Experts warn every homeowner to do this one crucial home maintenance job before the first frost hits to avoid devastating damage

With the first frost expected in the coming week and Storm Claudia having whipped through the country, experts warn that now is the time for everyone to clean their gutters before the first frost.

Cleaning your gutters might not be the most glamorous job, but it is one of the most important. 'Problems often result from blockages due to leaves and debris, such as moss, being washed off the roof. Gutters will overflow, causing water damage to the building’s structure. Water saturating masonry may also result in frost damage and staining, and will make a wall feel cold, while downpipes may freeze and fracture if water is trapped,' says Roger Hunt, author of Old House Handbook.

However, a simple check and clean of your gutters before the first frost can save you serious problems down the line.

Why clean gutters now?

'Gutters work quietly in the background to protect your home, but they need regular care, especially at this time of year. A few simple checks can make all the difference in preventing leaks and moisture build-up.'

(Image credit: Getty Images)

By this point in the season, the majority of leaves will have fallen from the trees –meaning any potential blockages will have already occurred.

'Autumn leaves are the biggest culprits for blockages, and it’s important that you clear your gutters and drainpipes regularly to make sure rainwater can flow freely,' says Mike Storey, roofing and insulation expert at UKFR Roofing & Insulation. However, cleaning gutters is one of those home repairs you can DIY . For most homes, you can clean gutters using DIY gutter cleaning tools such as this ProGutter Half Round Gutter Cleaning Scraper. 'Remove large debris by hand and then flush the gutters with a hosepipe to check water flow,' advises Mike.

Doing this before the first frost will mean that water won't be trapped in the gutter, where it can freeze and cause cracks in the pipes. After all, no one wants to have to budget to replace gutters in the run-up to Christmas.

(Image credit: myjobquote.co.uk)

'Your gutters aren’t needed as much in summer, but now the rain and falling leaves have returned in autumn ahead of the inevitable freezing conditions in winter, they become a key part of your home’s defence against the elements once again. Regular checks, especially before and after heavy weather, are the simplest way to keep everything running smoothly and protect your home throughout the autumn and winter seasons,' says Mike Storey, roofing and insulation expert at UKFR Roofing & Insulation.

'Autumn is notorious for fallen leaves and moss blocking gutters, which can stop rainwater from draining away from your house. Instead, it can pool on your roof and leak into your home through small cracks,' says Rhoddy MacKinnon, Group construction director at Barratt David Wilson Homes. 'In winter, even a small leak can be devastating to a home as poor weather conditions can worsen existing issues.' Preventing cracks and leaks is essential in protecting your home from damp .

When looking for leaks, you can either wait for a rainy day – to assess how the gutters are working in reality – or simulate the effect with a bucket of water or a hose. 'The source of water seepage from downpipes and gutters is not always obvious, so check the back, if necessary using a mirror,' advises Roger Hunt.

If you spot a leak, tape it up using Butyl Tape Waterproof available from Amazon, then call in the professionals. Alternatively, if you are confident with your DIY abilities, you could fix a leaky gutter yourself.

What are the risks of not checking gutters?

Not checking your gutters can have disastrous consequences.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

'One of the biggest – and most expensive – consequences of blocked gutters is structural damage to the foundation of your home. If your gutters fail, water can spill down the side of your house and pool around the foundation, potentially leading to subsidence,' says Charlie McNeill, Managing Director at Rainclear. 'The average cost of dealing with subsidence is around £12,500 – but depending on the severity, it can often cost a lot more. Subsidence can also impact the future value of your home and make it more costly to secure home insurance.'

One of the more common consequences of overflowing gutters is damp, mould and condensation. 'This could set you back around £300 to remove. Worse still, mould within the home can lead to serious health problems if left untreated,' adds Charlie.

Invest in preventative measures

(Image credit: Future)

'Blocked gutters can cause all sorts of problems: damp, rot, even damage to your roof or walls. When everything is flowing freely again, I recommend investing in gutter guards, which are a simple fix that can save you hassle further down the line,' advises Clara Dursent, Brand Manager at Thompson’s.

Gutter guards – or a gutter brush like this from Amazon – fill the gutter without blocking drainage of water, to stop debris from collecting in the first place, reducing the risk of accidental damage to your home. Alternatively, you could install a gutter mesh – like this, Parkland design available on Amazon – for a more invisible finish.

Sorting out your gutters now will save you all sorts of trouble further down the line.