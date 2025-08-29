I finally got my hands on the Ninja Swirl machine that's all over your Instagram – here's how my first attempt at soft serve went

I finally got my hands on the kitchen appliance of the summer: the Ninja Swirl by Creami soft serve and ice cream maker and let me tell you, it's a good one if you've got a sweet tooth.

Many elements of this souped-up version of the ice cream maker are identical to the original Ninja Creami (which we awarded 5 stars in our review), but there are also a few crucial differences. Namely, that there's also a soft serve processor on the left-hand side, which is controlled with an easy-to-use handle, plus the added functionality for the creation of low-calorie protein-packed desserts.

After waiting almost a year to get hold of this soft serve maker in the UK, I couldn't wait to try it out at home. Here are three things I learnt on my first try.

1. It creates a true, firm soft serve

I recently tried out the Cuisinart Frost Fusion, a competitor to the Swirl which requires no pre-freezing and also features slushie functions.

I was super impressed with the ability to use the Frost Fusion to make soft serve in under 30 minutes from start to finish, but when it comes to comparing the firmness levels between the Frost Fusion and the Swirl, the two were worlds apart.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

While with the Frost Fusion (which retails at £299.99 via Amazon) the soft serve felt aerated, the initial cones I've dispensed with the Swirl have a serious firmness to them, like a true Mr Whippy.

The big difference is that the Swirl requires pre-freezing, which might be the factor behind the discrepancy in how frozen the ice cream turned out. Sure, it requires more effort and prep, but my first impression is that it might be worth the price difference with investing in the Swirl (which is around £50 more expensive).

There are still plenty of functions I'm yet to explore with the Swirl, which I'll cover in my upcoming review, but my first impression of this machine is that it won't disappoint those looking for an at-home treat just like you could buy from an ice-cream van.

2. It has plenty in common with the OG Creami

If you already have the Creami, or the Creami Deluxe (which I reviewed last year), then you'll take to this machine with ease. That's because the creamifying process is practically identical.

For the uninitiated, the steps to creamifying your ingredients involve mixing and then freezing your ingredients for 24 hours, before slotting your ice-cream tub into the right-hand side of this machine and selecting from the 13 programs available.

Image 1 of 2 After Creamifying my mix. (Image credit: Future) Before processing. (Image credit: Future)

Then, the blade within the unit will churn up your mix to its desired consistency, leaving you with either ice cream or your soft serve mix to dispense on the left-hand side of the machine. On my first try I found the handle to dispense the soft serve very intuitive, though I definitely need to polish up my swirling skills before its time to write my full review and invest in some larger cones.

Despite the processing similarities, there are some new modes with the Swirl that might sway you even if you already own the Creami, including the CreamiFit mode which is designed as a 'one-spin solution for protein-packed treats under 150 kcal'. There are 9 recipes for this mode included in the booklet you receive with the Swirl, so I'm looking forward to trying those out.

3. It's not quiet

As far as initial impressions go, I have to say I'm seriously impressed with the Swirl. But one thing I had forgotten about with the Creami is that the processing is pretty loud. Given that the process involves a blade crushing through frozen ingredients to turn them into ice-cream, you might say that's fair enough but it certainly won't be winning any awards for quietness.

(Image credit: Future)

For the calibre of ice-cream this machine can unlock for you at home, I think a bit of a racket for a few minutes is a fine price to pay, but if you're particularly noise sensitive then it's worth bearing in mind.

For a first try, then, I have to say I'm mightily impressed by the soft serve element of the Swirl, though there are still plenty of recipes I haven't tried yet for my full review.

Are there any particular recipes you'd like me to try? Let me know in the comments.