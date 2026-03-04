Following a bout of wet and mild weather, it's pretty much a sure thing that we’re going to be seeing a lot more slugs on our plants right now. And if you want to stop them from munching on your plants, garden experts have revealed an all-natural method to trap them, using just fruit rinds.

Most of us will want to know how to get rid of slugs naturally . While they can be a huge garden pest , many gardeners want to avoid using chemicals on their plants and wildlife where they can.

If this sounds like you, listen up as experts say placing the rinds from grapefruit, melon and citrus fruits by your plants can effectively trap slugs. Here’s how it works.

How to deter slugs with fruit rinds

Slugs love plants just as much as we do, and even if you don’t have one of the plants slugs love, they can still be an issue for gardeners. Luckily, there are loads of tried and tested natural methods to keep them at bay. Some gardeners swear by slug tape , while seasoned pros like Monty Don’s advice for slugs is to encourage their natural predators to come to your garden.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Brent Darby)

Now you have this fruit hack to add to your list of effective measures against slugs . A simple method, all you do is remove the flesh from a grapefruit, melon or citrus and place it face down, so the fleshy side faces the soil. This RHS tip works as slugs are attracted to the fruit, instead of your plants.

‘Slugs are attracted by the sugary, sweet smell which the citrus rind gives off, and this is how they will be distracted from heading towards your plants to feast on this new food source you have provided,’ explains Lucie Bradley, gardens and greenhouse expert at Easy Garden Irrigation .

‘Once inside the upturned rind, they will like the cool, dark and moist environment it provides them with, protecting them from any sun and making them feel safe. In this type of environment, they will often remain overnight, and you can go around early in the morning to empty the traps of their visitors.’

Because of this, it’s best to put the rinds out in the early evening, so you can collect slugs overnight. Place them near vulnerable plants, plants that have already been damaged by slugs, or in moist, shady areas you know slugs like.

Is this a good method to use?

‘Using fruit rind is an eco-friendly trapping method for slugs, rather than a deterrent that makes them avoid your garden. The slugs are attracted by the aroma and moistness of the fruit, and it will provide them with food and a place to shelter during the day. Although it can be effective, it will work best when used alongside other methods, such as attracting slug predators,’ says Richard Barker, horticultural expert and commercial director of LBS Horticulture .

(Image credit: Future PLC / Colin Poole)

‘This method can be good to use as it is safe around pets, birds and beneficial insects. However, the fruit acts as a lure to trap the slugs, not deter them from plants, so you will need to monitor the rinds carefully to remove any slugs that appear so that they do not become a home for slugs in your garden.’

This eco-friendly method is also easy to dispose of and practically free after you’ve evened out your fruit. All you need to do is add your fruit rinds to your compost bin. It is recommended to replace the rinds every couple of days.

It’s probably best used alongside other natural methods such as these:

