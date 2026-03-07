Gorgeous high street buys for £20 and under – as chosen by Ideal Home's Deputy Editor

Treat your home this month to one of these great value homeware finds

a sideboard against a white wall with a pink raised bowl vase, a blue and white planter with fresh flowers and a bird decoration
Now, I don’t want to jinx it… but could we really be past the worst of winter…?

So far, March has brought a raft of sunshine and much milder temperatures, and with blossom budding on the trees and daffs emerging from the earth, spring might just finally have sprung. Which is just as well, because following the long, dark winter months and the doom and gloom of current affairs, there’s a genuine collective yearning to find some sort of jolly escape. And where better to do this than in our very own sanctuaries: our homes.

In a stroke of perfect timing, bright, sunny homeware is everywhere this month. Whether you’re strolling down the high street, nipping into the local retail park or browsing online, sugary pinks, pistachio greens and crispy sky blue shades are appearing everywhere in abundance. So if you have a hankering for homeware, I’m here to help.

And don’t forget, it’s Mother’s Day on Sunday the 15th - everything below (including this classic mug) could easily double up as a gift for someone you love...

