How to add Ideal Home as a 'preferred source' on Google – so you can stay up to date with all our latest content

Google's new feature allows you to customise your search results to see more of the websites you love

Ochre living room with grey and wite patterned armchair, green sofa, marble coffee table and yellow cushions
(Image credit: Future PLC / Max Attenborough)
To help you see more from your favourite websites in Google search, Google has rolled out a 'preferred source' function.

This smart feature allows you to customise your Google top stories to feature content from the websites that you trust and love.

You can find out more about this new feature on the Google preferred source page. However, we've also included a step-by-step below for how to add Ideal Home as a preferred source.

How to add Ideal Home as a preferred source on Google

  • Follow this link to add Ideal Home as a preferred source. You should see the view below:

Screen show of source preferences page

(Image credit: Future)
  • Tick the brand you wish to see to save.
  • Or search for a topic that is in the news and click on the icon to the right of Top Stories.
  • Search and select Ideal Home.
  • Refresh your search results, and you should see more of our content in your search feed.