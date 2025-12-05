KitchenAid's new monochrome stand mixer shade is bound to divide opinion on appliance colour trends for 2026 – it's certainly one for the minimalists
If your kitchen is all-white everything when it comes to appliances, this is the KitchenAid for you
KitchenAid has unveiled a new monochrome colour scheme for its bestselling Artisan stand mixer: Porcelain White. The new pared-back shade comes alongside a shiny new studded ceramic bowl, making this pair the ultimate kitchen buy for anyone with a pristine white kitchen.
It's no secret (and has been proved by our in-house testing protocol) that KitchenAid produces some of the best stand mixers out there, and where the brand really excels is in forward-thinking design. And seeing as Pantone's colour of the year has just been controversially announced as the very white Cloud Dancer, you could say KitchenAid is ahead of the curve.
Here's what the full collection (including the brand's excellent coffee machines) looks like in the shade.
KitchenAid is branding this mono-white mixer as one that 'captures the calm of clean design'. And its rejection of colour is bound to reignite debates around whether all white kitchens are back in vogue – we didn't quite have that on our bingo card for paint trends for 2026.
Away from the monochrome look, I think the star of this particular KitchenAid is its studded bowl. The brand has been getting more innovative with this element of their mixers in the last few years – the Evergreen series with the walnut bowl was one of my favourite product releases of 2024.
The KitchenAid Artisan is a true workhorse mixer, I learnt as much during my KitchenAid Artisan standmixer review, but this all-white version is not the one you'll want to pick up if you're more of a messy baker. I can't imagine this ultra clean-look version will be replacing the colourful pastel Artisan mixers that adorn The Great British Bake Off's tent any time soon, either.
If you still favour a white kitchen colour scheme over any other, this mixer will tick all of your boxes. It's a minimalist dream!
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.
To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.