A white living room doesn’t have to be boring – these are the 6 ways to make your white-painted lounge look interesting rather than safe

White walls and white-painted spaces, including living rooms, have earned a bit of a bad rep in the last couple of years as being boring, safe or even sterile in some instances. But as someone who’s decided to paint my living space walls white (with a lot of thought and consideration going into it), I can confirm that there are plenty of ways to make a white living room interesting – and interior designers and experts agree.

Of course, it all starts with choosing the best white paint for your particular living space, based on the type of light the room receives – if your lounge is north-facing, then a warm-toned white is recommended, while a south-facing space will do better with a cool-toned shade. But once you get the right shade of white, it’s all about the styling and decorating from there.

‘White living rooms are perennially popular, and rightly so, as with the right styling and accessories they are anything but a “safe” or boring choice,’ says Jo Lane, founder and designer at online interior design service, See Your Place. ‘We’ve been conditioned to think that white is too obvious – as in, I don’t know which colour to paint my room so I’ll just paint it white.’

Holly Lamont, founder and creative director of interior design studio Holla Design, continues, ‘A white living room only feels flat when it lacks intention. When you remove strong colour from the walls, every other element has to work harder, and that is where the design becomes interesting.’

1. Create a layered palette of soft shades

(Image credit: Future PLC/Maxwell Attenborough)

When it comes to white, layering is the key to success – layering of textures but also colours, ideally soft, muted tones rather than starkly contrasting ones.

‘Once you’ve got the right white on your walls, build up your scheme with some pale neutrals, and then introduce gentle colour in a muted palette. Like a plaster pink or a soft sage green. That way you’ll end up with a calming layered palette. For me, the biggest mistake you can make with a white living space is using overly vibrant colours directly against it. The contrast often feels a bit too harsh,’ Jo at See Your Place says.

2. Add greenery and natural materials

(Image credit: Future PLC/Maxwell Attenborough)

‘When I think of white I look to Mediterranean interiors,’ Jo says. This reference is an easy one to follow as natural materials and greenery are plentiful in Mediterranean homes so they make sense for white living room ideas, too.

‘Bring nature indoors – greenery is brilliantly transformative against white,’ says Lucy Mather, interiors expert at homeware brand Arighi Bianchi. ‘It adds life, movement and colour in the most effortless way. My favourite ideas to try include a tall olive tree in a woven basket, oversized leafy plants in different sizes and fresh flowers in tall, sculptural vases.’

Emma Deterding, founder and creative director at interior design studio Kelling Designs, continues about the inclusion of natural textures, ‘Natural materials such as warm woods and woven rattan, and metallic accents in brass or matte black will create depth and add warmth to the space.’

3. Create contrast with statement furniture

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Where you can create contrast - in fact it’s encouraged – is through pattern and tones of those natural materials, best taking on the form of statement pieces of furniture.

‘Introduce contrast with statement furniture – white walls make darker pieces look incredibly sophisticated. A deep navy sofa or dark walnut sideboard creates instant definition within a space. Or try black-framed accent chairs and matte black lighting fixtures – the contrast will keep the room feeling intentional rather than washed out,’ Lucy at Arighi Bianchi says.

4. Incorporate colourful, patterned and textured accessories

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

You can have even more fun with smaller accessories like cushions, vases and light fixtures, as well as larger ones like rugs and and curtains – this is where colour, pattern and texture are all welcome. As long as they’re cohesive and all work together, of course.

‘Pattern is powerful here, so introducing bold prints in the form of bold floral cushions, a geometric rug or even striped linen curtains or blinds will help to add rhythm and eye-catching detail. Texture is really important here too, so introducing finishes in materials such as velvet, wool, linen, boucle and leather will add a tactility that will prevent the room from feeling sterile,’ Emma at Kelling Designs says.

5. Inject personality with art

(Image credit: Future PLC/Max Attenborough)

Similarly to those smaller (and bigger) home accessories, art is also the perfect tool for bringing colour, pattern and a sense of personality into your living space. And white walls are the perfect backdrop for hanging wall art.

‘Artwork plays a crucial role in a white scheme. In a neutral space, art has room to breathe and can bring personality, narrative and scale in a way that coloured walls sometimes compete with,’ Holly at Holla Design explains.

Lucy at Arighi Bianchi adds, ‘Use art to anchor the space – statement artwork looks particularly striking against white walls because it doesn’t have to compete. Go bold with oversized abstract canvases, a curated gallery wall, black-and-white photography, or framed fabric or textile panels for tactile softness.’

6. Pay attention to lighting

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

Giving enough thought to your living room lighting ideas is key in any lounge but especially in a white living space because it’s the right lighting that will make the space feel cosy and warm. Lamps and light fixtures are also another opportunity to make your white living room look more interesting.

‘Lighting is everything in a white room. If it’s too cool, it feels clinical, so opt for warm-toned LED bulbs and multiple light sources. Try a mix of table lamps at varying heights and a statement floor lamp, paired with wall lights to add softness. This layered approach will create pockets of cosiness – especially in the evenings,’ Lucy at Arighi Bianchi says.

My top picks for a white living room

‘When used intentionally, white can be incredibly refined. The difference lies in the layering. With the right mix of texture, material and contrast, a white living room feels curated and confident rather than simply neutral,’ Holly at Holla Design concludes.