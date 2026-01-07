Lidl’s bladless fan heater is more than £300 cheaper than Dyson – it’s perfect for helping you beat the freeze this January

It’s freezing outside. Literally freezing in some areas of the UK. For those of us who are really feeling the cold and trying to stop our heating bills from spiralling, Lidl has a range of budget-friendly heating options on sale now to help keep you toasty.

Lidl’s fan heaters and oil-filled radiators have gone on sale most winters for a few years now. But, given the rising energy prices and freezing temperatures outside, we’re glad they’ve reclaimed their rightful place in the middle aisle this week.

With these budget buys rivalling the likes of Dyson and some of the best oil-filled radiators on the market, here’s how these Lidl heaters can help keep you warm without costing a fortune.

Tronic White Bladeless Fan Heater £69.99 at Lidl Tronic White Bladeless Desk Fan Heater £49.99 at Lidl Dyson Hot+cool™ Hf1 Remote Link Pre-Heat Heater Fan (white/silver)

On sale at Lidl right now are the Tronic Bladeless Fan Heater (£69.99) and the Tronic Bladeless Desk Fan Heater (£49.99) , which are affordable alternatives to the Dyson Hot+Cool™ HF1 Remote Link Pre-heat heater and cooling fan (£399.99 at Dyson) .

Now, I don’t believe the Lidl fans will match Dyson in terms of quality, but it does have some clever features which make it a good choice on a budget. Lidl has calculated that the larger fan costs 56p per hour to run while the smaller fan costs 33p per hour to run, using the UK Price Guarantee (January 2026) electricity rate of 27.69 pence per kWh.

Both fans have an LED mood light in five different colours and a colour-changing mode. The larger fan has 20 speed settings, a timer function of up to 12 hours, four oscillation settings and a temperature range of 5-35 degrees. It also has a natural mode, power mode and sleep mode.

Meanwhile, the desktop fan also has a temperature range of 5-35 degrees, has 10 speed settings and a timer function of up to nine hours. Both fans come with a remote control and have a cooling function for summer, so they can be used all year round.

While the Dyson is considerably more expensive than Lidl, it is Ideal Home's best-rated electric heater, offering fast, powerful heating and cooling. And you can even preheat your room before you arrive home. If you can afford it, this is the better option - but Lidl’s heater is impressive for the price.

Lidl oil-filled radiator

As well as the bladeless heater, Lidl is also offering the Tronic Oil-Filled Radiator at £29.99, which is a great price for this type of heater. Costing 42p per hour to run, has a larger heating area of seven fins, and three heat settings.

It’s worth noting that this oil-filled radiator isn’t as large or as powerful as some of the best oil-filled radiators available on the market, but it is an affordable and space-saving solution. It looks most similar to the VonHaus 6 Fin 800W Oil Filled Radiator (Was £32.99, now £29.99 at Amazon , which is rated our best affordable oil-filled radiator.

It’s easy to use, compact, lightweight and ideal for heating small areas (perfect for those who work from home), and given that it is currently the same price as the Lidl oil-filled radiator, it is the one I would recommend.

'Portable electric heaters can be a useful and cost-effective companion to your central heating, providing a quick boost of heat when and where you need it without needlessly heating your whole home. There are lots of different types to suit a range of budgets, and some will even double up as fans in the summer, which provides even better value for money,’ says Sarah Handley , Renovation Editor at Ideal Home.

Alternatives

If you don’t have a Lidl local to you, I’ve found a few more budget heating buys to help you stay warm.

While not the most powerful heaters you can buy, Lidl are offering affordable and space-saving options to help you beat the cold. This makes the worthy investments in my book.