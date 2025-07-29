Would you swap homes with an internet favourite designer? Gustaf Westman is letting guests stay at his vibrant Stockholm home

If you are a fan of bold pops of colour, chunky plates and mirrors, then you're likely already a fan of Gustaf Westman. The Swedish designer has built up a cult following with his playful homeware designs and is now offering the rare opportunity for a few lucky guests to stay at his Stockholm studio apartment. The playful home is a chance to jump inside the head of the champion of the dopamine decor trend.

Gustaf Westman has teamed up with Kindred, a global house swapping community, to open the doors to his multi-coloured home. All you need to do is sign up, and you could get the opportunity to stay or swap homes with one of the internet's favourite designers.

Gustaf Westman on the famous Lignet Roset's Togo Small Settee with his iconic chunky plates. (Image credit: Kindred / Gustaf Westman)

If you don't already know who Gustaf Westman is, you will have seen at least one of his creations on Instagram or TikTok.

He's the creator of TikTok's favourite 'chunky' plates, which retail for £65 per plate, and the originator of the wavy mirror trend. Most recently, he went viral with a spiral baguette holder in pink that can be carried like a handbag.

Many of these gems and more of his iconic pieces will be available to see, touch and use in his striking home. Alongside other lust-worthy design classics such as Lignet Roset's Togo Small Settee and our Editor's favourite Arket blanket.

The kitchen (Image credit: Kindred / Gustaf Westman)

Even if you're not a fan of Gustaf Westman, his studio apartment is a sight to behold, with bold design classics crammed into every corner of the petite studio.

It looks like a crossover between colourful Scandi-chic and groovy chick, a combination that shouldn't work but somehow does and is sure to set many home decor trends for 2026.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'I'm really excited to open up my home to others on Kindred,' says acclaimed designer and Kindred member Gustaf Westman.

'There’s something unique about letting people experience my designs in a personal space where there is no curation whatsoever, just my own creative chaos of whatever I’m working on at that moment. It’s a full expression of my world.'

The green pipe chair is one of Gustaf Westman's designs (Image credit: Kindred / Gustaf Westman)

The concept behind Kindred is like the house swap in The Holiday; by signing up, you are also opening the possibility of Gustaf Westman staying in your home.

Kindred stresses that staying at his home is a rare opportunity, and in order to be considered, you will need to sign up to Kindred using the code GUS.TAF..

This will automatically save his home to your favourites, so you're notified as soon as availability drops. If you're already a member, you just need to save Gustaf's profile as a favourite to get an alert when a spot is added.

The chunky plates and wavy mirror are the OG cult pieces from the internet famous designer (Image credit: Kindred / Gustaf Westman)

Once you've signed up and Kindred has verified that you have an eligible home for swapping, you can book up to 5 nights stay somewhere before hosting yourself. It's a smart budget holiday trick as you will only need to pay a cleaning and service fee per trip.

If you miss out on the chance to stay at Gustaf's home, he will be taking over a few other real Kindred homes across Europe, where you can see his cult homeware designs in situ. He'll be transforming them into a one-of-a-kind in-home shops filled with his iconic pieces. The next pop-up will be in Amsterdam, from 30th to 31st August.

It has been a big year for the designer, who has also announced an upcoming homeware collection with IKEA.

Get the look

Habitat 60 Scoop Fabric Chair £275 at Habitat UK If you don't have the budget for the famous Togo settee, the Habitat Scoop chair is a great and comfortable alternative. ARKET Klippan Wool Blanket £85 at Arket UK The exact striped blanket featured in Gustaf Westman's bedroom is currently sold out on Arket, but this new blue and white version has the same texture and an equally bold look. HAY Barro Side Plate Set of 2 £39 at Heal's These plates aren't as chunky as the iconic Gustaf Westman versions, but they will help build out your collection if you're only able to invest in one of the cult chunky plates (or need a budget alternative).

Would you swap homes with TikTok's favourite designer?