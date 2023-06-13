This affordable air conditioner is perfect for small homes – here's why it's a hit with us

The MeacoCool MC Series 7000BTU Portable Air Conditioner is the brand's smallest and most affordable air con unit.

Its compact and lightweight size makes it a great option for small homes – Meaco recommends it for use in rooms between 12-22m² – whereby it can suck 7000 British Thermal Units of heat from the air per hour and discharge it outside.

Whilst it's not the most powerful air con unit the brand offers – there are 8000BTU, 9000BTU, 10000BTU, 12000BTU, and 14000BTU options if you want an air conditioner that has more power or need a unit that can cool a larger room – that does make this option both compact and lightweight, a real bonus for anyone who might struggle to heft a larger unit into position. Plus, that means this portable air conditioner is more affordable than most.

In addition to cooling a room, it can also be used in a number of different modes including as a fan and dehumidifier.

I’ve reviewed a number of portable air conditioner units in a family home setting, so I’ve learned what makes for a more user-friendly and effective cooling experience. As such I was eager to put the MeacoCool MC Series 7000BTU Portable Air Conditioner to the test to see how it performed against the competition. I tested the unit over four weeks, assessing its performance, noise levels, ease of setup, and ease of use. Read on to find out how it performed compared to the best portable air conditioners on the market.

MeacoCool MC Series 7000BTU Portable Air Conditioner review

Specifications

Cooling capacity (British Thermal Units): 7000BTU

7000BTU Recommended room size: 12-22m²

12-22m² Noise levels: 51-53dB

51-53dB Dimensions: H70 x W35 x D35cm

H70 x W35 x D35cm Weight: 20.5 kgs

20.5 kgs Speed settings: 2

2 Modes: cool, fan, dry, sleep

cool, fan, dry, sleep Timer: yes

yes Remote control: yes

yes Wheels: yes

yes Window kit included: 1 x standard window kit and 1 x flexible window kit

(Image credit: Meaco)

How we tested the MeacoCool MC Series 7000BTU Portable Air Conditioner

Rachel Tompkins Freelance Reviewer Rachel is a freelance reviewer who helps the Ideal Home team put products through their paces to find the top recommendations for our readers. She tested the MeacoCool MC Series 7000BTU Portable Air Conditioner in her family home, comparing it to bestselling air conditioning units from other leading brand names to see how well it performed against the best-in-class.

MeacoCool MC Series 7000BTU Portable Air Conditioner: unboxing

My very first impression of the MeacoCool MC Series 7000BTU Portable Air Conditioner was that the box was much easier to lift than most of the other portable air conditioning units I've tested, a testament to how lightweight this unit is.

(Image credit: Future/ Rachel Tompkins)

In fact, at approximately 25kg gross weight and just 20kgs net weight (approximately the weight of two large watermelons or four bowling balls!) it was possible for me to lift it alone which made for much easier unboxing than I was used to.

(Image credit: Future/ Rachel Tompkins)

Design-wise, the MeacoCool MC Series 7000BTU Portable Air Conditioner looks good when assembled, although it does have a bit more going on visually than other models we tested. For example the large black button display unit at the top and the vents across the front. These details aren’t offensive, but they do make the unit look a little less unobtrusive than some alternative plainer air conditioning units.

The unit itself is considerably lighter and feels slightly flimsier than some alternative units I've tested.

(Image credit: Future/ Rachel Tompkins)

The unit also comes with a remote control and batteries supplied. The remote may not be the most exciting to look at, but the included batteries are always a bonus, and a remote control is a great addition to aid ease of use. It's also a good size, which may be a bonus for anyone who struggles with smaller controls.

(Image credit: Future/ Rachel Tompkins)

MeacoCool MC Series 7000BTU Portable Air Conditioner: assembly

The MeacoCool MC Series 7000BTU Portable Air Conditioner unit comes fully assembled. Like most air con units, you just need to attach the exhaust duct to expel the hot air.

