Let's be honest, the drinks are as important as the food at Christmastime and properly come into their own when New Year's rolls around. And if you're a frozen margarita fan, there's one appliance above any other that can help you perfect your cocktail offering for guests: a Slushie machine, the most affordable of which is a brand new product from Tower (for £179 via Amazon).

Of course, the original Slushi machine was dreamed up by Ninja (and is newly available in an array of different pastel colours). But if you're looking for a cheaper option, Tower's version comes in a lot cheaper compared to the Ninja's RRP of £349.99.

Of course, there was no better occasion to test Tower's debut Slushie machine than the Ideal Home Christmas party, so here's how we got on with this affordable Slushie alternative.

It's a simple process to get this Slushie machine unboxed and up and working – the first real learning curve comes with getting the right sort of drink to input into it to get slushed up.

Low sugar or diet drinks should be skipped with this machine – there needs to be a certain sugar content to get things freezing correctly – but carbonated or non-carbonated drinks will both work wonderfully with this model.

As with other Slushie machines I've tried, Tower's version is equipped with a thickness setting. That means you can change the consistency of your drink (once you've chosen whether you want a Slush, Cocktail, Frappe, Milkshake or Wine) to your liking. For something like a frosé (frozen rosé wine) you want more of a liquid base whereas something like a frappe is served icier.

This Tower machine works very quickly, so it's not something you need to prep hours in advance of hosting. Simply add your ingredients, leave to freeze for around 30 minutes and serve (or allow your guests to self serve) via the 'Easy Pour Tap'.

The frozen margaritas from this Slushie machine certainly went down a treat with the Ideal Home team and as far as a first try goes, this affordable option has our seal of approval ahead of the busiest hosting time of the year. You can find other options we've tried, tested and loved below if you want to shop around ahead of New Year's Eve.

