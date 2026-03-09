This is the shade replacing brilliant white in your home in 2026 – it looks less stark and feels warmer and cosier

Over the last few months, whenever speaking to interior and paint experts about wall colours going out of style or recommendations for neutral wall shades, I've noticed that the crisp, brilliant white that many of us grew up with as the default 'always looks good' paint colour is being left behind. There is a new go-to shade in town that’s replacing brilliant white in 2026 and beyond, and it can only be described as a warm off-white or cream.

I know it’s not necessarily a dramatic departure from the pure white we’ve grown accustomed to – it’s not like brilliant white is being replaced by pink or green. But this subtle shift from one shade to another, taking the crown of the best white paint is significant enough, and is part of a larger movement toward more comfortable and cosier interiors. Dare we say it, even Magnolia is back on the cards as an alternative to Brilliant White.

‘For many years, brilliant white was the default choice because it feels clean, bright and reassuringly simple,’ says Marianne Shillingford, creative director and colour expert at Dulux. ‘But as our homes have evolved into spaces of comfort and wellbeing, our relationship with white has started to shift. When used across every wall in a room it can sometimes feel a little stark, particularly in the softer natural light we often experience in the UK.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Anna Stathaki)

What shades are replacing brilliant white?

When it comes to the newly favoured shades of white, it’s all about the undertones, united by their warmth. ‘Neutrals with subtle red, brown or yellow undertones introduce a gentle warmth that feels considered and inviting, something that cooler, brighter whites can often struggle to achieve,’ explains Lucy Steele, senior brand manager and resident colour expert at Valspar Paint.

Marianne shares what Dulux shades of white have been gaining in popularity and overtaking the once popular brilliant white, ‘People are becoming more aware that different whites serve different purposes, and many are now choosing softer, warmer whites for larger wall spaces to create a more relaxed and welcoming feel. Warmer whites, like Dulux Timeless and Jasmine White, are beginning to take its place, with demand increasing as people move away from very stark whites. These shades have a gentle warmth that softens a room.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Anna Stathaki)

Some people go even further askew when looking for the likes of neutral living room ideas and instead of a white shade opt for a darker, earthier tone instead, ‘Richer neutrals like warm beiges, soft taupes or 'greige' are becoming increasingly popular in the place of brilliant whites, offering a more nuanced alternative that evokes a more lived-in and inviting feel,’ Lucy at Valspar says.

My off-white top picks

Of course, this doesn’t mean that there’s no place for brilliant white in your home anymore. ‘It’s still perfect for woodwork, ceilings and finishing touches where that clean brightness really shines,’ Marianne at Dulux explains. Brilliant is simply no longer the default go-to white or neutral paint shade as it once was.