(Image credit: Future/ Rachel Tompkins)

This is very straightforward to do, and just involves attaching the two ends to the duct and then sliding them into place at the rear of the unit.

(Image credit: Future/ Rachel Tompkins)

Unlike some portable air conditioner units, a big plus point for this model is that it comes with two different types of window kits. The first is what they describe as ‘window kit plates'. These are plastic strips that are suited to sliding windows and doors. The second is the flexible window kit which comprises a large piece of white fabric and a roll of adhesive Velcro which you can use on all other types of windows/doors.

(Image credit: Future/ Rachel Tompkins)

If you haven’t fitted one of the fabric window kits before, then at first glance this step could look tricky. However, although it’s a bit fiddly the first time, it’s actually quite straightforward and just involves applying the roll of adhesive tape around your window frame and then the window that you’ll be opening, and then attaching the fabric part of the window kit to both to act as a sort of tent between the two.

Open the window to check it’s sealed properly and the zip is accessible and then you thread the hose through the unzipped opening and close the zip around it.

One of our windows that I tried it on was particularly large, at over 145cm tall, however, there was still more than enough Velcro and the window kit was big enough to do an even bigger window as there was excess left over at either end.

(Image credit: Future/ Rachel Tompkins)

We don’t have a sliding door or window for me to try the fixed window plates on, however, this method also looks very straightforward. It just involves sliding the pieces together to fit the size of your sliding door or window and then securing them with the screws provided. Then feed the hose through before closing the sliding door/window to secure it in place.

Installing the window kit for the first time takes a little time and effort, but once this is done it can be kept in situ for the whole summer.

Other than that, putting the batteries in the remote control is the only real additional set-up the MeacoCool MC Series 7000BTU Portable Air Conditioner requires. Unless you want to use the unit in Dry mode, whereby it transforms into a dehumidifier. For this, the supplied drainage hose needs to be attached to the back of the unit to provide continuous drainage.

Again, attaching the drainage hose is extremely straightforward to do, but you do need to supply your own bowl/bucket to collect the condensed water.

MeacoCool MC Series 7000BTU Portable Air Conditioner: performance

Next, I put the MeacoCool MC Series 7000BTU Portable Air Conditioner through its paces on all of its different modes and settings to test its portability, cooling powers, noise levels, and ease of use.

Portability

At just 20.5kgs in weight, this is one of the lighter air conditioning units I've tested which makes it much easier to transport around the house.

Its compact size also makes it a great option to pack into the car if you're going away for the weekend or on holiday and means it's a particularly good caravan option.

Moving the unit around on flat surfaces is made even easier thanks to its handy built-in wheels.

Overall its lightweight build and compact size make it a great option for smaller homes, and for anyone who lives alone and might struggle to move a larger unit by themselves.

Its slimline design is also perfect for those who are tight on storage space, as it can easily squeeze into a cupboard, under a worktop, or behind some furniture when it's not in use.

And, although the accessories aren’t stored on board, there is a great little fixing at the back to hold the plug in place when it’s not in use. The air duct also concertinas down to approximately 30cm so doesn’t take up much storage room.

Cooling powers

Meaco recommends the MeacoCool MC Series 7000BTU Portable Air Conditioner for use in rooms between 12-22m² whereby it can suck 7000 British Thermal Units of heat from the air per hour and discharge it outside.

To test out its cooling powers, I positioned the unit in a 4.5m by 4.5m room (approx. 15ft square) with higher than normal ceilings.

In Cool Mode, which is the unit's air conditioning setting, your desired temperature can be set between 16 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius. Once you've chosen your desired temperature the unit will run until this temperature is achieved and then automatically switch off which is a great energy saving feature. If the temperature rises above the set temperature again the air conditioner will automatically come back on.

