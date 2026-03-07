Now, I don’t want to jinx it… but could we really be past the worst of winter…?

So far, March has brought a raft of sunshine and much milder temperatures, and with blossom budding on the trees and daffs emerging from the earth, spring might just finally have sprung. Which is just as well, because following the long, dark winter months and the doom and gloom of current affairs, there’s a genuine collective yearning to find some sort of jolly escape. And where better to do this than in our very own sanctuaries: our homes.

In a stroke of perfect timing, bright, sunny homeware is everywhere this month. Whether you’re strolling down the high street, nipping into the local retail park or browsing online, sugary pinks, pistachio greens and crispy sky blue shades are appearing everywhere in abundance. So if you have a hankering for homeware, I’m here to help.

This month, I've gathered some of my favourite buys from the latest spring collections. From Dunelm’s range with interior designer Sophie Robinson (LOVE this woven tray !) and John Lewis’s brand new collab with Danish artist Anine Cecilie Iversen - this sweet set of plates is bound to make you smile - nothing on this list will cost you more than £20. So, go on, scroll down for my affordable hero buys and come back this time next month for a fresh new list for April...

And don’t forget, it’s Mother’s Day on Sunday the 15th - everything below (including this classic mug) could easily double up as a gift for someone you love...