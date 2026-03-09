Home Truths: Fred Sirieix reveals the chore he loves doing to soundtrack his Sunday mornings and his homeware addiction

The TV presenter and First Dates host, 54, lives in Kent with his wife.

What is the first thing you do the second you walk through your door? I take off my shoes and put my jacket in the cupboard. I like my house to be tidy and organised. Things go where they belong, so I know where to find them.

Where's your happy place at home? My kitchen table, because right opposite it is the garden. I do a lot of gardening. In fact, I’ve just finished a transformation phase. I planted eight trees and about 60 plants and it’s really taking shape. My plan is to have a gold medal Chelsea Flower Show garden, just for me and I think I’m well on my way.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Dave Bennet)

What smell says home to you? My son has just started his own candle business (ML Candles). I’m so impressed and so proud. He’s 16! He’s got five or six scents including Clean Cotton and Savage Men, which is woody and musky.

What's your favourite shop to buy homeware from? I like to mix it up. I recently bought beautiful dishes for fruits and fish from Daylesford Organic, a nice big tray from Amazon and some plates from Habitat.

What's your homeware addiction? Definitely plants. My mum, dad and wife keep saying, ‘You’re buying too many, you’ve got to stop’, but with more and more plants, it gets more and more beautiful. I say, ‘You see guys, you don’t know anything about what you’re talking about!’. So I’m going to keep carrying on.

What chore do you adore? I love sweeping the floor and the noise I like is the dishwasher running on Sunday. No music, just a coffee and a dishwasher. It’s so good.

(Image credit: ITV)

Are you a good host? I love parties. I love cooking, welcoming people, having conversations, sharing beautiful food and a nice bottle of wine. For me, that is luxury, fun and excitement. I can spend a day or two preparing for a party. Last week, I made a suckling pig on the barbecue.

What do you miss most about home when you're away? The garden. I get my wife to send me videos and pictures. If I’m at home, I get up and have a tour of the garden. I know every plant - when I planted it, where it came from. I love them all.

■ Watch the new series of Tour de Fred on ITV and stream via ITVX

In the hot seat

Shoes on or off? Off.

Off. Eat at the table or on laps? Always at the table I was brought up with a three-course meal every day for lunch and dinner. Food deserves respect.

Always at the table I was brought up with a three-course meal every day for lunch and dinner. Food deserves respect. Lighting – bright or moody? I don’t like much light, unless I’m cooking.

I don’t like much light, unless I’m cooking. Colourful or neutral? Both, but we’re going to repaint the house. It will be a little more colourful.

Both, but we’re going to repaint the house. It will be a little more colourful. Music, radio, TV or quiet? Depends on the mood, but I quite enjoy quiet and listening to myself think.