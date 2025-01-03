We get up close and personal with GBBO's Ruby Bhogal's home truths
The Great British Bake Off finalist and author shares her homeware addiction and her pet peeves
The Great British Bake Off finalist and author lives in south London with her fiancé, BBC presenter James Stewart and their Maltipoo, Milo.
Where’s your happy place at home?
The kitchen, but it is also the place that gives me stress and anxiety. We’ve got a sofa in that room because I spend 98% of my time in there. If James is away for work, I won’t even go in the living room.
I’ll spend all my time in the kitchen, either baking or at the table working. In the morning, I’ll do admin and prepare for whatever task I’ve got in the afternoon. The easiest bit is the baking, which I can do with my eyes closed!
What's your homeware addiction?
James would go nuts if I buy another glass, which I seem to buy every time we go on holiday. I’ll also thrift them and buy new. H&M Home does lovely glasses. When we’re hosting in the summer, I like to have an array of different glasses in different heights to help to tablescape ever so slightly.
What is your home pet peeve?
The fact our house has wasted space. We’re renting a four-bedroom house and because there's only two of us, there are rooms we don't ever use. We jumped at the property because it’s brand new and I've got a thing about hygiene.
I couldn’t bear renting a property where someone else's bottom has sat on the toilet seat. I know that sounds daft!
Do you have a bad home habit you’d like to quit?
I never take the bins out. I try my hardest to fit as much into the bin as I physically possibly can. Even if I can see it's breaking the bag, I still won't empty it! I don't stay on top of that at all. James does it so well, I don’t want to take that role away from him!
What chore do you hate doing?
Cleaning my fridge. So much stuff goes in my fridge on the daily and don’t clear out and clean it as often as I should. Last week a tsunami of strawberry juice dripped onto the shelf, then all the way down to the bottom drawers. It wasn't fun to clear up at all.
Do you try your hand at DIY?
I love DIY. If anything needs to be fixed, it’s me doing it! Even though my dad's a mechanic, if anything needs doing at my parents’ house, Mum waits for me to go home to do it. DIY is very satisfying and gratifying. It’s also quite mindless so it’s nice to be able to follow instructions and make something from A to B.
Are you a good host?
I would like to say so. Coming from an Indian family, I really know how to feed people. It's part of our DNA to host! Even if someone isn’t very hungry, I’ll be forcing a slice of cake down their throat before they go! I got into cooking way before baking.
There’s a six-year age gap between me and my siblings so whilst they were at university, I spent a lot of time at home alone with mum in the kitchen and that's where my love of food came from.
What’s your favourite time of the day at home?
First thing in the morning, when my kitchen is spotless after a big clean down the night before. I'm normally up before Milo and my fiancé James, so it's nice to have a bit of calm and quiet before chaos ensues.
Before we have breakfast, James and I take Milo for a 45-minute walk in the park and it's the best way to start the day.
What's on your bedside table?
I have got into a good habit of not doom scrolling before bed, and instead, I love to read before I go to sleep so on my bedside table I’ve got three books - two new ones and The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho, which I’ve read a number of times. I read it when I need a good dose of inspiration. I pick it up and read from any page that I open.
I've also got an eye mask and a lavender Aesop hand cream to restore my hands after constantly cleaning up the kitchen and washing up.
Do you have any routines at home?
I spend half an hour to an hour every night in the shower room. After a busy, long day in the kitchen I do all the skincare - cleansing, toning and moisturising every part of my body. I
’m in the shower until I’m a prune! In the shower, I don’t have to bother with emails, nobody can get hold of me and there’s no cake waiting to come out of the oven. It’s just my time.
What’s your favourite homeware shop?
Where I live near Clapham Junction there are so many independent homeware shops but if I’m looking for a larger high street brand, my go-to is H&M Home, where I bought all my plates, cups and saucers. They’ve got nice, quirky little pieces.
In the hot seat
- Shoes on or off? Off. I'm always barefoot.
- Eat at table or laps? Table.
- Lighting - bright or moody? Brightly lit. You can't do what I do in dark!
- Quick shower or long bath? Long shower.
- Colourful or neutral? Neutral with a pop of colour. I've got an orange rug downstairs.
- Neat or creative chaos? Neat freak. Other than the chaos when I'm in the kitchen, everything else has to be put away.
- Music, radio, tv or quiet? I used to bake with music blaring, but I found I was being careless so now I bake in silence.
Ruby Bhogal’s debut cookbook One Bake Two Ways is out now, available at all good booksellers and supermarkets
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
-
Curved kitchen islands are set to be a big trend for 2025 - here's 6 ways to get the look
Make your kitchen an alluring space to sit with soft and subtle shapes
By Holly Cockburn
-
6 things you should declutter in January — the manageable tasks professional organisers recommend tackling now
Don't burn yourself out at the start of 2025, instead break decluttering down into smaller chunks to tick off your list
By Emma Rinaldi
-
IKEA’s cult RÅSKOG trolley has had a major update for 2025 - and it shows green is going nowhere this year
This is a storage option you'll want to show off, not hide away
By Kezia Reynolds
-
IKEA’s cult RÅSKOG trolley has had a major update for 2025 - and it shows green is going nowhere this year
This is a storage option you'll want to show off, not hide away
By Kezia Reynolds
-
6 ways I brighten my home in January when the Christmas decorations come down, as an interior stylist
Help banish the winter gloom with these uplifting ideas
By Laurie Davidson
-
IKEA's new statement lampshade is an updated twist on the paper lighting trend to brighten up your New Year
Lighting is an easy way to elevate your home in 2025 and this IKEA shade is a perfect example
By Kezia Reynolds
-
How to reset your home after Christmas to restore a sense of calm
Follow these 7 steps to get back to normal at home and beat post-Christmas blues
By Eilidh Williams
-
Every year I save money on Christmas by shopping a year ahead in the Boxing Day sales - these are the bargains I'm snapping up
We might still be in the midst of Christmas 2024, but my trick for big savings next year is to start shopping now
By Rebecca Knight
-
'Coorie' is the cosy Scottish interiors trend you need to try this winter
People are calling it the Scottish version of hygge.
By Kayleigh Dray
-
How to turn wrapping paper into bows for last-minute New Year's Eve decorations in 2 simple steps
Don't let your wrapping paper go to waste this year - make these beautiful bows instead
By Kezia Reynolds
-
How to transition your Christmas decor for New Year’s – 7 ways to quickly swap and repurpose your festive decor
Welcome the New Year with ease and no stress
By Sara Hesikova