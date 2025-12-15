Rick Stein's Christmas home truths – why you'll often find him in Tesco's on Christmas Eve and his favourite festive scent
The chef gets up close and personal with his home at Christmas
The TV chef and his wife, Sarah ‘Sas’ Burns, alternate Christmases between their homes in Padstow, Cornwall, and Sydney, Australia
WHAT PART OF CHRISTMAS PLANNING DO YOU DISLIKE MOST?
Shopping. Technically, this is easy because everything can be delivered, but I always forget that the delivery slots are booked up weeks in advance. I’m often racing around Tesco on Christmas Eve.
I’ve never forgotten to buy an important Christmas Day food item, but I often worry I don’t have enough and go out for more sprouts. Then I have lots left over!
WHAT SMELL SAYS ‘CHRISTMAS’?
Wood fires and candles, but beeswax, not scented ones.
My memories of childhood Christmases are some of my fondest. Nothing can replace the wonder of our Christmas tree, because we had real candles. They were only lit for maybe half an hour, but my sister Henrietta and I, the youngest, weren’t allowed to see the decorated tree until the door at the bottom of the stairs was opened. We came into what we called the ‘big hall’, which had a log fire and large windows looking out over the Cotswold hills, and there was the tree, alight with candles.
ARE YOU A DECORATING MINIMALIST, OR GO ALL OUT?
All out. We have a real tree in Cornwall and two artificial trees in Australia, plus one in the garden. The colour scheme in Australia alternates each year. One year, we have disco balls in plant pots, and the other year it’s more traditional. I still send cards because I like receiving them and hanging them all over the place.
WILL YOU BE DOING ANYTHING DIFFERENT THIS CHRISTMAS?
We will be at our house in Sydney this year. We alternate between Christmas at our cottage in Padstow, Cornwall, and Down Under. There I start the day with a swim at the beach, then coffee at the swimming club before returning home for our Christmas meal. In the evening, friends come round.
DO YOU HOST FRIENDS AND FAMILY OVER THE HOLIDAYS?
Yes, family on Christmas Day and often my sister and family will stay over the Christmas period, as well as friends from Australia. In the UK, we go to the pub on Christmas from 1 to 2 pm for a couple of pints, and then home for Christmas dinner. On Boxing Day, there’s a big walk on Bodmin Moor and then it’s home for an informal meal of cold meats, chutneys, baked potatoes and salads.
IN THE HOT SEAT
- Traditional or modern decs? Traditional.
- Tree: real or artificial? Real tree in the UK, artificial in Oz.
- Themed tree decs or a mixture? A mixture.
- Presents – do you treat yourself? No. I love to treat others and Sas is super-generous.
- Stockings – yes or no? Yes, containing satsumas, nuts and chocolate money. Extravagantly, my wife has introduced pillowcases!
