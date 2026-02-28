WHO LIVES HERE? Charlie lives here with her husband, Paul, their children, and dog Mabel.

Taking on their third complete renovation in Hertfordshire within 10 years was an easy decision to make for Charlie Galsworthy and husband Paul once they’d taken a look inside their current home - a three-bedroom 1930s semi near Watford, Hertfordshire, which they moved into in June 2018.

Charlie says they were instantly sold on the period features of the house. 'Every room had a fireplace,' she recalls, 'the banisters were original and the picture rails intact.'

The couple's renovation journey began a decade earlier: 'We had started off in a one-bed 1950s flat which needed ripping apart, and once our son was born, we needed more space,' says Charlie.

'We then took on a truly horrific 1930s house in a rural location where a woman had lived with 10 cats and let them do their business everywhere. The house was covered in ivy and had a broken conservatory, but we persevered, having our daughter along the way, and made a reasonable sum on it, which enabled us to buy this property.’

‘It wasn’t in a terrible state like our last home, it was more that it was in a time warp and unsuited to modern living. It’s in a lovely area with all the amenities of a town, yet still has easy access to the countryside.'

'There was a tiny galley kitchen, shut off from everything else, and a separate dining room, and we knew we’d have to extend to get what we wanted and renovate every room, but it had huge potential.’

‘We ripped up the carpets, decorated all the bedrooms and put in a new bathroom first. The big project to extend, knock down walls and create an open-plan kitchen-diner took about two years to come together.'

'Since then, it’s all been about carefully curating the look. Apart from the building work and plastering, we’ve done everything ourselves, including all the panelling. I’ve got the eye and my husband luckily has the skills.’

‘I call it rustic modern, and the words I use a lot are earthy, grounded, natural, organic and cosy. I like neutral colours with accents of orange, green and brown, and I’m not a big fan of patterned wallpaper.'

'I tend to add interest with natural materials, such as jute, wood and linen, and I like subtle geometrics and stripes. I trained as a hair and make-up artist but realised in lockdown that interiors were my passion and changed careers.’

‘My husband just wants the chance to enjoy all we’ve achieved, but I think we’ve got at least one more big renovation in us. Because of planning restrictions, we can’t extend any more here. I’d be really sad to leave, as I love this house, but the next one’s out there!’

I love changing my home with the seasons as it makes me smile. It’s only paint and faffing. The great thing about styling is that there are no rules.

Take the tour of Charlie & Paul's family home

The kitchen

‘The new kitchen extension needed a kitchen that wouldn’t look out of place in our 1930s home, so we went for a plain option, with units and a kitchen island in two colours.’

Fairford cabinetry in Dark Navy and Dove Grey, price on request, Howdens. (Image credit: Future / David Giles)

The kitchen diner

The Artificial eucalyptus tree (H61cm), £50, Habitat is similar (Image credit: Future / David Giles)

‘I’ll always choose a matt finish over one with a sheen and it took a while to find just the right colour for the new kitchen extension, but we got there.'

The living area

For a similar sofa bed, try the Model 08 in Charcoal, £1,499, Swyft (Image credit: Future / David Giles)

‘This used to be the old sitting room and was the first wall we panelled. Combining geometric shapes and stripes has made the space feel special and it’s where we spend most time now.’

The living room

‘This room is so cosy now we’ve put in a woodburner. All the fabrics are tactile and we’ve used a mix of old and new pieces.’

The main bedroom

‘The modern four-poster bed makes a great base for layers of linen. The pendant is an old one from Next, which I sprayed black.’

The family bathroom

For similar no-drill shutters, try Wood Impression shutter blinds, from £42.81, Blinds 2go. (Image credit: Future / David Giles)

‘We ran out of money to replace the window I’m not keen on, but I found these no-drill-fit shutters for a reasonable price, which makes all the difference. They literally took 20 minutes to fit.’

Ben’s bedroom

‘I deliberately chose an ottoman bed in here, so there’s plenty of storage underneath. I’ve chosen similar linen bedding to our bedroom, and I’ve gone for a burst of deep blue on the walls, which contrasts well with the yellow cover.’

I tend to add interest with natural fabrics and materials, like jute, wood and linen.

FOCUS ON... Wireless lighting

Rechargeable or battery-operated lamps allow you to brighten the gloomiest of corners – no plug socket required

Many period homes don’t have sockets where you’d like them to be, so instead of going to the expense and mess of chasing channels in the walls, think about buying a variety of no-cable lights.

Table lamps without wires are great for styling coffee tables or ottomans, as there’s unlikely to be a socket around anyway. Placing one or two along a table runner also casts a cosy glow on a dining arrangement.

Wall light versions will need to be fixed securely to a surface, so take the usual precautions to check you’re not drilling into electrical cables.

These lights mainly have rechargeable bulbs but check carefully on the lifespan before you buy. Some have up to 14 hours of use, but other lights just take batteries, which may only run for seven hours at a time and prove a pricier option in the longer term.

