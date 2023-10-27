Best electric heater – tried and tested space heaters to warm up cold days

As temperatures drop, the best electric heaters on the market can help you to beat the chill.

The best space heaters can supply almost instant heat, meaning that you don’t have to wait for the central heating to kick in or warm more areas of your home than are necessary. And, because they only heat specific areas of your home, energy efficient electric heaters can prove economical too.

As such, the Ideal Home team has tried and tested bestselling electric heaters from all of the leading brand names to help you find the right one for you. We've reviewed indoor heaters from Duux, Dreo, Russell Hobbs, Beldray and many more, including comparing the performance of both convector and fan heaters.

You'll find plenty of buying advice at the end of this guide – including a breakdown of the different types of indoor space heater and how to get the best performance from each one – as well as our top recommendations directly below. So, as cooler temperatures roll in, and more of us look to home appliances like the best dehumidifiers and heated clothes airers to help us combat the effects of cold weather on our homes, read on to find the best electric heater for keeping warm this winter.

Rachel Ogden Product Reviewer I'm Rachel, one of Ideal Home's product reviewers. I put all manner of products through their paces to find the top recommendations for our readers, from the best patio heaters to the best fans. I tested out each electric heater in this guide during a typical working day in my unheated garden office measuring just under 15sqm. As the only source of heat, I assessed how quickly each space heater warmed the room, its ease of use, noise levels, and energy efficiency.

The quick list

Short on time? This quick list is an overview of the very best electric heaters.

Best electric heaters 2023

Best electric heater overall

1. Dreo Space Heater Best electric heater overall Specifications Type: Fan Wattage: 1500W Dimensions: H26 x W17 x D14cm Weight: 2kg Temperature range: 5-35°C Oscillating: Yes Features: 12-hour timer, tip-over protection, remote control, carry handle, fan only mode Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable + Compact + Portable + 70° rotation for good heat distribution + Widest temperature range Reasons to avoid - Not very child-friendly as front gets hot - Remote control not always responsive

Design Looking more like a smart speaker, this sleek grey and black fan heater does away with the white chunky lines of the traditional space heater entirely. Touch controls on the top and an LED display add to its premium feel. It's portable thanks to an integral handle at the back and can be set to rotate through 70° to help spread the heat around your space. Plus, it's pretty compact, so shouldn’t take up too much space on a table or the floor.

Ease of use The Dreo space heater is ready to go as soon as its unboxed, with fairly straightforward instructions explaining the different modes. The heating mode is split into three levels, which need to be toggled with the plus and minus buttons, and there's an Eco mode that uses sensors to select the ideal heating mode depending on the desired room temperature you’ve set. This heater also comes with a remote control, the only niggle being it needs to be pointed directly at the heater for it to work – even small objects seem to block the signal. Overall, the controls aren’t straightforward, but I got the hang of them eventually. However, other heaters, such as the Beldray, are easier to use straight off the bat.

Performance Fan heaters can often create hot spots in a room, but this is where the oscillation of the Dreo Space Heater comes into its own. I found it brilliant at heating my office room from cold, with the warmth spreading throughout quickly. Another plus was the range of heat on offer – its thermostat meant I could set a temperature between 5-35°C, so there was never any risk of getting too hot and then having to open a window to cool the room down again. In terms of heating flexibility at an affordable price, it felt superior to the other fan heaters I tested.

Noise levels The Dreo Space Heater has a noise level of just 37.5dB (the oscillation raises this to 40dB). I found it to be equivalent to the level of noise of the Beldray fan heater I tested – quiet enough to talk over but still noticeable. One other thoughtful feature is being able to switch off its electronic beeps.

Energy use Using its highest heat setting means the Dreo Space Heater uses 1500W of electricity. That means an hour’s constant use of the Dreo Space Heater, at a rate of 27p per kWh, would cost just over 40p. However, its lower settings are less costly, with medium heat (1000W) costing 27p an hour and low (900W) 24p an hour.

