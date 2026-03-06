I hate doing laundry, but this clever laundry basket from Dunelm makes the process faster – it's easy to store in tiny homes, too

Laundry is not on anyone’s list of favourite household chores. I feel confident to bet money that not many of us enjoy completing this never-ending task. So, while on the hunt to make this essential cleaning job more bearable, I came across Dunelm’s Collapsible Wheeled Laundry Basket with Handles (£14) , and I think it is a laundry game-changer.

Don’t get me wrong, I know it’s just a laundry basket, but anyone with an organised utility room will recognise the merits of Dunelm’s latest special buy.

With wheels for ease of use and a collapsible frame to make storage even easier, I think this affordable laundry basket could revolutionise your laundry routine. Here’s why.

Because doing laundry can be so unbearable, there are plenty of nifty products and ideas that make the process easier. From investing in one of the best heated airers to help loads dry fast, to following the 30-minute laundry rule to ensure clothes smell fresh, I love stumbling across a new way to make the job easier.

It’s also no secret that plenty of Ideal Home Editors love the cult Joseph Joseph Laundry Basket due to how easy it is to sort clothes. Now I think Dunelm’s collapsible laundry basket with wheels should join this hall of fame for handy laundry buys. The first feature to really catch my attention was its handy wheels. I don’t know about you, but lugging heavy loads of washing around the house always feels like a trip hazard - especially when you can see over the mountain of clothes in front of you.

With 360° rotating wheels, you’re less worried about where you’re putting your feet, making the task smoother and easier, and alot lighter than carrying the basket. It’s also a great feature for those of us with more limited mobility.

Secondly, its collapsible frame makes it a great clutter buster for small home dwellers . As someone who lives in a small flat, when my laundry basket is out, it feels like it takes up a ridiculous amount of space. By having a basket that can be folded and stashed away, you can help reduce the amount of visual clutter on show.

The laundry basket was designed with convenience in mind, and I’d say it nails the brief. However, it is a special buy, so we can assume that when it’s gone, it’s gone. So, I’ve tracked down a few more similar models.

If you’re someone who hates doing laundry or struggles lugging large loads around, a basket like this can be incredibly helpful.