Kitchen islands have become a staple in most kitchens across the country. Not only do they provide extra worktop space, they can solve storage issues, act as a casual eating spot and even become a space to work from.

But with kitchen make-over costs on the rise, you want to know that your kitchen island will continue looking as good as the day it was installed, and not become dated and cheap-looking.

Whether you're looking for new kitchen island ideas or just want to update your existing design, a good question to ask is what's making your kitchen island look cheap? We've spoken to some industry experts to get their take on what could be making it look less than desirable and how to remedy any mistakes.

1. A tired worktop

One of the first things to look at when wondering what's making your kitchen island look cheap, is the worktop you've selected. If it's been some time since you had your kitchen island worktop installed, it might be time for a refresh.

With wooden counter tops, you might now find that they are scratched and dented, and if it was treated with a varnish, this could be peeling off, giving it a cheap and scruffy look. A stone worktop might be looking stained and a laminate might have succumbed to too much wear and tear.

Joanna Thornhill, interior stylist and writer advises, 'Try to remedy any unfinished details, such as bare edges on laminate worktops revealing its particle board construction. Where possible, cover this with a matching edging strip, or give it some contrast by adding copper tape, instead.'

A good place to start when looking for worktop ideas is to check out current kitchen island trends to see what materials would work well in your space.

Instead try: A sleek, marble countertop

A smart new marble worktop could be all your kitchen island needs to deal with busy, family life, and bring a bit of luxury to your space too.

'Visual appeal will always be key within any room,' explains Alex Main, director of The Main Company .

'Yes, we want functional kitchens but we also want kitchens that look the part. When designing a kitchen island, you need to think about what material to use on the counter – do you want to maintain a level of cohesion, selecting a material that will match the rest of the kitchen run? Or do you want to make a statement with a reclaimed wood raised bar or statement marble? Different materials can make a space feel more luxurious and premium like marble, which exudes elegance, or wood, which creates a cosy, farmhouse aesthetic.'

Next up on our list of what's making your kitchen island look cheap is the colour you've chosen for your base. Kitchen island paint ideas are constantly changing as our use of colour in our homes does the same, so it can be hard to keep up to date.

Currently butter yellow kitchens are taking the interiors world by storm, but magnolia- just a few shades lighter- would have been deemed dated a few years ago so it's about refreshing and adjusting to keep your kitchen island looking fresh, current and expensive.

But giving your dated kitchen island base a new lick of paint might be all you need to give it a more of a luxe look...

Instead try: A bold new shade

'Colour plays an integral part in the overall look and feel of your kitchen and can add a luxury twist to a kitchen island design', explains Al Bruce, founder of Olive & Barr. 'Those who dare to go bold reap the rewards, whether that’s dark and dramatic or contrasting hues, the colours we choose on the cabinets set the tone for the entire space.'

'Dark shades also allow other materials and textures to shine, particularly cabinetry hardware and natural materials such as stone and wood, creating contrast, highlighting quality and texture.'

Charles Elwell, design director, Kitchens by Holloways agrees that a dark shade can help make a kitchen island look more expensive.

'Colour can set the tone of a kitchen style or trend and dark blue was the king of this, dominating the kitchen market for many years. Still, today blue kitchens have their place due to the perception of wealth associated to the colour, and a kitchen island is the perfect place to use it.'

3. Lack of craftmanship

Kitchen renovations can cost a lot so it's no wonder we all try to cut corners where we can to try and save as much as possible. But if the corner cutting has been done badly, this could be what's making your kitchen island look cheap. Even the materials we use can let the look down, as Al explains.

'The quality of kitchen island cabinets and the attention to craftmanship shows immediately, as well as how it wears over the years. A solid wood kitchen that has been custom made to fit seamlessly into the room instantly elevates the entire design and is designed to stand the test of time - giving an instant luxe feel in comparison to ‘off the shelf’ MDF alternatives.'

But while a bespoke kitchen is certainly lust-worthy, a more DIY approach to kitchen island ideas on a budget is much more achievable and done right, a simple spruce will have your kitchen island looking luxe again in no time...

Instead try: Showing your kitchen island some love

It's a simple yet effective idea. If you're keen to know what's making your kitchen island look cheap, then it could be nothing more than it's not been shown some love recently. A quick lick of paint, some simple hardware swaps and even having a bit of de-clutter, are all ways to make your kitchen island look it's best again.

Jo explains. 'Switching out dated or basic handles can also offer an instant transformation. Choosing chunky designs in a warm metallic finish can aid a luxe look or even replacing plug sockets from cheap plastic ones to brass or brushed chrome can elevate the look.'

'Finally, pay attention to how you’re styling your kitchen island top - simply making sure it’s clutter-free, and adding a few practical statement pieces (like an oversized fruit bowl or chic storage canisters) can make everything look a lot more considered.'

Which idea will you be trying to update your kitchen island?