Best for small spaces

(Image credit: Russell Hobbs)

2. Russell Hobbs 700W Ceramic Plug In Heater Best indoor heater for small spaces Specifications Type: Fan Wattage: 700W Dimensions: H12.5 x W12.5 x D10.5cm Weight: 0.5kg Temperature range: 15-30°C Oscillating: No Features: LED display, 12-hour timer, 2 fan speeds Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Dunelm Reasons to buy + Affordable + Great for a small room + Doesn’t take up floor space and no trailing cables + Compact design is easy to store + Low running costs Reasons to avoid - Needs an accessible, suitably placed socket - Max room size 10sqm, so not powerful enough for larger rooms

Design One of the most appealing aspects of the Russell Hobbs Plug In Heater is that it’s super compact. This design simply plugs directly into an electrical socket which means it requires no floor or table space, making it perfect for a small room, plus there are no unsightly cables to navigate. It feels robust, and whilst it's not quite as sleek in design as the Dreo and Duux fan heaters I tested, I loved that it’s so compact, which also made storage a dream.

Ease of use There’s no assembly required with the Russell Hobbs 700W Ceramic Plug In Heater – just plug it in. However, getting the ideal positioning can prove tricky. The heater needs enough clearance space to operate, which means positioning it 30cm above floor level and leaving 50cm between the heater and any side walls. In practice I found this difficult as many UK sockets tend to be in corners. My test room has five sockets, and none met the placement criteria. In case you don't have enough clearance below a wall socket, you can rotate the heater section through 90°, however, this does locate the controls on the righthand side making them a little more difficult to access.

The controls themselves consist of an on-off switch and three buttons; a plus and minus button for raising and lowering the desired temperature (within a 15-30°C range), and a Mode button for changing the fan speed, alongside an LED display. I found the controls a little difficult to navigate as they aren't marked very clearly, and the operating instructions left a lot to be desired, with the instructional manual not always describing the functionality accurately. You’ll definitely need the instruction manual to hand for setting the heater's timer, as it’s not obvious how to do this without it. In short, ease of use is where this electric heater falls down compared to some of the others I’ve reviewed, in particular the super simple Beldray Flatbed fan heater which was refreshingly hassle-free.

Performance At first, I found the reach of the Russell Hobbs 700W Ceramic Plug In Heater to be limited – I found I got about a three metre range of direct heat after the heater had been running 10 minutes or so. However, when left running for about half an hour, the heat diffused around a metre further, warming the whole 15 sqm room after about 45 minutes. This is no mean feat considering I was pushing the heater a bit beyond its capacity; it's designed to be used in a 10sqm area. In fact, considering this compact heater is far smaller and less powerful than all the other heaters I tested, I was really impressed by its performance.

Noise levels There’s no stated dB for this heater but it’s not terribly noisy when running. The high fan speed has more of a whine, so if you find it obtrusive, the lower speed may be more suitable.

Energy use The compact Russell Hobbs 700W Ceramic Plug In Heater is fairly inexpensive to run compared to larger heaters. Its highest setting uses 700W, which means it costs 19p an hour to run at a rate of 27p per kWh. That makes it one of the cheapest electric heaters to run out of all that we've tested.

Best for large spaces

(Image credit: Duux)

3. Duux Edge 1000 Smart Convector Heater Best indoor heater for large spaces Specifications Type: Convector Wattage: 1000W Dimensions: H40 x W81 x D6.5cm Weight: 7.55kg Oscillating: No Features: Open window detection, preset modes, child lock, remote control Today's Best Deals View at Argos View at Amazon View at Go Electrical Reasons to buy + Quiet + More stylish than most + Convector design throws out a lot of heat + Connect to WiFi and download the Smart App for remote control Reasons to avoid - More of an investment than most - Heavy and awkard to move - Requires WiFi connectivity and use of the Smart App to access full functionality

Design Duux’s Edge 1000 Smart Convector Heater does a great job of overhauling the usual outdated convector heater design. It’s slim, glossy, beautifully designed and a world away from the basic looks of more affordable models, such as the Challenge convector heater further down this list. You can use it freestanding, but, ingeniously, you can also wall-mount this heater if you want to free up floor space. Although it is worth noting that this heater isn't very portable – there’s no carry handle so it’s awkward to pick up, and it weighs in at a hefty 7.55kg.

