Getty)

Sitting at number two on the list of Instagrammable properties is a very different kind of home; Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, which was of course Elvis Presley's former home.

The location has won itself 518,330 Instagram posts, a couple of thousand less than Highclere.

Graceland might not be quite as old as Highclere Castle (it was built in 1939, as opposed to Highclere's 1679), but it's got a fascinating history of its own. With a total of 23 rooms, and sat on 13.8 acres of land, Elvis bought the property in 1957 for $102,500, due to his need for more privacy as a result of his ever-increasing stardom.

(Image credit: Getty)

Finishing up the top three is another property previously owned by a hugely significant historical figure – Mount Vernon. It was the former home of George Washington, the US's first president.

Located in Virginia, the home has a very interesting, if complicated, history. Though it was a former plantation, due to its historical significance, it was made a National Historic Landmark in 1960. According to Comparethemarket's research, it has been shared on Instagram 283,993 times.

(Image credit: Getty)

So which other properties made it to the top 10 list?

4. The White House in Washington, DC (248,065 posts)

5. Biltmore Estate, George Vanderbilt II’s house (the Vanderbilts were one of the wealthiest families in the US), in Ashville, North Carolina (211,050 posts)

6. 221B Baker Street, the real-life property that was home to fictional character Sherlock Holmes, in London, England (195,847 posts)

7. Hearst San Simeon Estate, William Randolph Hearst's home (the man who founded Hearst media company), in San Simeon, California. It is now known as Hearst Castle. (152,825 posts)

8. Paisley Park, home to the late singer Prince, in Chanhassen, Minnesota (143,130 posts)

9. Wollaton Hall, the real-life Wayne Manor in The Dark Knight Rises, in Nottingham, England (71,856 posts)

10. 12 Picket Post Close, the real-life home of Harry Potter (better known as Privet Drive), in Berkshire, England. The exterior of this home was used for filming Harry Potter, though the interior we see in the films was built on set. (50,013 posts)

Have you snapped a shot of any of these famous homes?