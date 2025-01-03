We get up close and personal with GBBO's Ruby Bhogal's home truths

The kitchen, but it is also the place that gives me stress and anxiety. We’ve got a sofa in that room because I spend 98% of my time in there. If James is away for work, I won’t even go in the living room.

I’ll spend all my time in the kitchen, either baking or at the table working. In the morning, I’ll do admin and prepare for whatever task I’ve got in the afternoon. The easiest bit is the baking, which I can do with my eyes closed!