Ease of use On delivery you need to attach the feet to this heater with a screwdriver, which – a little annoyingly – isn't included. Once that's done you'll also need to connect the Duux Edge 1000 to your WiFi and download the Duux App to a smart device to access the full range of functionality. Whilst you can use the manual controls placed discretely on the side of the heater, they’re not the most intuitive, especially for setting a schedule, so you’ll definitely need the instruction manual. Setting schedules and using the other functionality (such as preset modes) is a lot easier using the Duux App. Set aside a good half an hour to get this heater unpacked and set up.

Performance Besides good looks, the biggest plus point of this convector heater is the size of space it can comfortably heat – up to 20sq m – and that it has an IP24 rating meaning that you can use it in damp spaces. The fact you can also choose to wall-mount it via the included wall kit is another bonus. It also comes with 'open window detection' functionality (meaning it turns off if a sudden drop of 5°C in temperature within 10 minutes is detected, to save on wasted energy), timer, and night mode, meaning you can leave it on a low heat to keep a bedroom toasty whilst the display dims so it doesn't keep you awake.

I found the heat the Duux Edge provided was instant but gentle, and can be felt about a metre above from being turned on. As it's a convector heater, it did take a while for the heat to diffuse throughout the space as there's no fan to push the warmth instantly into the room, but the upside is that this heater throws out warmth for a good length of time even after it's turned off. I also liked the fact that the Edge enabled me to set my desired temperature down to the exact degree.

Noise levels As this is a convector heater rather than a fan heater, operation is far quieter in comparison. The Duux Edge didn’t make any noise other than an occasional click when turning the thermostat on and off.

Energy use While the costs may vary depending on which mode you’re using it in (for example, there’s an eco mode only accessible through the App) the Duux Edge 1000 is fairly thrifty at its highest wattage use of 1000W, which, at a rate of 27p per kWh, will be 27p an hour. That means that whilst it's more of an investment upfront than the Challenge convector heater, the Duux Edge convector heater is more energy efficient and costs less to run.

Most stylish

(Image credit: Duux)

4. Duux Threesixty 2 Smart Fan Heater Most stylish electric heater Specifications Type: Fan Wattage: 1800W Dimensions: H30 x W22 x D22cm Weight: 2.4kg Temperature range: 22-30°C Oscillating: No Features: LED display, 12-hour timer, 2 fan speeds Today's Best Deals View at very.co.uk View at Amazon View at Argos Reasons to buy + Super stylish + 360° of multidirectional heat + Connect to WiFi and download the Smart App for remote control Reasons to avoid - Requires WiFi connectivity and use of the Smart App to access full functionality - Not the quietest - Expensive to run on highest settings

Design Whilst cheaper fan heaters focus purely on function, the Duux Threesixty 2 Smart Fan Heater adds style to the mix. It’s by far the most stylish electric heater I've come across, with a minimalist cylindrical design and modern matt finish in white or grey. Compared to most of its competitors at this price point, this indoor heater is definitely the most design-led.

Ease of use Just like its overall design, the Threesixty's controls are also minimal. On the heater itself there's simply a single rocker-style button that turns it on and off, as well as raises the fan speed. Either side of the rocker button, LED lights indicate whether you have the heater running in boost mode (speeds medium and high) or eco mode (low speed), as well as if it’s connected to the WiFi. And you do need WiFi connection to make the most of this heater.

In order to access the heater's full functionality, you need to download the Duux App onto a smart device – like a phone or tablet – so you can control the heater remotely. Via the App you can set timer schedules, turn the heater on and off, raise the power and set the ideal temperature using the thermostat. Without the App, you lose some of this functionality, which is a bit of a shame; you’ll only be able to change the heat/speed and turn it on and off manually.

Performance Named for its 360-degree heat distribution, the Threesixty 2 Smart Fan Heater definitely lives up to its moniker. Duux says that 'In boost mode, the Threesixty can heat up a room of 30m2 twice as fast as conventional heaters, thanks to its efficient PTC heating element. The air outlet makes sure the heat is evenly distributed in 360 degrees'. Thanks to the App, I was able to monitor how quickly the room heated up as it showed current room temperature as well as what I had set it to reach. On most days, the heat made it to the other side of the unheated room in about 10 minutes. While it was always much toastier close to the Threesixty 2, it was never an uncomfortable blast of warmth around my legs like older fan heater models can produce. The other plus was that it directed the heat upwards and outwards rather than just in one direction.

