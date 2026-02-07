Home Truths: Sarah Parish shares her happy place and the one thing she always does before bed
The actress gets up close and personal with her home
The actress and charity founder lives in Hampshire with her actor husband James Murray and their teenage daughter, Nell.
WHAT’S YOUR FAVOURITE TIME OF THE DAY AT HOME?
Early evening. When Jim and I are not filming, we’re working from home, running our charity Imagine This, which supports the mental well-being of seriously ill children and their families in the UK.
When we get to 6pm, it’s tools down and time to relax. Our garden is on a hill, and we’ve built a little sunset garden terrace halfway up where we sit with a G&T and watch the sun set over the Itchen Valley.
WHERE’S YOUR HAPPY PLACE?
A window seat in my bedroom. It’s a gorgeous spot to read or daydream. First thing in the morning, I see hares playing in the garden, which is lovely.
WHAT’S YOUR FAVOURITE SHOP TO BUY HOMEWARE FROM?
Cox & Cox. They have interesting pieces that aren’t too pricey, but look great. I love how stylish and practical their stuff is.
WHAT IS YOUR HOME PET PEEVE?
Dog hair! We’ve got a Jack Russell, Mr Hooper, so I brush the sofas down every single day to get rid of the pet hair. I love dogs, but I can't stand the shedding!
DO YOU HAVE A BAD HOME HABIT?
Confession: I always eat supper on my lap in front of the telly. I don’t know why I’m so averse to sitting at the table, but food just tastes better when I’m eating it on my lap!
WHAT CHORE DO YOU LOVE?
I love doing a clothes wash. There’s something about making dirty clothes clean and fresh that makes me feel really satisfied. Maybe it’s that feeling of having a fresh start?
…AND YOUR LEAST FAVOURITE?
Putting out the bins. I always forget and then have to take them to the end of the drive in the dark, and I hate the dark.
ARE YOU A GOOD HOST?
I’m going to blow my own trumpet and say yes. We designed our home for entertainment. In the summer we have a house full nearly every weekend. Midnight croquet is a must if you visit!
WHAT DO YOU DO IF YOU HAVE TIME AT HOME ON YOUR OWN?
I love to read and potter around. It’s a real treat to have alone time as the house is usually full of people. If I get more than 24 hours on my own, I make the most of the stillness.
What's on your bedside table?
A ton of books that I never get around to reading and CCS foot care cream. I’ve got an obsession with putting cream on my feet and I can’t bear going to sleep with dry feet!
IN THE HOT SEAT
- Shoes on or off? On. I can’t be doing with the whole shoes-off thing.
- Eat at the table or on laps? Lap. It's a bad habit
- Lighting – bright or moody? It depends. Mostly bright.
- Quick shower or long bath? Quick shower
- Colourful or neutral? Neutral.
- Neat or creative chaos? House neat, office creative chaos!
- Music, radio, TV or quiet? Peace and quiet.
