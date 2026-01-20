How to add Ideal Home as a 'preferred source' on Google – so you can stay up to date with all our latest content

To help you see more from your favourite websites in Google search, Google has rolled out a 'preferred source' function.

This smart feature allows you to customise your Google top stories to feature content from the websites that you trust and love.

So, for example, if you trust our expertise on Ideal Home (which we hope you do), then you can add us to your 'preferred sources' list, and you'll start to see articles from us displayed more prominently within your top stories or in a dedicated 'from your sources' section on the search results page.

You will still see content from other sites, and you can add multiple brands to your preferred sources list. Aslong as they're publishing fresh and relevant content, they should all appear in your search results.

You can find out more about this new feature on the Google preferred source page. However, we've also included a step-by-step below for how to add Ideal Home as a preferred source.

How to add Ideal Home as a preferred source on Google

Follow this link to add Ideal Home as a preferred source. You should see the view below:

(Image credit: Future)

Tick the brand you wish to see to save.

Or search for a topic that is in the news and click on the icon to the right of Top Stories.

Search and select Ideal Home.

Refresh your search results, and you should see more of our content in your search feed.