Noise levels The Threesixty 2 Smart Fan Heater can be quite noisy on the high setting, but is far less obtrusive on low, which is more like a background murmur. Its stated noise level is 56dB which is pretty high compared to many heaters I've tested. I found it to be noisier than the Russell Hobbs Plug In Heater and Dreo Fan Space Heater, but not excessively so.

Energy use Run on its lowest setting (800W), the Threesixty 2 Smart Fan Heater shouldn’t use too much power, costing 22p an hour. However, prices creep up on the medium (1200W) and high settings (1800W), costing 32p and 49p an hour respectively at a rate of 27p per kWh. Depending on how you use it, it could be one of the cheapest or priciest electric heaters to power in our round-up.

Best budget fan heater

(Image credit: Beldray)

5. Beldray Flatbed Portable Fan Heater Best budget fan heater Specifications Type: Fan Wattage: 2000W Dimensions: H25 x W10.8 x D24cm Weight: 1.3kg Oscillating: No Features: Overheat protection, carry handle, adjustable thermostat, cool air function Today's Best Deals View at Dunelm View at Amazon View at Currys Reasons to buy + Affordable + Lightweight, compact and portable + Multifunctional; doubles up as a fan in warmer months Reasons to avoid - Not the most stylish - Limited functionality

Design The Beldray Flatbed Portable Fan Heater is functional rather than stylish. When compared to the other heaters I tested, it stands out as the most basic looking, but given its price point – at normal retail price it just pips the Russell Hobbs 700W Ceramic Plug In Heater to being the cheapest heater in our round-up – its ease of use, and performance, this is easily overlooked.

One stand-out design feature is the fact it can be used in two positions, either sat vertically or laid horizontally. The controls – consisting of two dials with an indicator light between – are well placed on one side, so they can be accessed from both standing positions. The dual positioning means you have a little more control over the flow of hot air, although there's no oscillation with this basic fan heater.

The main downside I found to its design is the 1 metre long power cable. I found ihis wasn’t nearly as long as the cables on the other heaters I tested, potentially limiting where it’s plugged in and where it can be used.

Ease of use There's no assembly required with the Beldray fan heater, and no fancy Apps to download or any WiFi connectivity. Its controls are basic but that does mean that they're simple to use. One dial toggles between low and high heat, or cool air, and the other is a basic thermostat. Although I missed the functionality of more expensive heaters – particularly the ability to see and set an exact room temperature or use a timer – the basic functionality does make this heater super simple to use. Most people wouldn’t need the instructions to hand to figure out how this little heater works, making it one of the easiest to use that I've tested.

Performance For its size, the EH0569SSTK fan is a hard worker. Even on its lowest setting it supplies a good boost of heat instantly. However, that heat has a limited reach and took a while to diffuse around the whole room when tested. The Dreo and Duux Threesixty were both far better at distributing heat evenly around the room. Close up, the Beldray is cosy, but it would probably be a costly way to heat a medium-to-large room from cold.

As well as two heat settings, the Beldray also offers a cool air setting, meaning it could be a versatile year-round appliance. In practice, I didn't find the cool fan setting that effective as the breeze it delivers is quite gentle. It certainly can't compete with the best fans on the market, but I suppose it could be a useful additional feature.

Noise levels There’s no stated noise level in dB for the Beldray EH0569SSTK Flatbed Portable Fan Heater but in general its noise level is tolerable, not varying between the settings (ie high is no noisier than low or cool). In this aspect, it produces a similar amount of noise to the Dreo. What might be more noticeable is the click of the thermostat when it turns on and off.

Energy use Whilst the Beldray's highest heat setting (2000W) could be costly to run for long periods, its lowest setting (1000W) uses half as much power. An hour’s constant use at a rate of 27p per kWh would cost 54p and 27p respectively.

Best budget convector heater