If you're carving pumpkins this Halloween, experts are warning not to skip this vital step – it will make a huge difference

Carving pumpkins is easily one of the most fun seasonal activities in October. But if you want to keep your beautiful carved designs looking fresh for as long as possible, experts recommend you spray your pumpkins with peppermint oil (£4.99 at Amazon) .

With hundreds of pumpkin decorating ideas to choose from, carving pumpkins is the perfect autumn activity to let your creativity run wild (apart from curating an iconic Halloween costume, of course). You may already know that bleach or even vinegar can be used to keep pumpkins fresh , but you’ll want to add peppermint oil to that list now, too.

Non-toxic and deliciously scented, here’s how to use peppermint oil to ensure your pumpkins stay fresh for all your Halloween celebrations.

Why you need to spray pumpkins with peppermint oil

After taking what is often a whole afternoon to carve your pumpkin, quite possibly the worst thing that can happen is your squash rotting before any trick or treaters or partygoers get a chance to see it.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Polly Eltes)

Instead of letting your Halloween decorating ideas go quite literally to waste, peppermint oil can help slow the pumpkin’s ripening process as well as protect it from mould.

‘Rich in antibacterial properties, peppermint oil is a great way to prevent mould and bacteria from spreading, especially in a carved pumpkin,’ say experts at Shark Clean .

‘After carving your pumpkin, mix a few drops of peppermint oil in a spray bottle filled with water. Spray the inside of your pumpkin immediately, paying special attention to the cut edges of your pumpkin.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

Peppermint oil is a natural preservative, which means it can be used to slow down the decomposition of your pumpkin. Not only that, but peppermint oil is also an excellent pest deterrent, known for being effective at deterring rats and getting rid of spiders , which can also help keep your carved pumpkin in top shape if you plan on leaving it outdoors.

‘By spraying the surface (and particularly around any carved areas), you form a barrier that will make it less appetising to pests, which means simpler steps are being taken to do what you can to keep rot at bay for now. It is easy, safe and definitely worth a shot for Halloween longevity,’ explains Matthew Wilson, professional gardener and CEO of Handy Gardeners .

Whether you’ve grown your own pumpkins or picked a few up from the shop, mixing a few drops with a pint of water and spritzing your pumpkins every couple of days is a great method to keep them fresh.