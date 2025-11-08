Oven pros say you’re definitely using your oven wrong – 5 common mistakes that are causing burnt cakes, uneven roasts and soggy pizzas

We all know how to use an oven, right? Wrong, as experts have revealed the five things people frequently make these mistakes when it comes to using their ovens.

There’s no point in investing in the best cast-iron cookware or choosing the best cookware for your oven if you’re not using it properly. Using an oven correctly ensures both safety and that you’re achieving optimal cooking results - particularly important if you’re hosting Christmas this year!

So, if you don’t know which oven rack is for what or that you’re most likely overcrowding your oven, read on to find out the five common mistakes you're making when using your oven, according to the pros.

1. Not preheating the oven

One of the most common mistakes the experts have spotted is that we don’t preheat our ovens enough. Now, I’ll hold my hands up and admit that I can be a little impatient during the pre-heating stage - especially when I’m hungry. But, this can mean your food does not cook evenly.

‘Many people either skip preheating altogether or try to start cooking their food the moment the oven light goes out, which unfortunately, isn’t always accurate,’ says Amanda Lorenzini, oven expert at AO.com .

‘Preheating your oven ensures your food cooks evenly and to the correct texture. If you put food in early, then your oven hasn’t reached a stable temperature, which can lead to undercooked food in the middle or burnt bits on the edges.’

2. Using the racks wrong

Second on the list is that you’re not using your oven racks for their intended purposes. You may think it doesn’t matter where you put a tray in the oven, but it can make a big difference, and could be the reason you’ve ended up with soggy pizzas, burnt cakes or uneven roasts in the past.

‘The top of your oven is closest to the main heat source, making it the best spot for foods that need an extra blast of direct heat. For things like melting cheese on lasagne, crisping bacon, or finishing off a golden crumble topping, using the top shelf of your oven is a go-to for quick, high-intensity heat and that perfect surface finish,’ explain the experts at Hisense .

‘The middle rack is considered the oven’s ‘sweet spot’. Positioned at the centre of heat circulation, the middle rack is ideal for roasting vegetables, baking cakes, and cooking casseroles evenly. When in doubt, use the middle shelf as it’s where most recipes are designed to cook perfectly.’

‘Closest to the lower heat source, the bottom rack is the secret to a perfectly baked pizza base, crusty bread, or golden-bottomed pastry. If you’ve ever struggled with soggy bottoms, this is where you’ve been going wrong.’

3. Overcrowding the oven

If you’re like me and have a small kitchen and oven to work with, it’s tempting to squeeze as many trays into your oven as possible if you’re cooking for multiple people or a dish with many different components. But this is a big mistake.

‘Overcrowding the oven by packing trays and dishes too tightly keeps air from circulating properly, causing some areas to cook faster than others. If you’re roasting vegetables or baking multiple trays, leave a bit of space around each item for the heat to move freely,’ explains Dean Harper, chef and founder of Harper Fine Dining .

4. Opening the door too frequently

If you’re trying out a new recipe or baking a family favourite dessert, it can be tempting to keep checking your oven to see how it’s cooking. But while it may feel difficult, Amanda wants you to refrain from doing so.

‘While it may be tempting to check on your food, opening your oven door can drop the temperature by around 20°C. This can lead to longer cooking times, uneven cooking or even a loss in texture. It’s a far wiser idea to use the oven light and glass door instead – only open the door near the end of cooking to lessen the impact of lost temperature,’ she says.

5. Not cleaning your oven enough

Even if it’s not your favourite task, it’s really important that you clean your oven regularly to keep it working as efficiently as possible.

‘By far, the most common mistake people make is not cleaning their ovens regularly enough. Not cleaning your oven can lead to poor heat distribution and can cause the oven to work harder, using more electricity,’ says Amanda.

‘In an ideal world, you should be wiping down spills as the oven cools to prevent leaving any burnt-on grease or food residue. For a deep clean, try to mix bicarbonate of soda and vinegar into a paste and apply this to your oven once every couple of months.’

Are you guilty of making any of these oven mistakes?