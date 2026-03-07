Gorgeous high street buys for £20 and under – as chosen by Ideal Home's Deputy Editor
Treat your home this month to one of these great value homeware finds
Now, I don’t want to jinx it… but could we really be past the worst of winter…?
So far, March has brought a raft of sunshine and much milder temperatures, and with blossom budding on the trees and daffs emerging from the earth, spring might just finally have sprung. Which is just as well, because following the long, dark winter months and the doom and gloom of current affairs, there’s a genuine collective yearning to find some sort of jolly escape. And where better to do this than in our very own sanctuaries: our homes.
In a stroke of perfect timing, bright, sunny homeware is everywhere this month. Whether you’re strolling down the high street, nipping into the local retail park or browsing online, sugary pinks, pistachio greens and crispy sky blue shades are appearing everywhere in abundance. So if you have a hankering for homeware, I’m here to help.
This month, I've gathered some of my favourite buys from the latest spring collections. From Dunelm’s range with interior designer Sophie Robinson (LOVE this woven tray!) and John Lewis’s brand new collab with Danish artist Anine Cecilie Iversen - this sweet set of plates is bound to make you smile - nothing on this list will cost you more than £20. So, go on, scroll down for my affordable hero buys and come back this time next month for a fresh new list for April...
And don’t forget, it’s Mother’s Day on Sunday the 15th - everything below (including this classic mug) could easily double up as a gift for someone you love...
Ginevra Benedetti has been the Deputy Editor of Ideal Home magazine since 2021. With a career in magazines spanning nearly twenty years, she has worked for the majority of the UK’s interiors magazines, both as staff and as a freelancer. She first joined the Ideal Home team in 2011, initially as the Deputy Decorating Editor and has never left! She currently oversees the publication of the brand’s magazine each month, from planning through to publication, editing, writing or commissioning the majority of the content.