When in Cool Mode on High setting, and with the temperature set as 16, it brought the temperature down by approximately two degree Celsius in a super speedy ten minutes. (This was with the thermometer positioned at the side of the room close to the unit). A really immediate and noticeable impact.

My children moaned about how noisy this unit was, and they had to turn the TV up considerably in order to hear over it.

I used a sound-monitoring app on my phone to record how loud the MeacoCool MC Series 7000BTU Portable Air Conditioner was (NB I can’t vouch for the reliability of the app - I just downloaded it on my phone!). When positioned one metre away from the unit on Cool Mode Low Speed it registered approximately 52dB.

This increased by approximately five decibels when the fan speed was increased to High speed.

Noise levels

Like most air conditioning units, running the MeacoCool MC Series 7000BTU Portable Air Conditioner does mean you'll have to put up with some background noise.

My children moaned about how noisy this unit was, and they had to turn the TV up considerably in order to hear over it.

I used a sound-monitoring app on my phone to record how loud the MeacoCool MC Series 7000BTU Portable Air Conditioner was, and whilst I can't vouch for the reliability of the app, when positioned one metre away from the unit I measured 52dB noise levels whilst operating the unit in Cool Mode on the Low speed setting. This increased by approximately five decibels when the fan speed was increased to High speed which is in line with Meaco's own guidance of the unit producing 51-53dB levels.

That said, you don't have to have the unit running whilst you're in the room. At night time you can set the air conditioner to run before going to bed and then turn it off once the room is cooled. This is made easier thanks to the unit's built-in timer function.

Ease of use

The MeacoCool MC Series 7000BTU Portable Air Conditioner is really easy to use, both in terms of setup and getting the hang of its controls.

All the controls are clear, nicely laid out, and easy to operate. Its four different modes and two different fan speeds can easily be selected on the unit itself or by using the remote control, and if you want to use the timer button this is easy to set using the Timer button and then pressing the up and down arrows to set the number of hours in which you want the unit to turn off.

(Image credit: Future/ Rachel Tompkins)

Like all air con units, when in Cool Mode the air duct needs to be positioned out of the window so you’ll just need to make sure it’s positioned close enough to a window to do this.

In Fan Mode the unit doesn’t need the air duct to be positioned out of a window so it offers more freedom with room position, and is also suitable for spaces without a window. In this mode, the unit circulates the air around the room rather than actively cooling it but it does this effectively and the direction of airflow can be changed using the black lever on the front of the vent. Whilst it doesn't offer quite as much versatility in this mode of one of the best fans on the market, such as Meaco's own MeacoFan 1056 Air Circulator, this is still a great added feature for the price and very simple to use.

In Dry Mode, which is the dehumidifying option, the drainage hose just needs to be attached to the back of the unit for continuous drainage, however, the air duct doesn't need to be vented out of a window. Again, it may not rival the functionality of one of the best dehumidifiers on the market, but its 3-in-1 performance offers a big saving if you were considering buying both appliances.

The fact that one of the drainage hose outlets was positioned midway down the rear of the unit made it much easier to drain than alternative models I've tested in which the outlet is much lower down. I put the Dry Mode to use on a very muggy rainy day and noticed an almost immediate improvement in the moisture levels in the room.

And lastly, there's the unit's Sleep Mode. This is only available using the remote control and when the air conditioner is in Cool Mode. Not only does the LED display monitor dim when in this mode, but it also automatically switches to Low Fan Speed (which of course makes it slightly quieter). When in Sleep Mode, after 1 hour in Cool Mode the pre-set temperature will increase by 1 degree Celsius, and after another hour it will increase by another 1 degree Celsius. The temperature is kept constant for ten hours.

Maintenance

According to the manual, the air filters must be cleaned once every two weeks because otherwise dust will collect on them and restrict the airflow which could affect the efficiency of the unit.

You do this by removing the two filters at the rear of the unit and then using a hoover to clean both sides. Alternatively they can be cleaned with warm water.

