KitchenAid has unveiled a new monochrome colour scheme for its bestselling Artisan stand mixer: Porcelain White. The new pared-back shade comes alongside a shiny new studded ceramic bowl, making this pair the ultimate kitchen buy for anyone with a pristine white kitchen.

It's no secret (and has been proved by our in-house testing protocol) that KitchenAid produces some of the best stand mixers out there, and where the brand really excels is in forward-thinking design. And seeing as Pantone's colour of the year has just been controversially announced as the very white Cloud Dancer, you could say KitchenAid is ahead of the curve.

Here's what the full collection (including the brand's excellent coffee machines) looks like in the shade.

KitchenAid Artisan in Monochrome White £639.20 at KitchenAid Described as a 'light, bright duo' by KitchenAid, this new all-white release might just signify a move back to minimalist kitchen schemes. KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine Check Amazon £524.25 at KitchenAid Our expert reviewer loved this machine when she tried it calling it 'sturdy and well-built'. It's had a Porcelain make over too. KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle £134.25 at KitchenAid I've had KitchenAid's Artisan kettle on my wishlist ever since I used it in the Ideal Home test kitchen. This is the snazzy new version.

KitchenAid is branding this mono-white mixer as one that 'captures the calm of clean design'. And its rejection of colour is bound to reignite debates around whether all white kitchens are back in vogue – we didn't quite have that on our bingo card for paint trends for 2026.

Away from the monochrome look, I think the star of this particular KitchenAid is its studded bowl. The brand has been getting more innovative with this element of their mixers in the last few years – the Evergreen series with the walnut bowl was one of my favourite product releases of 2024.

The KitchenAid Artisan is a true workhorse mixer, I learnt as much during my KitchenAid Artisan standmixer review, but this all-white version is not the one you'll want to pick up if you're more of a messy baker. I can't imagine this ultra clean-look version will be replacing the colourful pastel Artisan mixers that adorn The Great British Bake Off's tent any time soon, either.

If you still favour a white kitchen colour scheme over any other, this mixer will tick all of your boxes. It's a minimalist dream!