This serial renovator's decorating style follows a smart, failsafe recipe that is easily adapted, as seen in her family's new home

Plenty of panelling and natural texture, along with earthy colours has helped make the most of this period property

By
published
Contributions from
an open plan space with a white and black shaker kitchen and wicker bar stools and a Sage coffee machine beside a dining area with wooden dining furniture
(Image credit: Future / David Giles)
WHO LIVES HERE?

Charlie lives here with her husband, Paul, their children, and dog Mabel.

Taking on their third complete renovation in Hertfordshire within 10 years was an easy decision to make for Charlie Galsworthy and husband Paul once they’d taken a look inside their current home - a three-bedroom 1930s semi near Watford, Hertfordshire, which they moved into in June 2018.

the exterior of a 1930s house with a garage on the side

(Image credit: Future / David Giles)

The couple's renovation journey began a decade earlier: 'We had started off in a one-bed 1950s flat which needed ripping apart, and once our son was born, we needed more space,' says Charlie.

'We then took on a truly horrific 1930s house in a rural location where a woman had lived with 10 cats and let them do their business everywhere. The house was covered in ivy and had a broken conservatory, but we persevered, having our daughter along the way, and made a reasonable sum on it, which enabled us to buy this property.’

a bedroom with a black beside table with a terracotta vase filled with eucalyptus and flowers

(Image credit: Future / David Giles)

‘It wasn’t in a terrible state like our last home, it was more that it was in a time warp and unsuited to modern living. It’s in a lovely area with all the amenities of a town, yet still has easy access to the countryside.'

'There was a tiny galley kitchen, shut off from everything else, and a separate dining room, and we knew we’d have to extend to get what we wanted and renovate every room, but it had huge potential.’

a white glazed front storage cabinet with sliding doors filled with baskets and glassware beside a eucalyptus tree

(Image credit: Future / David Giles)

‘We ripped up the carpets, decorated all the bedrooms and put in a new bathroom first. The big project to extend, knock down walls and create an open-plan kitchen-diner took about two years to come together.'

'Since then, it’s all been about carefully curating the look. Apart from the building work and plastering, we’ve done everything ourselves, including all the panelling. I’ve got the eye and my husband luckily has the skills.’

recessed shelving with a display that includes a framed picture candles artwork and a book

(Image credit: Future / David Giles)

‘I call it rustic modern, and the words I use a lot are earthy, grounded, natural, organic and cosy. I like neutral colours with accents of orange, green and brown, and I’m not a big fan of patterned wallpaper.'

'I tend to add interest with natural materials, such as jute, wood and linen, and I like subtle geometrics and stripes. I trained as a hair and make-up artist but realised in lockdown that interiors were my passion and changed careers.’

‘My husband just wants the chance to enjoy all we’ve achieved, but I think we’ve got at least one more big renovation in us. Because of planning restrictions, we can’t extend any more here. I’d be really sad to leave, as I love this house, but the next one’s out there!’

I love changing my home with the seasons as it makes me smile. It’s only paint and faffing. The great thing about styling is that there are no rules.

Take the tour of Charlie & Paul's family home

The kitchen

a dog in a neutral open plan kitchen diner with a black kitchen island with white worktop, a wooden table with matching wishbone chairs and patio doors

Fir a similar pendant, try the Kombo dome pendant, £121.95, Tesco. For dining chairs like this, the Jade set of two dining chairs in Natural, £219, Dusk are a good match.

(Image credit: Future / David Giles)

‘The new kitchen extension needed a kitchen that wouldn’t look out of place in our 1930s home, so we went for a plain option, with units and a kitchen island in two colours.’

a white shaker kitchen with cup handles and a black range cooker and a black roman blind

Fairford cabinetry in Dark Navy and Dove Grey, price on request, Howdens.

(Image credit: Future / David Giles)

The kitchen diner

an open plan space with a dining area with a wooden dining table and chairs and patio doors that lead out into a garden

The Artificial eucalyptus tree (H61cm), £50, Habitat is similar

(Image credit: Future / David Giles)

‘I’ll always choose a matt finish over one with a sheen and it took a while to find just the right colour for the new kitchen extension, but we got there.'

The living area

a living space with a dark grey sofa and striped ottoman a tall mirror and side table and white wall panelling

For a similar sofa bed, try the Model 08 in Charcoal, £1,499, Swyft

(Image credit: Future / David Giles)

‘This used to be the old sitting room and was the first wall we panelled. Combining geometric shapes and stripes has made the space feel special and it’s where we spend most time now.’

The living room

a neutral living room with a faded pink rug and beige upholstered seating with shutters on the window

The Eliza 2 seater loose cover sofa in Signature Linen Calico, £3,295, Neptune is similar. Rowan Stone & Soft Clay rug (W200 x L290cm), £599, Ruggable

(Image credit: Future / David Giles)

‘This room is so cosy now we’ve put in a woodburner. All the fabrics are tactile and we’ve used a mix of old and new pieces.’

The main bedroom

a bedroom with neutral wall panelling black furniture and a metal four poster bed

The So'Home Mika four-poster bed with slatted headboard, £379.99, La Redoute is a good match. Natural Sid Stripe bedding, from £22 for a double duvet cover, Secret Linen Store.

(Image credit: Future / David Giles)

‘The modern four-poster bed makes a great base for layers of linen. The pendant is an old one from Next, which I sprayed black.’

The family bathroom

a neutral bathroom with white modern bath tub, and wooden flooring

For similar no-drill shutters, try Wood Impression shutter blinds, from £42.81, Blinds 2go.

(Image credit: Future / David Giles)

‘We ran out of money to replace the window I’m not keen on, but I found these no-drill-fit shutters for a reasonable price, which makes all the difference. They literally took 20 minutes to fit.’

Ben’s bedroom

a bedroom with blue painted walls framed artwork striped cushions and a brass bedside lamp

Ascot ottoman bed, £299, Dusk. French Blue Sid Stripe duvet cover, £195 for a double, Secret Linen Store.

(Image credit: Future / David Giles)

‘I deliberately chose an ottoman bed in here, so there’s plenty of storage underneath. I’ve chosen similar linen bedding to our bedroom, and I’ve gone for a burst of deep blue on the walls, which contrasts well with the yellow cover.’

a bedroom with dark blue painted walls white built in wardrobes a black traditional cast-iron fireplace and a bed with a yellow bedspread

Walls painted in Selvedge estate emulsion, £59 for 2.5ltr, Farrow & Ball. Vivienne throw in Yellow, £119, Secret Linen Store

(Image credit: Future / David Giles)

I tend to add interest with natural fabrics and materials, like jute, wood and linen.

FOCUS ON... Wireless lighting

Rechargeable or battery-operated lamps allow you to brighten the gloomiest of corners – no plug socket required

a side table in a living space beside two sofas with a bobble base table lamp

(Image credit: Future / David Giles)
  • Many period homes don’t have sockets where you’d like them to be, so instead of going to the expense and mess of chasing channels in the walls, think about buying a variety of no-cable lights.
  • Table lamps without wires are great for styling coffee tables or ottomans, as there’s unlikely to be a socket around anyway. Placing one or two along a table runner also casts a cosy glow on a dining arrangement.
  • Wall light versions will need to be fixed securely to a surface, so take the usual precautions to check you’re not drilling into electrical cables.
  • These lights mainly have rechargeable bulbs but check carefully on the lifespan before you buy. Some have up to 14 hours of use, but other lights just take batteries, which may only run for seven hours at a time and prove a pricier option in the longer term.

For more, follow Charlie's home updates on Instagram

Stephanie Smith
With contributions from