After two weeks our filters barely contained any dust or fibres, however, removing the filters was extremely easy and the whole process took just a couple of minutes.

(Image credit: Future/ Rachel Tompkins)

The supplied instruction manual also recommends draining any collected water away using the drainage hose supplied before moving or storing the unit. This is easily done by removing the sealing bung and attaching the drainage hose. Once this is released the water will flow out so it’s worth making sure you’re doing it somewhere that’s ok to get wet (outside for example!).

How does the MeacoCool MC Series 7000BTU Portable Air Conditioner rate online?

On Amazon the MeacoCool MC Series 7000BTU Portable Air Conditioner has 4.2 stars out of five, with 153 ratings in total. A little lower than the Ideal Home team's rating of 4.5 out of five stars.

One reviewer says: ‘It’s noisy but does the job - at this price point I was satisfied it wasn’t going to be the quietest on the market... Set up easy... I have standard top opening bedroom upvc windows - had to fashion my own fitting to get it to vent out of the window - why do my manufacturers never provide suitable fixings for this. No big deal - I’m diy handy! It was such a relief to be able to get cold and sleep comfortably during the heatwave so well worth it every penny ! It’s comparatively compact so is easy to store (once vent tube taken off) glad I have it- even if it’s only for a few days/ nights a year.’

Like this reviewer says, we also found it did a very effective job at cooling. We didn’t find it any noiser than other air con units on the market, and the fact that two different types of window kits were supplied was a really bonus.

Another review says: ‘Does the job, it is very loud. All sleep mode does is switch the brightness of the display down. It’s a bit heavy so not ideal for going up and down stairs but has wheels to be able to move around.’

Quite the contrast, we found this model significantly lighter than others and as such it was a very portable option.

A third reviewer commented on the ease of assembly and effectiveness of the cooling and value: ‘Easy instructions - window and door kit included - easy to put together - decently quiet to run on full blast (no louder than the large fan we have running). No complaints at all - even after 2 hours running you can feel the difference in the next rooms as well. Great unit for the price.’

We agree that the MeacoCool MC Series 7000BTU Portable Air Conditioner offers great value for money, and is very effective at cooling considering its price.

How does the MeacoCool MC Series 7000BTU Portable Air Conditioner compare to similar models?

I also tested the Russell Hobbs RHPAC11001 Portable Air Conditioner Unit at the same time as the MeacoCool MC Series 7000BTU Portable Air Conditioner and while both are effective units, the MeacoCool MC Series 7000BTU Portable Air Conditioner is best suited to those seeking a compact and lightweight unit that's easy to move around the house or transport.

It's also a very affordable option compared to other models. It's not the most powerful option out there in terms of BTU, but Meaco offers plenty of alternative models, ranging from this the smallest 7000BTU through to a 14000BTU model.

Noise-wise, I found the Meaco Portable Air Conditioner slightly louder than the Russell Hobbs one, but only marginally so, and a little extra noise kind of comes as part of the deal if you're running an air con unit, and is well offset by the relief of that icy air during a heatwave!

Verdict

Thanks to its lightweight and compact design, the MeacoCool MC Series 7000BTU Portable Air Conditioner is a great option for a smaller home, as well as for anyone that wants a portable air con unit that's actually portable!

Unlike most cooling units this model can be moved alone if you live by yourself, is easy to reposition thanks to its castor wheels, and is a great slimline option to stow away in the car and take to the caravan or a holiday let to keep cool in the summer heat.

I would recommend it to anyone looking to cool down a small bedroom, home office, nursery, or similar over the summer. It doesn’t take up too much space to store either and is very easy to set up and use.

It’s also – relative to most air conditioning units – a very affordable option, and delivers reliable cooling performance.

Overall, I think the MeacoCool MC Series 7000BTU Portable Air Conditioner offers great value for money, especially considering it also offers a fan and dehumidifying function that lends it extra versatility for its price.