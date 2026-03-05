Aldi’s selling the prettiest petal-shaped cast iron casserole – it's more than £350 cheaper than the cult Le Creuset originals.

If you’re someone who’s dreamed of owning one of Le Creuset’s Petal Cast Iron Casserole dishes , then I have something for you. Aldi is selling almost identical alternatives for just £19.99 - saving you more than £350 pounds.

Le Creuset is responsible for producing some of the best cast iron cookware around, but it is a pricey investment, which is why we’re always on the lookout for Aldi Le Creuset alternatives . Their latest petal drop is a belter.

Available to shop right now as part of Aldi’s Mother’s Day Specialbuys, I can imagine these stunning casseroles won’t be on the shelves for long. You know the drill: run, don’t walk.

Browsing my local Aldi, I was so excited when I spotted these petal casserole dishes being loaded onto the middle aisle. I practically raced over to get a look and feel of the design. Available in a deep blue shade and pale pink, I promise these dishes look beautiful in person. Like most cast iron cookware, it was quite weighty to hold, but I had expected this.

The Aldi cast iron petal casseroles are suitable for use on glass ceramic, halogen, electric, gas, induction hobs and ovens. They can be used in temperatures up to 250°C and come with a five-year warranty. The main downside is that they are not suitable for a dishwasher, so they will need to be washed by hand.

Spotting the Aldi petal cast iron in store. (Image credit: Future PLC/ Kezia Reynolds)

Already, these pans are gaining traction on social media, with shoppers excited to snag them in-store. Not to mention, the Le Creuset versions of these pans are highly collectable, so I believe these Aldi dead-ringers will sell out fast.

‘I got one today, it's such good quality. Can't wait to use it. I got a pink one and the colour is lovely 😍,’ read one comment on the Aldi Specialbuy Instagram account .

‘OH MY GOD they’re beautiful 😭,’ said another.

(Image credit: Aldi)

They’re not the only fans of this stunning petal shape. Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, Molly Cleary, was a fan of the original Le Creuset Petal Casserole, and is now eyeing up Aldi’s version.

‘There's always a lot of love for Aldi's casserole dishes, but I've got a feeling these affordable petal versions will take the excitement to another level,’ she said.

'It was Le Creuset who originally had the genius idea to turn the lids on casserole dishes into a flowery display, and they've been collectable items ever since. The brand even just released a petal casserole in their brand new colour Bleu Riveria. Whether you go for Le Creuset or Aldi, a dish of this shape will always get so much use in a keen home chef's kitchen!'

When deciding how to choose cookware , Le Creuset is one of the best you can choose, if you can afford it. They’re incredibly high quality and come with a lifetime guarantee. But if out of budget, affordable alternatives like Aldi are not to be sniffed at. Ideal Home’s Digital Editor, Rebecca Knight, has used her Aldi pans for the past five years , and still rates them.

I expect the Aldi petal casseroles are selling fast, and if you’ve missed out, don’t worry, as I’ve tracked down a few more affordable alternatives.

Habitat Habitat 5.3 Litre Cast Iron Casserole Dish - Orange £45 at Habitat Despite lacking the petals, this Habitat cast iron is an incredible alternative to Le Creuset and comes at a great price. Paris Hilton Paris Hilton Enamelled Cast Iron Dutch Oven £45.90 at Amazon If you're craving petty, Paris Hilton's dutch oven is well-reviewed and gorgeous (I didn't realise she had cookware either). Dunelm Masterclass Non-Stick Cast Aluminium 28cm Casserole Dish, 5l £60 at Dunelm Dunelm has loads of pretty, pastel pots available to shop right now. Or, if you prefer a classic colourway, this navy looks very sophisticated.

If pretty cookware is your bag, don’t hesitate to head to your local Aldi now!